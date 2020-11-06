Politics
Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia AND Pennsylvania: Say Goodbye Donald!
*(Via The Hill) – Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, moving him closer to defeating President Trump in the race for the White House.
Biden took a lead of 5,587 votes as ballots from Philadelphia were counted, diminishing Trump’s lead of 18,229 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday morning. Votes are still being tallied.
The development came hours after Biden also eclipsed Trump for the lead in Georgia. Trump would need to win both states in order to win reelection.
MORE NEWS: Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon’s Account After Calling for Execution of Fauci and FBI Director Wray
News networks have yet to call the race in either state, but the new counts suggest that Biden is on pace to win both Pennsylvania and Georgia, which would seal off Trump’s path to reelection. Biden would capture the election outright if he wins Pennsylvania, but he does not need the state in order to win the election if he also maintains leads in two of the three states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Trump has shown no signs of plans to concede should Biden be declared the winner of the election. Indeed, he has promised future legal challenges.
Get the full story at The Hill.
Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon’s Account After Calling for Execution of Fauci and FBI Director Wray
*Twitter has suspended the account of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, after he called for the execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Bannon made the comments on his online talk show “War Room” on Thursday. In the episode, he said Trump must fire both Wray and Fauci should he win a second term, TheWrap reports.
“I actually want to go a step farther but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone,” said Bannon on his show.
READ MORE: Steve Bannon Calls Limited Number of Black Staffers in White House ‘Inexcusable’
Steve Bannon calls for Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray to be beheaded “as a warning to federal bureaucrats”@youtube prohibits “inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals”
https://t.co/OECKxxQSzX pic.twitter.com/zBHimpUZT5
— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) November 5, 2020
Trump has openly expressed frustration with Fauci over the pandemic, and with Wray over failure to investigate his opponent, Joe Biden.
During his show on Thursday, Bannon and his co-host Jack Maxey noted how traitors were hanged back in the day.
“Just yesterday, there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia,” Maxey said. “These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.”
“That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war,” Bannon replied.
The episode has since been pulled from YouTube.
Scroll up and watch the video via the Twitter embed above.
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a country in terms of progressivism and conservatism. Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will prove if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we get on the Biden wagon and assist him in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. But, their roads to the White House depend on picking up several swing states. This list of swing states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. Or perhaps, some Americans just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
Folks Are Thanking Stacey Abrams Directly for Putting Georgia in Play for Democrats (Video)
*The fact that we are currently waiting on pins and needles to hear the result of Georgia’s ballot count is in large part a testament to the blood, sweat and tears shed by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her war on voter suppression. The race was not supposed to be this close.
Abrams’ “Fair Fight” organization – inspired by the voter suppression that led to her narrow 2018 gubernatorial defeat to then secretary of state Brian Kemp (a Republican who, by law, also oversaw the election) – had raised $32 million by October 2020. Most of that money went directly to state Democratic parties with the sole intent of increasing registration and grassroots organization. The group has also spearheaded lawsuits against voter suppression tactics during the 2020 election and lobbied for state and federal legislation that would expand voting rights.
Georgia’s purpleness is also a testament to progressive organizing efforts for the past decade in the Peach State. Because of Abrams and the work of Fair Fight 2020, Republican Sen. David Perdue’s vote tally against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has dwindled to 50% at the time of this story, threatening the need for a runoff. The state’s other senate race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock is already scheduled for a runoff on Jan. 5.
And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to close in on President Trump in the state, 49.2% to 49.5% at last count, with 99% of the vote locked in.
Down ballot races are also benefiting.
Per USA TODAY:
• Once-Republican strongholds, such as Cobb and Gwinnett counties, have become favorable ground for Democrats as they’ve diversified.
• Georgia’s 6th district, which once reliably sent Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich to Congress, reelected Democrat Lucy McBath on Tuesday, a Black woman whose son was shot to death by a white vigilante in Florida in 2012.
• Georgia’s 7th district, which encompasses much of Gwinnett, remains too close to call. Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux slightly leads Republican Rich McCormick by 2.4% with only Democratic-leaning mail-in-ballots left to be counted. Bourdeaux has declared victory, though The Associated Press and other outlets have not yet called the race.
Folks are now taking to Twitter with gratitude toward Abrams and her ground work.
Whatever happens in Georgia, everyone should get on their knees and thank strong Black women like the fearless @staceyabrams and so many who slog away without appreciation—and then we should pass real policies that benefit them. This all may come down to Georgia & Arizona.
— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 5, 2020
The fact that Georgia is basically a toss up right now is…just stunning. Speaks to the work, activism and organization of Black voters and @staceyabrams‘s leadership in particular.
— Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2020
what we are witnessing in georgia is the manifestation of your brilliance, your grace, your strength, your courage, your faith your heart. thank you, @staceyabrams you are the best of the south.
y’all put some respect on
HER NAME. pic.twitter.com/hZs6ONLfsO
— adia victoria (@adiavictoria) November 5, 2020
Stacey Abrams lost Georgia’s top election and instead of resting she created a whole organization to combat the very reason she lost and led Georgia to record voter participation. A BADDIE.
— It’s Detroit Blue ✨ (@CeeWorlds) November 5, 2020
