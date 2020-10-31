Entertainment
Pepa Writes About Being the Reason Left Eye Torched Andre Rison’s Mansion
*Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes from the four-time Grammy-winning singing group “TLC” has been dead 18 years, but memories of her talents linger on.
Yet, if there’s one thing that stands out more than her brilliant singing career, it is the incident on June 9, 1994, when she set fire to NFL star Andre Rison’s mansion in Atlanta, burning it to the ground. At the time, the two were girlfriend and boyfriend.
While Left Eye mentioned the fire numerous times during interviews through the years, another piece of the puzzle was made public when Pepa, of the Grammy-winning hip hop duo, “Salt-N-Pepa,” revealed some interesting things about the fire, Left Eye, and Rison, in her 2008 autobiography, “Let’s Talk About Pep.”
Pepa, whose real name is Sandy Denton, wrote:
“It just seemed that all of my problems revolved around men – even when it wasn’t my fault. Even when I wasn’t directly involved. One example of this was in 1994. I ended up in one of those National Enquirer type of magazines under a headline: “Is Pepa a Home Wrecker?” Remember the night Lisa (Left Eye) Lopes burned down the house of Andre Rison (former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver)? Well, I was sort of in the middle of that.
“Andre and I never messed around. I’m innocent of that crime. I am so innocent. But I did know him and we were really cool. Salt-N-Pepa used to do a lot of NFL spots for Monday Night Football. And we would do some NFL parties. I met Andre at one of those parties and we hit it off. We went bowling and were bugging out and laughing. I would bump into him from time to time at different clubs. And that was it.
“He told me later how everything went down. Apparently, he had been talking about me to her. Telling her how cool I was. Brothers, you can’t do that. Your girl will immediately be suspicious. Now, maybe he did like me like that, but again, we never went there. One night, he and Lisa are watching TV and my video comes on, and he gets all excited and says something like “Pep, that’s my girl!”
Found my peace in a place of hurt. #letstalkaboutpep @amazon #book
Pepa said the night of the fire, “Salt-N-Pepa” was in concert in Atlanta and got Left Eye and Rison backstage passes. Somehow, Left Eye assumed that Pepa and Rison had been together. As result, Left Eye lit up Rison’s mansion, burning it to the ground.
Wow. Who knew.
Sports
Halloween Fight Night: Leo Santa Cruz Battles Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in Texas
*If you can’t trick or treat on Halloween night, you can catch a treat of a boxing match featuring two highly skilled world champions fighting for both the WBA super featherweight and lightweight championships.
Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 knockouts) is set to headline his first pay-per-view event in his 40th professional bout.
Santa Cruz is a high-energy fighter known for his high volume of punches. His fan-friendly style has helped him land several high-profile televised fights. ‘El Terremoto’ is trying to win a title in his fifth different weight class.
Santa Cruz last fought nearly a year ago, when he defeated Miguel Flores by unanimous decision on Nov. 23. Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz’s next opponent, is 23-0-0 with 22 knockouts. Expect 4th of July-like fireworks on Halloween night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
During a recent conversation, Santa Cruz opened up about his fight with Davis, how his father’s health struggles motivate him and much more.
Percy Crawford interviewed Leo Santa Cruz for Zenger News.
Zenger: How are you doing, Leo?
Leo Santa Cruz: I feel good. I just got done training, so I feel great. How are you?
Zenger: I’m great. Thanks for asking. I know you have a tight schedule, so I’ll keep it short. When you look at footage of Gervonta Davis, what are your takeaways?
Santa Cruz: He’s a great fighter, great talent, great skills, great puncher, great power. He has everything that a fighter can ask for. The only thing is maybe his stamina, but he’s been training hard for this fight, and it shows. Hopefully, he’s in great condition. I don’t take anything away from him. He’s a great fighter.
Zenger: You seem to live a very comfortable life right now. At 32 years old, what keeps you motivated to continue to fight at such a high level?
Santa Cruz: What keeps me motivated is my family. We grew up really poor. We struggled a lot, and I don’t want to go back to that. I continue to train hard in the gym, make great fights and keep my family straight for them to live and create a good future.
