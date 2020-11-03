** FEATURED STORY **
It’s A Whole New Season of OWN Goodness Celebrating Black Love / WATCH
*It’s FALL programming and that brings back two popular OWN shows and introduces two new shows into the mix!
It’s going to be a season of Black Love, dating, weddings, exploring relationships and discovering if you have met “your one.” First, there is, Ready To Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew” Miles.
Ready To Love puts twenty singles from Huston, on a resort and explores what dating looks like with Black Houston singles and what being sequestered throws into the mix. You know Houston…they like everything big, bold and they bring their personalities. Now, these aren’t first time daters!
These singles, according to Nephew, “are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They’ve been around the block, they’ve had love in the past and it didn’t work out and now they are on a resort with no distractions, just one purpose…to find love.”
It’s going to be an exciting season. Who stays? Who goes? You’ll have to check out Ready To Love, to get to know these singles who are ready to mingle! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 9/8c
MORE NEWS: ‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]
Put A Ring On It, hosted by relationship expert, Dr. Nicole LaBeach tests couples that are ready to walk down the aisle…by introducing a twist into their relationships!
The couples will introduce another person into their relationships and date them! Will their engagements survive? Are they ready to say “I do or I don’t?”
Will Packer, who is the executive producer and creator of the show says “it’s kind of like a social experiment.What happens when you take two people who love each other and ask are they ‘in love’ and what do they do about the next level of their relationship?
Being ‘in love’ can get a little murky, especially when you’ve been together for quite some time. So, when you open up that door, to another person, then what? Now, what?” Put A Ring On It explores what happens and the season looks like it’s going to be a doozy! A lot a people talk a good game and say they are open to dating other people, but are they really? Will their relationships survive?
Find out Friday nights on OWN! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 10/9c
Behind Every Man is a new series, hosted by Melody Holt, that explores the strong women behind some of the biggest celebrities names.
This season OWN gets to know Neyo and Crystal Smith, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, Wyclef and Claudinette Jean, Kirk and Tammy Franklin and Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton.
What does it take to support and be in the lime light of a celebrity? How do these women deal with the constant public eye, the scandals, the love and the pain? As viewers, we will get a glimpse into the strength and faith each and every one of these women have in their relationships.We will find out how these women helped to shape the success of each of these men and what it takes to endure!
Premiering, Saturday, November 7, 10/9c
Last, but certainly not least, is the return of hit series, Iyanla Fix My Life, hosted by Iyanla Vanzant. In its final season, Iyanla continues to root out the problematic issues that plague some people and their relationships.
The explosive two-hour special features Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Shay Johnson. Johnson is joined by several relatives in the season 7 premiere, as Iyanla Vanzant helps them address personal and family issues. Iyanla Vanzant said “what was problematic with Shay was that she crossed a boundary with me by dishonoring and disrespecting me.
Part of her issue, is boundaries; having them, holding them, creating them, not violating them and she crossed a boundary with me.” Sounds like the season premiere is going to be epic!
You don’t want to miss it! Premiered, Friday, October 31, 9/8c
** FEATURED STORY **
King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon Meet for Humanitarian Collaboration
*King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH continue to do good deeds for all of mankind.
Another example of that is the October 23rd meeting King Yahweh and The Kingdom of YAHWEH and Monk Quang Chon from the Phuoc Hue Vietnamese Buddhist Temple.
Essentially, the meeting was a humanitarian collaboration between King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon where they discussed global affairs and mutual issues of mutual interest.
The historic and productive meeting with the two leaders yielded an agreement that King Yahweh and The Kingdom Of YAHWEH assisting Vietnamese monk and the Phuoc Hue Buddhist Temple in the relief and recovery efforts in Vietnam and the revitalization of existing schools due to damage from recent storms.
In return, Monk Quang Chon (and Phuoc Hue Buddhist Temple) has agreed to assist King Yahweh and the Kingdom of Yahweh with the Kingdom of YAHWEH’s feeding of South Florida Project.
Photos from the meeting between King Yahweh and Monk Quang Chon:
About the Kingdom of YAHWEH:
The Kingdom of YAHWEH is a community organization with a universal spiritual base that serves people of all nationalities regardless of their chosen walks of life. We are a community of worship without geographical boundaries. As global peace advocates, our goals include connecting with people from every ethnic group and religious background. We work to effect change in the community through our international initiatives via direct or direct sponsorship and supply of resources in areas of need including hospital rehabilitation, education reform, charity drives for the homeless communities, and support of other projects abroad to provide essential resources to displaced families. For more info: TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.
