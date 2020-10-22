Television
Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
*Tamar Braxton has called out WE tv yet again, and this time she’s pissed over the first trailer for season 7 of “Braxton Family Values” that was released on Oct. 21.
In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni Braxton’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam the network for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
View this post on Instagram
In an Instagram post, Tamar said WE tv contributed to her mental health decline.
“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”
She claimed, “My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”
Following Tamar’s allegations, WE tv said they were ending “all future work” with the singer.
“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”
The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Join Forces to Release Debut Album
*Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces on a new project that seems long overdue.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning duo are set to drop their first full-length album as artists, Billboard reports.
In announcing their next project, Jam said: “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”
The forthcoming LP will feature “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography,” reads a statement issued by BMG.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” adds Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”
James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis are best known for their catalog of hits that includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Usher, Gwen Stefani, George Michael, Mariah Carey and many more.
Their untitled album “is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career,” said John Loeffler, BMG’s executive vp, repertoire & marketing, New York. “Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”
The album is set to drop next year, with BMG media teasing,”Get ready for them to make history again in 2021.”
Shonda Rhimes Says Clash Over Disneyland Ticket Lead to ABC Exit: ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’
*Shonda Rhimes has detailed her decision to leave ABC and the straw that broke the camel’s back was a request for a Disneyland pass.
For 15 years, Rhymes created TV magic (and made history) at the network, with shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She reportedly make more than $2 billion for Disney, but had a constant battle with ABC, which is owned by the studio. The writer producer tells The Hollywood Reporter that her creativity was limited at the network
“I felt like I was dying,” she said of her work producing nearly 70 hours of annual television. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time.”
The final nail in the coffin was hammered in 2017, over a pass to Disneyland.
Here’s more from Us Weekly:
As part of her contract, the showrunner had an all-inclusive pass and had negotiated a second one for her nanny. However, her pass was not interchangeable so when her sister needed one to take Rhimes’ daughter to the park, she had to go back and forth with the network and was told, “We never do this” multiple times.
The park eventually issued her an extra pass — which would have cost $154 — but it didn’t work when her family arrived at the park. Rhimes then called a “high-ranking executive,” who allegedly asked her, “Don’t you have enough?”
With that, she called her lawyer and asked to exit ABC to go to Netflix. Rhimes later inked a deal with the streaming giant worth $150 million.
In August, she announced her new deal, saying, “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company.”
Her statement continued, “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation.”
Shonda’s first two projects with Netflix include a documentary about Hollywood icon Debbie Allen (releasing Nov. 27) and the period drama “Bridgerton” (releasing Dec. 25).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation Gets Official Website
*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched the website for their new Archewell foundation.
Archwell.com went live on Wednesday, featuring an email sign-up form and contact information, along with a breakdown behind the meaning of the name.
The royal couple announced the foundation in April, noting that the Archewell name is connected to their 1-year-old son Archie.
“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in the statement.
“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” they continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”
Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Megan have relocated to Los Angeles with their son. They have appeared in severa virtual conversations with various influencers and organizations, speaking out about the impact of social media and the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Most recently, the dynamic duo hosted a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, where Harry and Meghan spoke about the state of the digital world.
“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”
WATCH
