Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Late Niece Who Died in California Mass Shooting

*Tamera Mowry-Housley honored her late niece Alaina Housley with a loving tribute she shared on social media over the weekend.

Alaina died two years ago when 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long opened fire on the crowd at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, 2018.

Police found Long dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, CNN reported.

On Saturday, Mowry-Housley posted a throwback photo of Alaina holding Tamera’s baby girl Ariah, along with a video clip of her neice and her daughter in a swimming. Alaina was 18 at the time of her death.

“There are days I loop my LIVE photos just to get a glimpse of you; your spirit, your smile, your kindness. 2 years without you…it still hurts,” she captioned the clip. “I miss my Lai Lai. The kids still talk about you and know you are their personal angel.”

“I’ll never forget,” Mowry-Housley added in her tribute. “Prayers to all those affected by gun violence. And to all the victims still living with the aftermath of it. @alainasvoicefoundation #alainasvoice.”

TMZ reported that Alaina was one of a handful of girls who went line dancing that fateful night at Borderline Bar & Grill. Once it was confirmed that her niece was among the 12 victims in the shooting, Mowry-Housley shared an emotional message on social media.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks,” she wrote at the time.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” Mowry-Housley added.

