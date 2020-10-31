Music
The Pulse of Entertainment: Prodigy Keyboardist Justin-Lee Schultz Debuts ‘Gruv Kid’ on Shanachie
*“It feels so amazing, the people on my album that I look up to…so amazing,” said 13 year-old Jazz keyboardist Justin-Lee Schultz about his debut album “Gruv Kid” on Shanachie Entertainment, which features saxophonist Najee; guitarist Jonathan Butler; Pieces of a Dream; saxophonist Gerald Albright; pianist Bob James and more. “…and having my dad on the album!”
Not only is Justin’s father, Julius Schultz, on the album, but he wrote most of the “Gruv Kid” album. Justin-Lee’s 16 year-old sister Jamie, a drummer, is also on the album and in the first single, “Just In,” music video.
“She plays drums and bass,” he informed me when talking about his amazingly musical family’s talents.
“I started playing at the age of five. I just kept practicing and practicing and practicing,” Justin-Lee said when asked. When I said he was a prodigy like my grandson the Johannesburg, South African native kind of giggled, “I’m not sure if I’m a prodigy, I don’t even know what that means.”
Also on the “Gruv Kid” project, which is released November 13, 2020, is his sister Jamie on drums, his dad Julius on bass, Harvey Mason on drums, and prodigy bassist Michael Pipoquinha.
He continued about the “Gruv Kid” project, “My dad produced the album. These are songs that he wrote 15 years ago. He’s a guitar player and he wrote them for a guitar, but said I should try them on the piano. So I did and put my little spin to them.”
Justin-Lee, Jamie and Julius performed as a family on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” Justin performed on NBC’s “Harry Connick Jr. Show” and “Little Big Shots”. He is also a featured keyboardist on the new project for flutist Alexander Zonjic on the “Motor City Sway” single and appears in his music video for the single, with his sister Jamie on drums. www.Shanachie.com
Talent Takes the Virtual Stage at the ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference via Zoom Sat., Nov. 7 2020
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 21, the annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference kicks off from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET via Zoom to offer a virtual stage for experienced and aspiring artists during the professional “talent showcase” and the national “talent competition.”
The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an “Industry Panel Q&A Session” with nine entertainment industry professionals, where attendees can ask questions. Panelists consist of two record label heads; a legal consul; a media publisher; music producers; award winning actor/filmmaker and his manager; a national television host, and professional guitarist.
The professional “talent showcase,” sponsored by Underground Hits Production, will offer performances by R&B sensation Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll, and Jazz trumpeter Vincent Gross (pictured above). The “talent competition” (vocal, songwriting and dance) will offer performances by Pop singer/songwriter Cole Diamond (Los Angeles); dancer Tiarah Williams (Washington, DC); R&B vocalist and the 2019 “ULMII Best Vocals” winner Brittny Terry (Los Angeles); Gospel singer/songwriter TariaJaybre’ (Waterloo, Iowa); Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/rapper/dancer Tori Kay (Los Angeles), and R&B singer/songwriter Jhane B. (Baltimore).
The industry panelists consists of Digital Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Television Host/Model/Actress Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show,” MelodyTrice.com); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Record Label Head, Music Producer, Marketing Specialist D. Baldwin of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Rock guitarist, singer, songwriter and 2006 winner of CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova” Lukas Rossi (LukasRossi.com); Multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Music Producer Robert Watson (Odilllia’s “End of the World”), and Record Label Head Lena Jenkins-Smith of Young Millennium Records.
Free to the public, with space limited to those that log-on first, the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference Zoom access link is located at www.UpliftingMinds2.com, or you can email [email protected]
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award”, winners in three categories (vocals, songwriting, dance) will received over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music legal package from entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy with consult from Business Management/Public Relations Specialist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from TV Host, Model, Actress Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
The national entertainment conference, held annually in Los Angeles and Baltimore, has an impressive success record from the artists and panelists involved throughout the years. Those stories include panelist Tiaunte Kelly (at the time at Hidden Beach Recordings) was scouted at ULMII to produce a segment of “The Dr. Phil Show”; Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed to a record deal by “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes (then VP of Jive Records) – today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted at ULMII by Broadway and the resulted was a Broadway run, which led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and that led to a starring role on the STARZ Network’s drama series “Power”; Baltimore competitors the Featherstone Brothers’ original song performed at ULMII was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill) who was there to support ULMII panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and he used the song on Dru Hill’s third album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was released as the first single with accompanying music video and it went platinum, and last Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take RoShon to “the next level,” which was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.
Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Keke Palmer has released a new song urging Americans to vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.
The track titled “Actually Vote” boasts the lyrics: “There’s a little something happening on Nov. 3 / Everybody’s posting / All political and woken / On your social / So outspoken / That’s sweet, but that tweet doesn’t do enough for me,” Palmer sings. “Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting block / You can only make a change if you check that damn box.”
