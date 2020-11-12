Entertainment
ABC Hosts Star-Studded ‘Big Sky’ Virtual Premiere Event in Celebration of David E. Kelley
*This evening, Thursday, November 12, ABC celebrated the series premiere of “Big Sky,” from creator and visionary storyteller David E. Kelley, with a star-studded virtual premiere, including series stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Gage Marsh.
Additional celebrity guests included Lena Waithe, Mayim Bialik, Lance Bass, Brooke Shields, Fortune Feimster, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adina Porter, Iliza Shlesinger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sharon Osbourne, Hannah Simone, Kate Flannery, Kristin Davis, Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Nash, Rachel Roy, Danica McKellar, Poppy Montgomery, Caroline Rhea and more!
The virtual premiere event transported guests into the world of Big Sky, Montana, kicking off with a LIVE, interactive pre-party experience in the “All In Bar,” serving a signature drink, the “Big Sky Mule” made with Huckleberry vodka. To allow attendees to experience first-hand what it’s like to be part of the town, event producers Little Cinema built out a full, physical recreation of the bar seen in the first episode, filled with easter eggs from the show and populated it with two performers set in the “Big Sky” world. One of the performers treated guests to a LIVE performance of some of the iconic songs from the show, including a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”
Guests dined on special “Country Crate Meals” delivered to their doorsteps in a rustic metal crate filled with country dinner staples like tri tip sandwiches, chili, cornbread with honey butter, and huckleberry fry pie, as well as local Montana treats, including a Montana state baseball cap and a Yellowstone candle — plus a pine-needle tree to plant at home!
MORE NEWS: From SHONDALAND: ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ | Trailer Debut | WATCH
The event continued with the world premiere screening of the first episode of “Big Sky” and a live Q&A with stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, and Kylie Bunbury, who praised working with creator David E. Kelly and tidbits about life on set, which additional cast members chiming in from the live chat:
“To have moments that take your breath away, it’s exciting to be a part of.” – Ryan Phillippe
“I feel privileged to represent black cowboys…I’m really proud of this one.” – Kylie Bunbury
“This show is stacked, like major, and you want to know about each character. It’s incredible.” – Kylie Bunbury
“It’s really a show with female empowerment, not only on-screen, but off-screen as well.” – Katheryn Winnick
“John (Carroll Lynch) makes shockingly AMAZING desserts!!!” – Jesse James Keitel
“Come for the thrills, stay for the characters.” – Kylie Bunbury
The highly anticipated series debuts Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10/9c on ABC.
From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.
The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.
#welcometobigsky
Entertainment
THE REAL: Jeezy Has Update on Jeannie’s Recovery and Jerry Springer Stops by!
*The hosts of The Real welcome Jeezy, who gives everyone an update on co-host Jeanne Mai’s recovery, and relates the details of what led up to her emergency throat surgery. He also chats with the ladies about his new talk show, Worth A Conversation and why the world needed a show like his. And he shares all the details on his podcast, The (Re)Session Podcast By Jeezy, and his new album, The Recession 2.
The new Miss USA, Asya Branch, has caught backlash for her political leanings, but co-host Loni Love reminds us that all Black women don’t have to think alike. She feels that while she personally doesn’t agree with Branch, she shouldn’t be demonized for her opinions.
And Jerry Springer drops in to talk about his show, Judge Jerry. He reveals that the secret to his 47-year marriage is that he never argues or raises his voice. He also offers dating advice to a viewer of The Real!
Jeezy Gives Us An Update On Jeannie’s Recovery!
Jeezy On His New Talk Show, Worth A Conversation
We Shouldn’t Demonize Black Women For Having Different Views
Jerry Springer: “There’s No Victory In Winning An Argument”
Jerry Springer Gives Dating Advice To A Viewer!
Jeezy Gives Us An Update On Jeannie’s Recovery!
Loni Love: I’m doing fine! What we want to know, and everyone wants to know, is how’s our girl Jeannie Mai holding up – is she actually resting, Jeezy?
Jeezy: Yes, actually, that’s been hard to get her to rest, but she’s doing well. I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support. But she’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.