Zenger: We just watched Vasiliy Lomachenko, a 32-year old guy, move up in weight and lose to a 23-year old fighter who was bigger than he was. You are 32, and Gervonta is 25. You’re moving up, as did Lomachenko. How do you prevent having the same fate as the perception of the bigger and younger fighter having the advantage?
Santa Cruz: Yeah (laughing). I think the difference is I have a heart. I have that Aztec Warrior Mexican heart. I’m going to go out there no matter what. I’m not going to be scared to throw punches. No matter if he is the bigger guy, I’m going to go out there and throw punches and be on top of him. We don’t back down from nobody. We are going to be there with him with that Aztec spirit.
Zenger: This fight will take place on Halloween night, which is the last day of October, which marks the last day of essentially ‘Cancer Awareness Month.’ Your father’s health issues and battle with cancer are well-documented. Are you using them as motivation to fuel you for this fight, or do you feel it’s best to leave those emotions out of it because that can be a dangerous approach?
Santa Cruz: I don’t have to fight emotional. My dad is great motivation for me because he has struggled going through everything he’s going through. What I’m going through in the gym, training hard and everything, is nothing compared to what he’s going through and what he’s been through. So, when I feel myself feeling down or a little bit tired, I think about my dad. I do this for him. I know that if I get this win, he is going to be very happy, and it will be extra motivation for him to continue fighting against cancer, and that’s what I want. But like I say, this is boxing, and you never know. Anything can happen out there. I just want for hopefully both of us to come out healthy from the fight. And I want my dad to not worry about me if anything goes wrong. I want to motivate him and make him proud.
Zenger: Most observers are viewing this fight as a volume-versus-power fight: Your volume against Davis’ power. Do you agree with that, or do you see this fight as being more than just that?
Santa Cruz: I think it’s a little bit more. I’m not only just volume. I can box. If I throw my volume, he will catch me. I can get caught with something, and he could catch me with a good power punch. I don’t want to go out there and just throw a lot of punches. I just have to go out there and be smart, pick my punches and fight a smart fight. But once we’re in there, we know we have to fight him; and whatever is working, that’s what we’re going to do.
Zenger: Obviously, Floyd Mayweather can’t fight for Gervonta, but his presence in this camp has been instrumental — or it appears to have been instrumental in how Gervonta has trained. Do you think Gervonta could possibly get caught up in trying to impress Floyd too much and that could lead to opportunities for you?
Santa Cruz: Yeah, hopefully he does make mistakes because of that. When you have someone like Floyd Mayweather around you … if I had Floyd Mayweather in my corner, I would be trying to impress him so much that maybe I would get too carried away and do something wrong. Or get too frustrated trying to do what he’s telling me, and I can’t do it. So, it’s a little bit of both. It can be extra motivation, and it can be a distraction. We’re going to see fight day how it plays out.
Zenger: You’re adding weight and muscle to your frame. Physically, how do you feel?
Santa Cruz: Physically, I feel great. I feel strong. I look strong. People are telling me I look really big, and I’ve been looking strong in the sparring and on the mitts and everything. I like to hear that because I’ve been working hard and doing everything that I have to do in the gym to go out there and give a great fight. We are happy with the results right now.
Zenger: You always give us your best. I appreciate the time. Good luck on fight night, and I hope both you and Gervonta walk away healthy.
Santa Cruz: Thank you, man. I appreciate it and have a great day.
Gospel
WE REMEMBER: Gospel Singer/Bishop Rance Allen Dies At 71
As of this posting we don’t have a lot of details, but we can inform you that gospel singing legend Bishop Rance Allen died Saturday morning at the age of 71, according to his family.
As of this posting the cause of Bishop Allen’s death has not been revealed.
Bishop Allen was the pastor of New Bethel Church of God in Toledo, Ohio. Among other things, he previously performed for President Barack Obama and was nominated for five Grammy Awards.
