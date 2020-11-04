Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Election, Tweets ‘KANYE 2024’



*Kanye West appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election with a short message shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: “WELP.”

The self-described “Birthday Party” candidate still has White House goals, as he noted in a follow up tweet: “KANYE 2024.”

Prior to sharing the message, Kanye casted his ballot for the first time in Wyoming.

“God is so good,” he tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

Kanye announced he’d be running for president in July, and his campaign was later dubbed the “struggle campaign” due to him putting the spotlight on his mental health issues.

West told Joe Rogan on his podcast that God told him to run for president.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]

Ye said he stayed focused on that goal because he thought he would “definitely be a billionaire by that time.”

“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” he explained.

“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he said.

“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he continued.

West recently revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.

“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted last month.

Ye mentioned his plan during the interview with Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.