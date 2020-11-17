Social Heat
Play Your Trump Card! Lil Wayne Busted by the Feds – Looking At Serious Time on Weapons Charge
*Lil Wayne is back in the headlines. This time it’s because he’s just been hit with a federal weapons charge and is now facing some serious prison time if convicted.
The news site reports that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida slapped the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge stems from a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. At the time, the rapper was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California. While Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said his client was “cleared” to leave even though guns and drugs were reportedly found on the plane, it appears now the feds believe Wayne was wrongfully in possession of a weapon and ammunition, TMZ reports.
In a new statement to TMZ, Srebnick tells the news site that Wayne was charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage back in December but “there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.” As he continued to talk about Wayne, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, Srebnick said “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
ON ANOTHER NOTE: Thousands Line Up In Dallas For Free Food As Pandemic and its Economic Effect Grows
View this post on Instagram
In case Lil Wayne forgot forgot he’s got friends in high places, 50 Cent is here to remind him:
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Talks New Fashion Nova Clothing Line for ‘Curvier Girls’
*Megan Thee Stallion is not only set to drop her debut album, “Good News,” this Friday, she’s also launching her Fashion Nova collection on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her fashion line.
“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident
View this post on Instagram
Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim she came up with for the brand targeting tall girls.
“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.
“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”
In related news, Megan recently spoke candidly about the pressure to be “tough” in the aftermath of being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
“I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” the hip-hop star tells GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?'”
After Lanez was subsequently charged with a felony assault in October, Megan tweeted of the situation: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Accidental Death?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
That beer family with the ties to the dead pedophile and disgraced producer took months and money to get that story straight, but sure, lets call the death of the girl an accident.
Can you guess the beer family and the girl who died?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations
As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Boseman is being considered a Best Supporting Actor contender for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” and he’s earning Best Actor attention for the role he plays in “Ma Rainey.” The film stars Viola Davis, and is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Film critics are saying Boseman’s role could earn him a posthumous Oscar, with one critic writing, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom gives us an outstanding turn from Viola Davis but it’s Chadwick Boseman that leaves it all out on the floor in a stellar, Sidney Poitier-level, Oscar-worthy performance.”
If Boseman is nominated for either “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” or “Da 5 Bloods,” he’ll be the ninth actor to be recognized by the Academy after his death. If he’s nominated for both, he’ll join only James Dean in becoming the first to receive posthumously honors in a single year.
“Ma Rainey” is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer