50 Cent Explains Why He Called Out T.I. About His Controversial King Von Comments [WATCH]
*50 Cent is speaking out about why he checked Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris over his comments about the death of Chicago artist King Von.
We previously reported… Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar earlier this month following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. T.I. appeared to comment on the incident in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
His comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.
“He just made a mistake,” 50 said of T.I. during recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. “He’s in a different place … There’s nothing wrong with the statement he made about Atlanta being positive and productive and supportive of other people doing things. But… they just lost a loved one. They don’t care nothing about nothing that you talking about. Like when you say ‘Don’t bring your beef to Atlanta.’ You don’t usually schedule where it’s going to happen.”
READ MORE: 50 Cent Urges T.I. to Chill on Criticism of Senseless Violence Following Murder of King Von
King Von’s sister responds to T.I. pic.twitter.com/iJ60Lid19v
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 9, 2020
We previously reported… Von’s sister Kayla B clapped back at T.I. over his comments, writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”
50 Cent answered Kayla by urgng Tip to chill on scolding the culture.
“A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything,” he wrote. “They got casualties this is real s###, I don’t know what you was thinking but [rethink] it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. What hood you from again? Come on now it’s quiet time.”
After a wave of backlash, T.I. claimed his remarks were not about King Von. But, 50 isn’t buying it.
“Don’t say that that’s not what that’s about, this just happened,” 50 continued to The Breakfast Club hosts. “Of course you didn’t put the name in it, you wanna backpedal out of it because you realized that’s not the right thing to say. And I’m not the fun police…. the timing is bad to say that.”
Watch 50 Cent’s full appearance on The Breakfast Club above. His comments about T.I. begin about 12 minutes into the clip.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Hoe
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Borrowing a bunch of expensive cars for a photo shoot, does not mean you can actually afford to buy any of them or even lease one. The celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter just doesn’t want her clients (to) know she is broke, because then they will want to pay less.
Can you guess the celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter ?
Entertainment
Check Out the Official Trailer For New Amazon Original Series THE WILDS
*The official trailer and key art for season one of “The Wilds” is available now.
The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, December 11, 2020 in more than 240 territories around the world.
Additionally, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles starting at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11-25, 2020. The first episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary, December 11-25, 2020.
Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
MORE NEWS: Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).
News
Trump Fires DHS Cyber Chief After Refuting GOP Election Fraud Claims [VIDEO]
*President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to fire top U.S. election security official Chris Krebs amid his agency contradicting GOP disinformation about voter fraud.
Krebs’ termination was sparked by a statement that declared 2020 the most secure election in history.
“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the statement said, adding, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
READ MORE: Trevor Noah Breaks Down the ‘Faithless Electors’ That Could Put Trump Back in the White House (Watch)
If you wanna know why officials are hesitant to recognize obvious truths like Joe Biden won the election and Donald Trump didn’t, Chris Krebs is a prime example of how, in this White House, you can be fired for contradicting the president, even if he is wrong.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020
Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security, retweeted an election law expert who called out Trump for spreading misinformation.
“Please don’t retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they’re made by the president. These fantasies have been debunked many times,” wrote David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.
“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”
Krebs hinted last week that he expected to be fired.
