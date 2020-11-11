RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

*Production on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” had to shut down recently after one of its crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a JasmineBRAND exclusive, this particular crew member was around the majority of the RHOA cast.

A source alleges, “Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined.”

The source continues, “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”

We previously reported, Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new cast members LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.

Ali, 33, resides in Atlanta and has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. She previously made headlines after confirming her marriage was ending to husband Adam Ali after six years, Bossip reported. They share three children.

As noted by Love B. Scott, “if you keep up with Kandi Burruss, you already know LaToya is one of her good girlfriends.”

Meanwhile, Sidora, 35, is most known for her roles on That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

She is married to Ralph Pittman and they share two children.

Returning Housewives this season include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

Scroll up and watch the trailer above.