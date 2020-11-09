Politics
GOP Trolls Force Georgia Election Worker Into Hiding After False Claims of Ballot-Rigging
*A Georgia election worker was forced into hiding after a tweet falsely claimed to show him throwing out a ballot.
A widely shared video racked up millions of views on Twitter, claiming the poll worker crumpled up an absentee ballot.
As it turns out, he did no such thing.
Richard Barron, the Fulton County elections director, said the poll worker was actually throwing away paper instructions, not a ballot.
The worker went into hiding after his personal information was leaked online by GOP trolls, and he started being harassed over the false claims.
Scroll up and watch the video report above.
READ MORE: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
“He is currently in hiding.” Fulton Election Director Rick Barron says an election worker at State Farm was falsely accused of throwing out a ballot, video uploaded to Twitter and his personal info including car license plate were released #gapol #Election2020 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zGs0gq5F5v
— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 6, 2020
Here’s more from ABC News:
CLAIM: A video showing the ballot count in Fulton County, Georgia, shows fraud because a poll worker processing absentee ballots crumples one up.
THE FACTS: Election officials say the poll worker in the video did not crumple or discard a ballot.
“It’s been questioned whether the poll worker featured in the video was discarding one of those ballots. The answer is no, undeniably no,” Barron told reporters at a Friday. “At no time was the poll worker able to extract a ballot.”
Barron noted that the election worker “is having to leave his house and go stay with friends,” he said, per Atlanta’s WSB-TV. “He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car, about his license plate are out there.”
Fulton County officials say the worker fears for his safety.
“One thing that you need to know is that those ballots are 8 ½ by 19 inches long,” said Barron. “At no time did you see him extract anything from the envelope and that crumbled piece of paper, they were instructions and it was a smaller piece of paper.”
Trump supporters have gone mad because Biden scored a narrow victory over Trump in Georgia, triggering a recount.
“With a margin that small, there will be, likely, a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election, obviously, goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia, at this point, has huge implications for the entire country,” , Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a recent press conference. “The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We’ll get it right.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory
*Michelle Obama has warned Americans that there’s still a lot of hard work ahead when it comes to uniting a divided country after Joe Biden’s election victory.
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Obama wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
READ MORE: Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
Obama went on to note that tens of millions of Americans voted for President Trump and his campaign of hate and division.
“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.
“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”
Obama concluded by encouraging Americans to continue the fight for justice.
Read her full message here.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
News
Joe Biden to Reverse Several Trump Policies During First 100 Days in Office
*President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make vast changes to many Trump policies during his first 100 days in office.
Biden will first tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and establish a coronavirus task force. Additionally, his administration intends to rejoin the Paris climate accord, according to The New York Times.
Biden also plans to walkback Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.
Under a Biden administration, “the relationship will be completely reset,” says Rifat Atun, a professor of global health systems at Harvard University.
READ MORE: How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
Here’s more from Complex:
Biden also plans to repeal the ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, and reinstate DACA. But in order to carry out these actions, he might have to rely on executive orders more than he hoped; and a narrowly divided Congress could impede his ability to take broad legislative actions on immigration and more.
While the Democrats have a slim majority in the House, the majority in the Senate remains undecided. The final makeup of the Senate will only be determined on Jan. 5 when two runoff elections are held in Georgia. Democrats will have to win both races to control the Senate, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. The Republicans would preserve their majority by winning at least one seat.
“The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power,” an anonymous Biden ally told The Post. “I expect that to be freely used in a Biden administration at this point, if the Senate becomes a roadblock.”
Biden has made clear that he intends to repeal the Republican-passed tax cuts from 2017, which the Republican-controlled Senate could oppose.
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told The Post that Biden intends: “Get us out of this pandemic that’s been made far worse by Trump’s bungled mishandling of it, rebuild our economy in a way that’s more sustainable and more inclusive, and deal with division and inequality.”