Have a listen to Palmer’s call to action via the YouTube player above.
A word from some dope millennials and the millennial diva herself 🥳💪🏾😅‼️ directed by @jakewil written by @finneas @benjpasek @justinpaulmusic @kaleenazanders produced by @finneas featuring @ilana @officialjld @juliannemoore @bellathorne video produced by @ohheykarl @ilana @kelsiekiley @glennismeagher @elenarids cinematography by @matthewtompkins.dp edited by @callaird color by @edwardsdan visual effects by TDH MEDIA assistant camera @colin_schostak opening titles by @iamgracehwang end titles by @felipemollica_ music supervisor @jdontcarroll backup vocals @kaleenazanders vocal producer @itsjoshwood hair @ann_joneshair makeup @paintedbyjeremy executive assistant to Ms. Palmer @godschance additional spoken material by @keke
The actress tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her new track, “The last four years have been increasingly overwhelming for our nation,” Palmer said. “It’s created, I believe, a feeling of apathy that’s dangerous to our sense of democracy as a society.”
Adding: “I think it’s so important that we get a hold of what’s ours and get excited about using our voices. So many of my peers and I have been made to feel like our voices are not valid. I know that’s part of the game and I have fought to make myself aware that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter so significantly. I want my peers to know and understand,” she explained.
“We must make voting an engaging tradition for all [including] Black [people], women, LGBTQ+, our immigrants [and] everyone,” says Palmer.
“Together, we can make it trendy to vote and make each of our important voices heard.”
Scroll up and watch Palmer’s new music video for “Actually Vote.”
Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Recording Artist in History to Achieve Three RIAA Diamond Albums
*New York, NY – Whitney, the artist’s second studio album, has been certified RIAA Diamond (10x Platinum), joining Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) to make Whitney Houston the first Black recording artist (male or female, solo or group) with three Diamond albums in her discography.
Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and The Estate of Whitney E. Houston would like to thank Whitney’s fans for their abiding love for her music and making this achievement come true.
On January 15, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the induction of Whitney Houston into its Class of 2020. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will replace the live 35th annual Induction Ceremony with an exclusive special honoring the Class of 2020 Inductees. The program will air on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8pm (EST).
A new sizzle reel has been created to celebrate Whitney Houston, her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the 35th anniversary of her debut. The short film includes career highlights and memories of Whitney shared by her fans.
In collaboration with The Estate of Whitney E.Houston, music legend Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Larry Mestel of Primary Wave Music, Dennis O’ Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri will produce “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, the official Whitney Houston biopic. The film is directed by Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) from a script by Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Darkest Hour”). Currently casting, production is slated for 2021 with an eye on opening in theaters around Thanksgiving 2022. McCarten will produce through his Muse of Fire Productions banner.
Released in June 1987 on Arista Records, Whitney, the singer’s successor to her multi- Platinum hit-filled debut, generated five Billboard Top 10 singles, the first four–“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”–going #1, making her the first female recording artist ever with four consecutive Hot 100 #1’s. More remarkably, when added to her three straight #1’s from Whitney Houston (“Saving All My Love for You”, “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All”), it meant that Whitney Houston had an unbroken unprecedented run of seven #1 iconic smash singles.
The album and its first single, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” were phenomenal hits worldwide, peaking at #1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several countries throughout Europe. When Whitney debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart in June 1987, she was the first woman recording artist to ever debut at #1. Whitney took home the Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female Grammy Award that year for”I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Whitney has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Whitney Houston, the artist’s 1985 debut and first to reach RIAA Diamond Award status (13x Platinum) was celebrated earlier this year with the release of a 35th anniversary 2LP 12″ vinyl collector’s edition of the album which included the first US release of the Whitney Dancin’ Special EP/remix album. Released by Arista Records on Valentine’s Day 1985, Whitney Houston took 55 weeks to hit #1, but once there, spent 14 non-consecutive weeks in the top slot, one of the longest-running #1’s in Billboard chart history. Whitney Houston was the best-selling album of 1986 in the United States and the first album by a female artist to earn Billboard’s #1 Album of the Year (1986). In 2013, Whitney Houston was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.
The Bodyguard (Soundtrack), Whitney’s second RIAA Diamond (18x Platinum) Award winning album, won the Grammy for Album of the Year while the iconic single, “I Will Always Love You” took home Record of the Year. The film–a romantic drama costarring Kevin Costner–was a worldwide box-office smash, securing Whitney Houston’s status as an incandescent international superstar on records, radio and the big screen. With global sales of more than 45 million copies, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) is the all-time top-selling album by a female artist worldwide and the biggest-selling soundtrack album ever. The best-selling album of 1993, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) spent a then-record-setting 20 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 while “I Will Always Love You”—which recently reached a billion streams on YouTube–established a then-record of 14 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. “I Will Always Love You” is now the first solo artist entry from the ‘90s to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club.
Whitney Houston has been cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists to date with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.