** FEATURED STORY **
Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson’s ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
*In the late 1980s, Rudy Houston was a well-recognized and talented model and dancer, perhaps best remembered as the leading man in Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” video.
He was the guy that women went crazy over because of his looks and dance moves. Houston was also the man who singer Pebbles was asking in her song, “Mercedes Boy,” if he wanted to ride with her in the song’s video, released in 1988.
While Rudy Houston was his name back in the day, today, he is a she…and goes by the name Lana Houston.
And according to Lana Houston, she is now “all-woman” in every sense of the phrase.
WHOAH! DID U SEE THIS? Ex-NBAer Zach Rudolph Files for Divorce Weeks After Tweeting ‘I Married A Ho’
Her sex change journey has been a long road, which for the most part, remained out of the media’s broad reach, until now because Houston is back and wants the world to know.
“Yes, it is true that I have transitioned from male to female,” Houston said in a statement that appears on I Love Old School Music’s website. “I began my transition from male to female in 1995. I needed time away from the entertainment industry to find my inner peace and embark on my intense and wonderful journey to womanhood. I am finally at peace. I am currently residing in L.A., where I work as an artist painting portraits and abstracts.”
Houston said she is grateful for her sex transition and to have fans. She is also looking for songwriters and music producers to collaborate with.
“Thanks to all those who were concerned about my whereabouts,” Houston said. “I’m back from the ‘dead.’ ”
** FEATURED STORY **
Kristen Welker: Presidential Debate Moderator is One Bad-azz Sista!
*OK Kristen Welker, let us join the chorus of praise you are getting for your stellar job of moderating Thursday night’s presidential debate. In fact, one of the participants owes you an apology. We’ll get to that later.
For those experiencing Welker for the first time and don’t anything about her, she grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Harvard in 1998. She became NBC’s White House Correspondent in 2011, and was recently named co-anchor of NBC show Weekend Today.
Welker, 44, is only the second black woman to moderate a presidential debate alone. The first was ABC News journalist Carole Simpson in 1992.
Earlier this month, two other journalists tried their hands at moderating and it didn’t turn out so well for them. Fox News’ Chris Wallace caught heat for his moderation of the first Trump-Biden debate, while USA Today’s Susan Page was also criticized for her handling of the vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
MORE NEWS: Obama Calls Out Trump’s ‘Secret’ Bank Account in China, Says Fox News Would’ve Called Him ‘Beijing Barry’ [VIDEO]
Even Wallace admitted he was “jealous.” During Fox News’ post-debate coverage, in so many words he said he wishes it was him instead of Welker at last night’s debate:
“I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate and to get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions.”
But in all honesty, Welker didn’t have a complete fool in Donald Trump to deal with like Wallace did. In any event, it’s obvious Welker didn’t want to deal with the BS Wallace had to deal with, as she was praised specifically for managing to keep the Trump and Biden in line, and controlling the conversation – though she did have the advantage of the candidates being muted during each others’ allotted two minutes.
Meanwhile, fellow journalists are also praising Welker’s performance. NBC’s Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson called it “a career-defining moment,” while another sista, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner said she “gave the American people a real debate.”
Also, PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said she was “beaming” watching Welker.
I’m beaming watching Kristen Welker. Such an amazing moment for her and for all who know of her hard work and dedication to journalism. Go girl!
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 23, 2020
Author Brigitte Gabriel said she did a better job than Wallace, and one person went so far as to suggest she deserved a medal for her performance.
Get this woman a goddam medal.
Kristen Welker was amazing at this #PresidentialDebate2020
Easily the best of all of the #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/MfiZIr2rzI
— Kimberly Saltz (@_AttorneyAtPaw) October 23, 2020
And despite calling Welker “terrible and unfair” ahead before the debate, Trump took time during the debate to praise the moderator’s performance.
“By the way, so far I respect very much the way you’re handling this,” he said.
And for even those words of praise to come out of HIS mouth is nothing short of a miracle and is the closest thing resembling an apology to ever come from Donald Trump.
Dayuuuum Kristen, you are one bad-azz sista!
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]