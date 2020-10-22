Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]

*Tamar Braxton has called out WE tv yet again, and this time she’s pissed over the first trailer for season 7 of “Braxton Family Values” that was released on Oct. 21.

In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni Braxton’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.

Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”

Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam the network for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”

Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Ready to ‘Pour Some Pain’ Into Her Music After Suicide Attempt

View this post on Instagram I’m ready to pour some pain into my music… A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT

In an Instagram post, Tamar said WE tv contributed to her mental health decline.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”

She claimed, “My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”

Following Tamar’s allegations, WE tv said they were ending “all future work” with the singer.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.