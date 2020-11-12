50 Cent Urges T.I. to Chill on Criticism of Senseless Violence Following Murder of King Von

*50 Cent had a few words for Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris over his comments about the death for Chicago artist King Von.

Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. T.I. appeared to to comment on the incident in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming her e to kill each other.”

His comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.

Von’s sister Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”

50 Cent answered Kayla by calling out Tip. On his own Instagram page he encouraged T.I. to chill on scolding the culture.

“A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything,” he wrote. “They got casualties this is real s###, I don’t know what you was thinking but [rethink] it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. What hood you from again? Come on now it’s quiet time.”

As noted by SandraRose, T.I. followed up his post, saying his previous comments had nothing to do with King Von’s death.