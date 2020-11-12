News
From SHONDALAND: ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ | Trailer Debut | WATCH
*From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).
Over the last 50 years, Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts – from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre – garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen’s own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery.
The film also offers front row access to the grueling rehearsals, the passion and leadership of Allen and DADA’s dance instructors, and the huge commitment and undertaking by the dancers of all ages and backgrounds who come to train at the academy each year regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or traditional expectations of the dance community. Rehearsed for just over three months, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.
DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER
A Netflix Original Documentary
from SHONDALAND Featuring the Legendary DEBBIE ALLEN
Film Release Date: November 27
Run Time: 80 minutes
Directed by:
Oliver Bokelberg
Exec. Producers: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
*Former President Barack Obama opens up about his 8 years in office in an upcoming memoir called “A Promised Land” … and he admitss the presidency took a toll on wife Michelle.
As reported by TMZ, Obama says he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”
“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he writes.
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
He admits there were many nights while he was lying next to Michelle and he would think about life before the White House “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” Obama writes.
Elsewhere in the book, which drops next week, Obama touches on his historic 2008 election, racism, and how Donald Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
King Von’s Sister Slams Mortuary Over Rapper’s Leaked Autopsy Photos
*The sister of late rapper King Von has taken to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who allegedly leaked his autopsy photos online.
Von’s sister Kayla B is demanding that Airport Mortuary Shipping Services fires the staffer.
She posted a photo the alleged mortician on social media, along with the mortuary’s address, and she captioned the post: “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”
Check out Kayla full Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
King Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar last week, following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Rapper T.I. reacted in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
Omg my brother is so cute & raw😘🥰 I love youuuuu boyyyy @KingVonFrmdaWic pic.twitter.com/m7NJXLUD0T
— KaylaB❤️ (@BeezyyTatted) November 12, 2020
We previously reported, his comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.
Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
