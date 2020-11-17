‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Roshonda Tells Her Mom to MOVE ON! [WATCH]

*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the drama set to unfold when Roshonda tells her mom to put her feelings aside and get over being cheated on by her husband — but mom ain’t trying to hear it.

While Roshonda understands her mother’s pain, she’s too focused on her own wedding plans to allow her parents’ drama distract her.

Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.

Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:

“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!

Elsewhere in the episode this week, ControlZilla Amber’s rage reaches its peak on her wedding day and a major wardrobe malfunction leaves everyone shocked. UhhhZilla Roshonda can’t make a decision about her wedding plans, but her feuding parents might force her pick between them.

Watch”Bridezillas” Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.