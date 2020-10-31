Bond. James Bond: Actor Sean Connery – The First 007 – Dead at 90

*The first, and according to some, the best James Bond ever, Sean Connery, has died. He was 90.

The Scottish actor’s death was confirmed by his family, BBC reported Saturday. The report states he died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas, where he was known to be living in his final years.

When it was over, Connery had starred in 7 Bond films between ’62 and ’83. Among them were “From Russia with Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice,” “Diamonds are Forever,” and “Never Say Never Again.”

Even though Connery became a huge star in 1962 with the release of “Dr. No,” it almost didn’t happen. James Bond creator Ian Fleming didn’t think he was right for the role and really wanted someone smooth like Cary Grant. Ultimately, Fleming relented and said it was a good call.

Connery was so successful as Bond, it stereotyped him, but he ultimately was able to break away and branched out with other roles and ultimately won an Oscar playing an Irish cop in “The Untouchables.” He also won 2 Bafta awards and 3 Golden Globes. He was knighted by the Queen in 2000.

Most fans give Sean the title of best 007 ever … at least in the polls. And speaking of polls, he also hold a Sexiest Man Alive crown. He also once finished third in the Mr. Universe contest back in 1953.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement on Saturday via the James Bond official Twitter account.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Sean Connery is survived by his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and his son Jason Connery.