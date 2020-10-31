*“It feels so amazing, the people on my album that I look up to…so amazing,” said 13 year-old Jazz keyboardist Justin-Lee Schultz about his debut album “Gruv Kid” on Shanachie Entertainment, which features saxophonist Najee; guitarist Jonathan Butler; Pieces of a Dream; saxophonist Gerald Albright; pianist Bob James and more. “…and having my dad on the album!”

Not only is Justin’s father, Julius Schultz, on the album, but he wrote most of the “Gruv Kid” album. Justin-Lee’s 16 year-old sister Jamie, a drummer, is also on the album and in the first single, “Just In,” music video.

“She plays drums and bass,” he informed me when talking about his amazingly musical family’s talents.

“I started playing at the age of five. I just kept practicing and practicing and practicing,” Justin-Lee said when asked. When I said he was a prodigy like my grandson the Johannesburg, South African native kind of giggled, “I’m not sure if I’m a prodigy, I don’t even know what that means.”

Also on the “Gruv Kid” project, which is released November 13, 2020, is his sister Jamie on drums, his dad Julius on bass, Harvey Mason on drums, and prodigy bassist Michael Pipoquinha.

He continued about the “Gruv Kid” project, “My dad produced the album. These are songs that he wrote 15 years ago. He’s a guitar player and he wrote them for a guitar, but said I should try them on the piano. So I did and put my little spin to them.”

Justin-Lee, Jamie and Julius performed as a family on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” Justin performed on NBC’s “Harry Connick Jr. Show” and “Little Big Shots”. He is also a featured keyboardist on the new project for flutist Alexander Zonjic on the “Motor City Sway” single and appears in his music video for the single, with his sister Jamie on drums. www.Shanachie.com

