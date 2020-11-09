GOP Trolls Force Georgia Election Worker Into Hiding After False Claims of Ballot-Rigging



*A Georgia election worker was forced into hiding after a tweet falsely claimed to show him throwing out a ballot.

A widely shared video racked up millions of views on Twitter, claiming the poll worker crumpled up an absentee ballot.

As it turns out, he did no such thing.

Richard Barron, the Fulton County elections director, said the poll worker was actually throwing away paper instructions, not a ballot.

The worker went into hiding after his personal information was leaked online by GOP trolls, and he started being harassed over the false claims.

“He is currently in hiding.” Fulton Election Director Rick Barron says an election worker at State Farm was falsely accused of throwing out a ballot, video uploaded to Twitter and his personal info including car license plate were released #gapol #Election2020 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zGs0gq5F5v — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 6, 2020



Here’s more from ABC News:

CLAIM: A video showing the ballot count in Fulton County, Georgia, shows fraud because a poll worker processing absentee ballots crumples one up.

THE FACTS: Election officials say the poll worker in the video did not crumple or discard a ballot.

“It’s been questioned whether the poll worker featured in the video was discarding one of those ballots. The answer is no, undeniably no,” Barron told reporters at a Friday. “At no time was the poll worker able to extract a ballot.”

Barron noted that the election worker “is having to leave his house and go stay with friends,” he said, per Atlanta’s WSB-TV. “He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car, about his license plate are out there.”

Fulton County officials say the worker fears for his safety.

“One thing that you need to know is that those ballots are 8 ½ by 19 inches long,” said Barron. “At no time did you see him extract anything from the envelope and that crumbled piece of paper, they were instructions and it was a smaller piece of paper.”

Trump supporters have gone mad because Biden scored a narrow victory over Trump in Georgia, triggering a recount.

“With a margin that small, there will be, likely, a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election, obviously, goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia, at this point, has huge implications for the entire country,” , Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a recent press conference. “The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We’ll get it right.”