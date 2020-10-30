Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’

*Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for “battery, assault, and distress.”

Mattingly, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, filed the suit on Thursday, claiming he is entitled to damages because Kenneth Walker allegedly shot him in the leg during a botched raid on Taylor’s home by law enforcement on March 13, Complex reports.

Mattingly, alongside Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, and he now claims that he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” on the night that Taylor was killed, People reports.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit reads.

On the night of the shooting, the three undercover officers conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.

The charges were ultimately dropped and now Walker is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.

Walker told Gayle King in a recent interview “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night.

He also explained to King that he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.

“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”

Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.

“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

Walker’s attorney told CBS News that his client is “protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his home.”