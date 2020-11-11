Entertainment
The God Good Remix Story Starring Full Force, Faith Evans & Sheila E featuring Uncle Reece / WATCH
*All right y’all. Just released, a hot brand new inspirational soul stirring up tempo remix single by Full Force featuring Faith Evans, Sheila E and Uncle Reece entitled “I’m God Good (God’s Always Grindin Remix),” produced By Full Force & D-Fyne. It’s on Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and other digital outlets all over the world.
This song’s origin comes from Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital in New York City where Paul Anthony of Full Force wrote the song in his hospital bed while undergoing chemo treatment while fighting for his life dealing with mantle cell lymphoma.
The original song before the remix is entitled I Feel good, I Look Good & I’m God good. Faith Evans and Sheila E jumped on the song with their talents and also because of their love in their hearts. The song comes from Full force’s All Star Album entitled>With Love From Their Friends which features over 30 guest artists. The album was also dedicated to Paul’s Anthony’s cancer champion journey and foundation. You can click this link ( http://bit.ly/1uA0Txb ) to preview the all star album which features such guests as Tevin Campbell, Big Daddy Kane, Raphael Saadiq, Shanice, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, Meli’sa Morgan, Omari Hardwick doing spoken word & others.
REPORT: RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
Full Force also did an official video for the God Good original song as well which included Faith Evans, Sheila E & The God Good Choir with cameos by Will Smith, Anthony Anderson, Common, Quincy Jones, Donnie Mcclurkin, 5O Cent, the braxton’s, Chubb Rock, Nike Rodgers,Roland Martin, The God Good Choir & Biz Markie>(Get Well Biz as we keep praying for his healing & recuperation as he deals with a diabetes related situation in the hospital.)
Paul Anthony is cancer free now, 7 years and counting. Besides Paul’s bravery, strength, positivity & unwavering faith in god right from the beginning when he was diagnosed, he ultimately had to undergo a stem cell bone marrow transplant with his blood brother Bowlegged Lou when he was fighting for his life. Lou was his 10 for 10 >100% blood match.
Paul needed 6 million stem cells in order to survive and surprisingly Lou was able to give his brother 9 million stem cells instead of 6 million as he became a conduit from God to help save his brother’s life. Props to Dr Sauter and Dr Hamlin and all the other docs & nurses.
Paul also has always had the support & tremendous love from his Wife Michelle & his children> Symphony, PJ,Bree,Sidtea & Tracy along with his Mother & late Father, his brothers B-Fine & Lou along with all his family & friends and of course Full Force.
All of that was the inspiration behind Full Force’s song>I Feel Good, I Look Good & I’m God Good which yielded the just released Hot Up-Tempo remix single entitled> I’m God Good (God’s Always Grindin Remix) Both versions are on sale now on Full Force’s label Forceful Music distributed by Sony Music & The Orchard-Sony through Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and All Digital Outlets while being blessed by Kobalt Music Publishing and BMI.
Other Full Force,/Forceful music out now on All Digital platforms are>1.Crazy Bout TheTik Tok by Full Force with Paul Anthony & Brian Inerfeld / 2.Bring It By Dalla Villa & Paul Anthony of Full Force/3.What’s Come Over Me By Mel Holder & Chris Curry with Paul Anthony of Full Force/ 4.Doing Wrong & 5.Put Down The Guns by Ambassador Masters/ 6.Love of The Hero (2 mixes>videos & version dedicated to First Responders & a version dedicated to Kobe Bryant) performed by Full Force featuring Brian Inerfeld/ 7.Baddest Chick by Full Force & Force MD’s/ 8.Just Because by Full Force & Allure/
Shout out to the God Good & FF Promo Squad Supporters>Wade “Lion” Lindwedal,Terance Tee Williams,AD aka Anthony Dougherty,Rich Rescigno,Xanda Tonge,Denise Smith,Greg Silva,Donna Knight,Paula Katsikas,Regina Hall,Troy Hughes & all other FF behind the scenes and in front of the scenes supporters. APPRECIATION FOREVER.
crime
Rising Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed on Dallas Freeway in Broad Daylight / VIDEO
*Mo3, a Dallas rapper (with singing skills) was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The shooting took place on Interstate-35 just before noon, according to TMZ.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper.
TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
Other cars on the highway also scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Coffee Table Book
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There is a coffee table book that has been in the works for ages. It has been completed, but I don’t think it will ever find a publisher. It contains photos of generally half naked men. Sometimes completely naked and sometimes fully clothed, but for the most part looking like a Studio 54 busboy. The photos were all taken at parties hosted by this former A+ list talk show host and game show creator. He loved to show off the young men he was mentoring. The thing is, the photos from these parties that are included in the coffee table book are dozens of current and former A list celebrities who would probably not want to be viewed in that light. I know this former A+ list mostly television actor from a defunct long running hit network show is one who has voiced his opposition to being included.
Can you guess the former A+ list talk show host/game show creator?
Entertainment
Whoopi Goldberg to Trump Supporters Denying Election Loss: ‘Suck It Up Like We Sucked it Up’ (Watch)
*Right wing media outlets are still mad at Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters on Monday to “suck it up” over his election loss.
As the hosts of “The View” celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, Goldberg addressed Trump supporters who are demanding a recount and alleging voter fraud.
“Let me say this to you,” she said. “When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say ‘this isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up. Grow the pair for him, that he can’t grow for himself. Because this is ridiculous.”
Watch below:
For your entertainment pleasure, below are some reactions from the right wing to Whoopi’s “suck it up” message:
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]