[LONI LAUGHS]
Adrienne Houghton: That’s a good sign!
Jeezy: Between her and Mama Mai, I don’t know.
[THE HOSTS LAUGH]
Adrienne: We miss her so much!
Loni: Well Jeezy, quickly, what actually happened? I mean can you walk us through how Jeannie – she had an abscess that was blocking her airway, correct?
Jeezy: Yes.
Loni: Ok.
Jeezy: Yes. So she began to get sick, she had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good. And it happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. And she woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. And I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room, and you know, we was there, and they found something, but they didn’t know. So we actually went to another doctor, that [Telepictures SVP of Current Programming] Lauren [Blincoe] suggested, thank you Lauren so much, that you guys’ show, and the doctor immediately looked at her and told her, you know, “You’re done with Dancing With The Stars; you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.”
Adrienne: Wow.
Jeezy: And for me, it was real, you know, and I told her, it was the hardest thing ever, because you guys know Jeannie more than I do – she’s not a quitter, she’s a fighter. And just so you know, right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show. Absolutely.
Adrienne: Wow. That is so Jeannie! Well, I know those moments must have been so scary for you and for her…
Jeezy: Yeah!
Adrienne: …so I just want to say thank you, on behalf of all of us, for taking such good care of her, and noticing that something was wrong.
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
News
From SHONDALAND: ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ | Trailer Debut | WATCH
*From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).
Over the last 50 years, Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts – from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre – garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen’s own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery.
MUST READ: My Political Two Cents: Donald Trump’s Temper Tantrum is Holding America Hostage and the World’s Laughing At Us
The film also offers front row access to the grueling rehearsals, the passion and leadership of Allen and DADA’s dance instructors, and the huge commitment and undertaking by the dancers of all ages and backgrounds who come to train at the academy each year regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or traditional expectations of the dance community. Rehearsed for just over three months, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.
#HotChocolateNutcracker
DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER
A Netflix Original Documentary
from SHONDALAND Featuring the Legendary DEBBIE ALLEN
Film Release Date: November 27
Run Time: 80 minutes
Directed by:
Oliver Bokelberg
Exec. Producers: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard
Entertainment
Watch Charley Pride Accept His Long Overdue CMA Lifetime Achievement Award
*Perhaps the timing of this happening after a summer of racial reckoning across the nation was coincidental, but country music legend Charley Pride finally got his due at the CMA Awards Wednesday night with a long overdue lifetime achievement award.
The 86-year-old broke barriers as the first major Black star in a genre that still counts very few folks of color. Pride accepted his award from current African American country star Jimmie Allen during Wednesday night’s live, televised ceremony.
Before accepting his award, Pride performed his renowned track “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and was joined by Allen for a duet, as artists like Luke Combs and Eric Church sang along in the audience. Watch below:
“Well, you might not believe but I’m nervous as can be,” Pride said as he accepted the award. “All the people have been influenced by my life, what my life has been influenced by, I got to say something about some of them.”
“This man I’ve always been awed by, and I still am,” he said of the late Jack Clement. “My wife Roseanne and I would go and visit him. In fact, last time we visited before he passed away. He always said, ‘Roseanne, you’re so pretty.’ I never have forgotten that.”
He also thanked Jerry Bradley and John Daines, who was his road manager for 37 years.
“All my fans, I want to say thank you,” he said. “Well, I’m through talking. I just want to thank everybody again. Like I said, I’m nervous.”
Watch below or here on Twitter:
We couldn’t be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend’s acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
After the show, Allen told People.com what an honor it was to share the stage with both Pride and fellow Black country star Darius Rucker, who co-hosted the CMAs.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to have a song with me, Darius and Charley,” Allen told PEOPLE. “For me, as a Black guy being a fan of country music, Charley Pride was ‘the guy.’ And then I grew up a huge rock fan, and Hootie and the Blowfish had a Black guy [Rucker], and it was one of the biggest rock bands of all time, and he’s now one of the biggest country artists. So it was important for me to do something with both of them, and especially Charley.”
Watch Allen’s pre-show video diary below:
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]