‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Roshonda Tells Her Mom to MOVE ON! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the drama set to unfold when Roshonda tells her mom to put her feelings aside and get over being cheated on by her husband — but mom ain’t trying to hear it.
While Roshonda understands her mother’s pain, she’s too focused on her own wedding plans to allow her parents’ drama distract her.
Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.
.@LoniLove never holds back! Tune in THURSDAY at 10/9c to see for yourself! #Bridezillas pic.twitter.com/hBDU3LNBVa
— WE tv (@WEtv) November 10, 2020
Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the episode this week, ControlZilla Amber’s rage reaches its peak on her wedding day and a major wardrobe malfunction leaves everyone shocked. UhhhZilla Roshonda can’t make a decision about her wedding plans, but her feuding parents might force her pick between them.
Watch”Bridezillas” Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
‘It Was Hard On Us’: Obama Talks About Michelle Not Wanting Him to Run for President
*In case you missed his wide-ranging “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday, former President Barack Obama spoke about how his political ambitions weren’t always fully accepted by his wife, Michelle.
Before she became “Forever FLOTUS,” Mrs. O was quite clear in her objections to his White House pursuit, and it took a while for her to come around even after he was elected, he reveals.
No. 44 writes about this at length in his new book The Promised Land. Here’s what he said about it Sunday night, followed by his full “60 Minutes” interview.
‘Howard Be Thy Name’ is This Little Girl’s Proof of God’s Real Name (Watch)
*This little cutie has gone viral for how confident she is that God’s name is Howard, because “Howard be thy name.”
That’s how she hears it in the Lord’s Prayer, and says as much to the videographer as if it’s ridiculous that she’s even asking.
Video of the hilarious exchange was chosen for the “Today” show’s Morning Boost Wednesday.
Watch below:
