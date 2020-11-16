COVID-19
‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH
*Over the weekend, we reported that R&B singer Jeremih is hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Today, we have news of gospel singer Fred Hammond being in quarantine.
On Saturday Hammond uploaded a video to Instagram said he was on day five of his quarantine after getting a positive test result back on Monday, Nov. 9. He didn’t say how many days is quarantine is, but we’ll assume it’s 14 which is the amount the CDC is known to recommend.
“My doctor, she doesn’t know what side of it I’m on, so she’s keeping me very monitored,” he said. “And I have a doctor that’s with me pretty much, cares for me throughout the day, and I have three doctors on speed dial.”
“A Mask is not a Political Statement” is how the Grammy-winning artist captioned his IG video. Hammond, 59, said he had been following COVID-19 safety protocols, but admits he let his guard down.
“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down, I let my guard down in one place,” Hammond explained.
The good news is that the singer is keeping the faith and is feeling very positive as he fully expects to the healed from the coronavirus.
“I still have good hope,” he continued. “I’m feeling pretty good every day, and I’m on my regimen of vitamins.”
Hammond also let viewers know that he’s also lost several friends to the virus. Not only that, but a couple of his family members have contracted it. One was rushed to the hospital, but both are now recuperating.
The bottom line is that Hammond wants everyone and especially his followers to wear masks.
“Be diligent and vigilant because it’s out here.”
Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]
Erykah Badu is giving the side-eye to the COVID-19 testing process after taking three tests in 24 hours with varying resuts.
The superstar revealed that one test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, and a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, yielded a negative result.
“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” she wrote on Twitter, joking, “Maybe they need to call Swiss [sic] Beats so they can do a versus between them.”
“We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set,” she added.
I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks . https://t.co/qG41hXRXvG
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
Badu had to take a third test at her home on Friday. “This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she captioned a video of her waiting for the results.
“I’m at home. I’m doing a home COVID test. It is now Nov. 13, 2020 AD — AC, after corona,” she joked, before adding, “I’m actually really scared right now.”
Badu continued, “if I actually have it that means I’m gonna have to shut down all of my shows and sh—, quarantine.”
Luckily, the third test came back negative.
This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back . pic.twitter.com/AFIfX9Kg1q
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020
On Friday, Elon Musk also tweeted about his contrasting COVID-19 test results. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” he wrote. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” he wrote.
Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19 … On a Ventilator
*Unfortunately, we have bad news to report about R&B singer Jeremih. According to reports he’s in an intensive care unit at a Chicago area hospital suffering from COVID-19 and he’s on a Ventilator.
Here’s the bottom line: according to sources, his prognosis is said to be bleak.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus … but he is not doing well.
Word that he was seriously ill started percolating online Saturday — with rappers like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, producer Hitmaka and others asking for prayers on Jeremih’s behalf, but not necessarily saying what exactly was wrong with him at first.
Fitty was the only one who gave a bit more insight, claiming it was COVID-related — while also saying Jeremih was hospitalized in his native city of Chicago.
50 wrote, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” He added, “he’s in ICU in Chicago.”
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Chance also touched on the seriousness of the situation, writing … “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
DARE Gospel Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty Releases New Single, and Shares Personal Testimony of Her Battle with COVID-19
*Gospel recording artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty is blessed with phenomenal talent. The new DARE Records artist shows off her vocals on her first single, a contemporary spin on the classic “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble in My Way),” available on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal on Friday, November 20, 2020 (to listen to the single, click here). Released during the country’s unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Shontelle Norman-Beatty has also survived her bout with the devastating COVID-19 virus.
Though this is her first solo release, Memphis native Shontelle is no stranger to the recording booth or the performing stage. She brings a bold confidence to “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way),” in a soulfully upbeat arrangement with horn blasts and driving rhythms. A longtime gospel music favorite, the tune has previously been recorded by legends Albertina Walker, Al Green, Lee Williams, Luther Barnes, and others.
The song is a testament to the all-encompassing power of faith that Jesus can see us through any trouble. Its meaning became even more important when – mere days after recording the tune in an Atlanta studio in early October – Shontelle was diagnosed with COVID-19. For this married mother of a blended family of five children, who was planning to kick her career into high gear, the news was devastating. Atlanta had been unseasonably cold and rainy, and after arriving home to warm, sunny Houston on a Saturday, Shontelle attended church as usual on Sunday with what she thought was just “the sniffles.” Then she received a call from her producer telling her one of the people who had been in the studio with them had tested positive and advised her to get tested.
Though she had no temperature or fatigue, Shontelle got tested that afternoon. She recalls, “The doctor said, ‘Well, Mrs. Norman-Beatty, you’re positive.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘Do you have any questions for me? Because there’s no cure for this. All we can do is send you home, and all we can do is tell you that if it gets worse, go to the hospital. That’s it.’ I was shocked … When I went to bed on Sunday night, I felt fine. But on that Monday morning, when I woke up, I couldn’t move. I was hurting from my neck to my feet.”
Shontelle says she spent the next five days quarantined in a bedroom, battling debilitating fatigue. Complicating her situation was that her husband, a pastor, and one of her sons also began to experience symptoms. She believes her recovery is due to forcing herself to get up from her bed and walk outside, taking vitamins, and heeding a friend’s advice to drink not only tea but hot toddies to sweat out the virus. And, of course, prayer.
“I’m thankful that my experience was what it was, and it wasn’t detrimental, and my husband is not planning a funeral,” says Shontelle with signature humor. “I’m thanking God for that. This whole experience, for my husband and myself, has been eye-opening. Everybody needs to be proactive versus reactive. What I mean by that is, go ahead and start taking the vitamins, eating healthy, and getting exercise before you get it.”
Shontelle Norman-Beatty has been making a joyful noise through music since she was a child. She first sang gorgeous gospel harmonies with her siblings, The Normans, alongside her brother, the late gospel singer Shea Norman, who became a well-known Christian artist until his untimely death in 2017.
Shontelle also was a longtime member of The Edwin Hawkins Singers, a globally recognized gospel group. When she got an opportunity to see a New York City club performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, Shontelle was so impressed with her stage magnetism and musical versatility that she told herself that one day she would work with her. Years later, when word came to her that Bridgewater needed an emergency replacement for one of her backup singers, Shontelle flew to Europe and filled in. She then spent many years on the road performing with Bridgewater. Now living in Houston, TX, Shontelle serves as the assistant minister of music at Community of Faith Church.
Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
