50 Cent on the Influence of ‘Many Men’ in 2020, Pop Smoke’s Successful Posthumous Album & More / Watch

*Just in case you weren’t aware, today is the official premiere of 50 Cent’s exclusive interview with Spotify’s Creative Director, Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery.

50 Cent’s sit down is part of an ongoing, limited interview series produced under Spotify’s RapCaviar umbrella, which will be live on Spotify RapCaviar’s Twitter and Instagram.

With leading hip hop artists like Pop Smoke, 21 Savage and more paying homage to 50 Cent’s iconic “Many Men,” the track has proven to be one of the most influential songs of 2020, a long 17 years after its initial release.

In today’s interview, 50 discusses:

His reactions to the continued success of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon and its intersection with his own debut project, Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The evolution of “Many Men” becoming a war chant within hip hop, acknowledging 21 Savage’s use in his shots towards Jeezy

And more

The final interviews from the limited series including 50 Cent’s GRAMMY predictions will air Wednesday November 11th and Friday November 13.

