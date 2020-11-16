‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH

*Over the weekend, we reported that R&B singer Jeremih is hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Today, we have news of gospel singer Fred Hammond being in quarantine.

On Saturday Hammond uploaded a video to Instagram said he was on day five of his quarantine after getting a positive test result back on Monday, Nov. 9. He didn’t say how many days is quarantine is, but we’ll assume it’s 14 which is the amount the CDC is known to recommend.

“My doctor, she doesn’t know what side of it I’m on, so she’s keeping me very monitored,” he said. “And I have a doctor that’s with me pretty much, cares for me throughout the day, and I have three doctors on speed dial.”

“A Mask is not a Political Statement” is how the Grammy-winning artist captioned his IG video. Hammond, 59, said he had been following COVID-19 safety protocols, but admits he let his guard down.

“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down, I let my guard down in one place,” Hammond explained.

MORE NEWS: A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Hammond (@realfredh)

The good news is that the singer is keeping the faith and is feeling very positive as he fully expects to the healed from the coronavirus.

“I still have good hope,” he continued. “I’m feeling pretty good every day, and I’m on my regimen of vitamins.”

Hammond also let viewers know that he’s also lost several friends to the virus. Not only that, but a couple of his family members have contracted it. One was rushed to the hospital, but both are now recuperating.

The bottom line is that Hammond wants everyone and especially his followers to wear masks.

“Be diligent and vigilant because it’s out here.”