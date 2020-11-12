Connect with us

Urban Hip Hop

50 Cent Urges T.I. to Chill on Criticism of Senseless Violence Following Murder of King Von

Published

2 hours ago

on

T.I. and50 Cent - via Getty

50 CENT

*50 Cent had a few words for Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris over his comments about the death for Chicago artist King Von. 

Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. T.I. appeared to to comment on the incident in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming her e to kill each other.” 

His comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.

READ MORE: Asian Doll Claims King Von is Speaking to Her Through Spiritual Adviser, Blames Crew for His Death [VIDEO]

Von’s sister Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”

50 Cent answered Kayla by calling out Tip. On his own Instagram page he encouraged T.I. to chill on scolding the culture.

“A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything,” he wrote. “They got casualties this is real s###, I don’t know what you was thinking but [rethink] it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. What hood you from again? Come on now it’s quiet time.”

As noted by SandraRose, T.I. followed up his post, saying his previous comments had nothing to do with King Von’s death.

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

jill scott
HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Red Carpet

GETTY

*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. 

The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports. 

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”

READ MORE: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership

The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. 

Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May

“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com. 

During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”

“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared.  “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Pharrell+Williams+Global+Citizen+Presents+pUdgapVfBAZl

Pharrell (getty)

*Pharrell Williams has announced his forthcoming skincare line is launching Nov. 25.

Named Humanrace, the line was crafted with the singer’s longtime dermatologist, Elena Jones, per Page Six.

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin.” Pharrell Williams‘ voice washes over its listener clean and cool, like a stream of water descending on a pebble. “Sometimes you’ve got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that.”

Page Six writes, “The products include luxurious ingredients like kaolin clay, glycolic acid and snow mushroom extract, but they’re also packaged in tubs made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic — and each product has a removable inner chamber that can be exchanged for a refill.”

READ MORE: Pharrell Gives Fans a Look at His New Miami Hotel: ‘We Call It Spiritual Wi-Fi’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀💚 @humanrace

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

The Humanrace skin-care line includes the Rice Powder Cleanser ($32), Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46), Humidifying Cream ($48), and Routine Pack ($100), and will be available at humanrace.com.

In related news, Pharrell has joined forces with MasterClass and Uninterrupted for a new film series, “The Power You Hold.”

A synopsis for the series reads: “Uninterrupted & MasterClass have partnered to launch ‘The Power You Hold,’ a series of films examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”

The first episosde has been released, titled “Building Empathy,” in which “Williams tells the story behind Something In The Water, an annual Virginia Beach festival which has transformed a weekend with a long-held negative reputation into one associated with goodwill and empathy,” according to the synopsis. 

Watch it below:

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women

Published

1 day ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Pastor John Gray
"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" New York Premiere

Aventer Gray and John Gray (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

*It seems Pastor John Gray is constantly caught up in cheating rumors and publicly apologizing to his wife for his alleged infidelities. 

The pastor is back at it, and once again admitting to being “emotionally” unfaithful to his wife Aventer Gray. In a post shared to social media in honor of his wife, Grey said he has “started intense counseling” for both personal and his marriage, thejasmineBRAND.com reports. 

I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole,” he stated. “I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell.

Check out his full Instagram post below. 

READ MORE: Pastor John Gray: Lawyers Claim Preacher is Victim of Extortion in Cheating Scandal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A few months ago I sat down from leading at Relentless. My life wasn’t in order. Church isn’t first. My wife is. This is my wife. She is from God. She is a life giver. She is a kingdom builder. Her name is Aventer. I met her at church. She was worshipping God through dance. Over time, she allowed me in her life and let me dance with her. She took my ring and said yes and we began our forever journey. What my dance partner didn’t know was that I was very much unfinished. I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole. I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell. My marriage forced me to face both of me. Flesh versus spirit. It is every man’s battle. Loving God isn’t enough. Preaching Jesus isn’t enough. Face yourself. Get delivered. Or hurt the ones who actually love you the most. I started intense counseling (personal and for my marriage) in the summer. Scariest thing ever. Most necessary thing ever. I had no one to blame. My life is my responsibility. Admit your wrong. God deserves better. My wife deserves better. The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR. Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust. I’ve lived a life I’m not proud of in so many areas, but before I die, I will be the man God intended and the husband that Your heart can rest with. I’ll be the father my kids can be proud of. I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.

A post shared by John Gray (@realjohngray) on


He then noted that God and his wife deserve better. 

“The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR,” Grey wrote. 

“Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust,” he continued.

In September, the pastor addressed the cheating rumors from the pulpit of his church. In part he said, “As I’ve said to my wife, I say to her now in the moment, Aventer I am sorry for the pain that I have caused you. And my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you have extended and that our family receives from.”

Pastor Gray vows to get back in good standing with his church and his family.  

I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.”

