Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Late Niece Who Died in California Mass Shooting
*Tamera Mowry-Housley honored her late niece Alaina Housley with a loving tribute she shared on social media over the weekend.
Alaina died two years ago when 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long opened fire on the crowd at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, 2018.
Police found Long dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, CNN reported.
On Saturday, Mowry-Housley posted a throwback photo of Alaina holding Tamera’s baby girl Ariah, along with a video clip of her neice and her daughter in a swimming. Alaina was 18 at the time of her death.
“There are days I loop my LIVE photos just to get a glimpse of you; your spirit, your smile, your kindness. 2 years without you…it still hurts,” she captioned the clip. “I miss my Lai Lai. The kids still talk about you and know you are their personal angel.”
Check out her IG post below.
READ MORE: Tamera Mowry Exiting ‘The Real’ After Six Seasons: ‘All Good Things Must Come To An End’
View this post on Instagram
There are days I loop my LIVE photos just to get a glimpse of you; your spirit, your smile, your kindness. 2 years without you…it still hurts. I miss my Lai Lai. The kids still talk about you and know you are their personal angel. I’ll never forget. Prayers to all those affected by gun violence. And to all the the victims still living with the aftermath of it. @alainasvoicefoundation #alainasvoice
“I’ll never forget,” Mowry-Housley added in her tribute. “Prayers to all those affected by gun violence. And to all the victims still living with the aftermath of it. @alainasvoicefoundation #alainasvoice.”
TMZ reported that Alaina was one of a handful of girls who went line dancing that fateful night at Borderline Bar & Grill. Once it was confirmed that her niece was among the 12 victims in the shooting, Mowry-Housley shared an emotional message on social media.
“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks,” she wrote at the time.
“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” Mowry-Housley added.
Check out her full tribute post above.
‘I Will Be Informed By Science and By Experts’: Meet President-Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force (Video)
*He is wasting no time. President-elect Biden on Monday named several health experts who will serve on his coronavirus task force when he takes office.
The experts include Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) who said he was forced out of his position earlier this year after opposing the Trump administration’s pressure to promote unproven treatments.
Also appointed is bioethicist and oncologist Zeke Emanuel, who served as former adviser to the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act and is the brother of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.
Atul Gawande, a surgeon who served as advisor to the Clinton and Obama administrations, will also serve on the panel.
Other experts who will serve as co-chairs include Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general who served under the Obama administration; David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management and the founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center, reports The Hill. The three also served as advisers on Biden’s campaign.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” the president-elect said in a statement.
Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius told The Hill last week that she expected the task force could begin holding briefings before Biden takes office in January.
“I think that’s quite likely that would occur right away,” she said Friday.
Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House
*Cardi B joined the slew of celebrities, athletes and influencers who took to social media to celebrate the news of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She also reflected on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters.
“I knew who was going to win,” Cardi said of Biden in a message to her fans on social media. “God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” she added, thejasminebrand.com reports.
She went on to explain that the hate she received from the Trump cult began when she was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.
“Ya’ll have been putting me through s** for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” Cardi said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”
READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
She continued, “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my m****f**** house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having – it just got out of control.”
The “WAP” rapper said these trolling Trump supporters are acting like a Biden is going to kick them out of the country.
“Y’all acting like Joe Biden’s gonna kick ya out of this f*** country. You’re still an American at the end of the day, he’ll still care for you,” said Cardi B. “Even though you was a f*** up person talking all that sh** cos you’re a Trump supporter, he’ll still gonna care for you.”
Check out her full Instagram message in the caption below about the backlash she received over her interview with Biden:
View this post on Instagram
Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!
George W. Bush Calls for Unity After Historic Biden, Harris Election Win
*Former President George W. Bush called for unity amid a divided America following Joe Biden’s election win.
In a statement, Bush revealed he spoke with Biden and Kamala Harris on the phone and offered “my prayers for his success and my pledge to help in any way I can.”
“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength,” Bush said. “No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”
READ MORE: Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory
“He [Trump] earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement,” Bush added. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”
Bush then noted that Biden “is a good man.”
“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”
In his statement on Sunday, Bush went to make clear that there is still more work to be done to unite the country after this wild political season.
“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — and the best of us all,” he said. “We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.
“Laura and I pray for our leaders and their families. We ask for God’s continued blessings on our country. And we urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well as they prepare to take up their important duties.”