Here is more about Rance Allen via the RanceAllenGroup website:
Bishop Rance Allen was born in 1948 in Monroe, Michigan, one of 12 children. At the age of five he began his preaching ministry and by age nine was preaching throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was licensed to preach at age 12 and has since carried the Word of the Lord throughout the United States and abroad. In 1978 he was ordained an Elder by the late Bishop John Seth Bailey and subsequently served 6-1/2 years as Associate Pastor of Holiness Temple Church of God In Christ (COGIC) in Monroe, MI.
In 1985 the late Bishop Gilbert Patterson founded New Bethel Church in Toledo, OH and installed Bishop Allen there as Pastor where he currently serves today. He served many years on the board of the Neighborhood Improvement Foundation of Toledo, Inc., a community organization whose mission was dedicated to improving inner-city environments. In recognition of his dedicated years in ministry the Urban Bible Institute of Detroit bestowed upon him an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity in 1995. In September, 2011 by God�s amazing grace Bishop Allen was elevated to the office of Jurisdictional Prelate of Michigan Northwestern Harvest in Detroit, succeeding the late Bishop Alfred Knight, Jr. and was consecrated on November 7, 2011 during the 104th Holy Convocation in St. Louis, Missouri. He has also been blessed with the awesome and humbling opportunity to preach the main message to thousands during the 90th, 96th and 105th International COGIC Holy Convocations.
Bishop Allen has been married to Evangelist Ellen Marie Groves since December, 1970. The calling on her life has been an enormous blessing to Bishop Allen as she has helped him take his ministries to a greater level in God. While there are no natural children born to this union they share their love and support to many God-children.
Twitter reaction to the passing of Rance Allen:
R.I.P. to Bishop #Ranceallen . He was 71 years old. Bishop Allen was called The “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music”. He inspired and influenced many of Today’s gospel stars. pic.twitter.com/MmtoQuNInE
— Patty Jackson (@MsPattyJackson) October 31, 2020
I’m joining Pastor Juan Shipp on “Gospel Talk, Back in the Day” on @WYXR_Memphis 12-2 p.m. today to discuss Bishop Rance Allen, hear some of his songs and *maybe* listen to a bit of my recent interview with him.
I’ll have to see if I can find an excerpt that could work.
— Jared ‘Jay B.’ Boyd (@JaredJayBBoyd) October 31, 2020
RIP to Rance Allen, whose Stax-era work contains some of the most gorgeous and joyful records I’ve ever heard https://t.co/ERikOq9Cns
— Jonathan Bernstein (@jonbern) October 31, 2020
Entertainment
Ice Cube: Don’t Lump Him in with Lil Wayne & Other Rappers When it Comes to Trump!
*Here’s the deal as far as Ice Cube is concerned when it comes to Donald Trump and politics. He’s not like Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, or Waka Flocka Flame.
Nope, he wants you to know he did his homework before he spoke with Pres. Donald Trump when promoting the “Contract with Black America” to economically empower Black Americans.
Cube tweeted the other day that got with scholars, economists, and politicians who have prominently worked toward the improvement of Black lives. He specifically listed Dr. Claud Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins, and Andrew Young. He ended his note with, “Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers.”
Here is Ice Cube’s full tweet:
I worked with Dr. Claude Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins. Also consulted with Andrew Young before speaking anything with either party. Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers. https://t.co/r2jpGevRj7
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2020
As we reported earlier, Cube met with Trump and Jared Kushner, a move that was heavily criticized by many of his fans and members of the Black community. Afterwards, the rapper/actor/entrepreneur made sure to not that his meeting and expressing gratitude toward the administration was not an outright endorsement. He also said he wants to work with whoever wins the election but still wanted to praise Trump for at least taking the meeting and hearing him out.
His tweet above was a response to someone named Nava Moore who said he and Lil Wayne weren’t qualified to be discussing such matters with the president:
“Celebs aren’t excluded from discussing these topics but let those who have experience on the matter be the presenters.”
For the record, Moore identifies himself on his Twitter account as a “Futurist, Stoic Student, Actor, Physics Content Creator.”
As we reported earlier, Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to incite fans for praising the president. He tweeted support for Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” the White House’s own proposal for economically uplifting Black Americans. After his own meeting with the president, Lil Wayne wrote that he “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”
