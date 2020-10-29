Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wayne Brady Demands Social Media Platforms Do Better at Protecting Underage Girls [VIDEO]
*Wayne Brady is calling out social media networks to take more responsibility in protecting minors.
Brady appeared on “The Talk”, and expressed his concern about platforms like Facebook and Instagram making it easy for perverted men to send inappropriate private messages to underage users.
Brady recalled the experience of his 17-year-old daughter Maile, and how he and his ex-wife Mandie have been monitoring her social media accounts, ET reports.
“Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media because even when she’s near-grown—’cause she’ll be 18 in February, you are still a child, so we have to monitor that,” he said. “And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slide in.”
READ MORE: Wayne Brady on the ‘Fear’ Black People Have for Cop Culture [VIDEO]
Big thanks to @Kroger for helping my fam w a lil dessert battle w @Mangum1 and his fam! You know he can’t touch my quarantine baking skills! Any requests? https://t.co/RnInW2V0Mo
— Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) October 19, 2020
Brady said Mandie once pretended to be their daughter and interacted with an older man.
“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady said. “And then she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”
Brady then called for social media companies to do better at implementing tools for reporting and removing child sex predators.
“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”
Scroll up and hear/watch Wayne Brady tell it via the clip above.
Tune in to “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Pushed Back to Summer 2021
*The Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, has been pushed back to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time the film has been delayed.
“Respect” is now moving from Jan. 15, 2021 to Aug. 13, 2021.
We previously reported… Hudson has spoken out about the biopic, noting that she shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Directed by Broadway veteran Liesl Tommy, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
Months after filming on the project wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
She also had this to say about her personal connection with the Queen of Soul, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
In related news, filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha starring Cynthia Enrivo has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19. The program is slated to debut in early 2021.
When asked about the competing projects in an interview earlier this month, Hudson dropped some subtle shade, saying “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her.”
Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Snitch’ Over His Crime Stoppers Video
*T.I. just can’t escape accusations that he’s a snitch.
The rapper previously clapped back at critics of his appearance in an old Crime Stoppers commercial. In the clip, he says, “People call me Tip, but this is about another tip that can help our mothers, our sisters, our brothers and our fathers help get the perpetrators who commit crimes against them on the street.” He then provides a tip hotline and ensures callers identity will remain anonymous.
Funkmaster Flex Tip relived the moment when he mentioned the clip on Monday.
In an Instagram post, Flex used the infamous Crime Stoppers video to insist the T.I. is a snitch. Check out his post below.
READ MORE: T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
View this post on Instagram
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
“Hahahah! Rappers that cooperate / testify for the police talk the loudest in social media!” he wrote on social media, Yahoo reports. “Why do informants always wanna have a voice after they cooperate? @ A rapper u think is an informant?”
Flex even referred to him as “McGruff the Crime Dog” for the Atlanta Crime Stoppers commercial.
T.I. has yet to respond to Flex but he addressed the commercial while on Instagram Live over the summer, saying he has never offered information to law enforcement.
“Aye, and I’ma address this sh*t,” T.I began, while referencing his 2007 gun charge, for which he faced 20 years but served one year and a day. “I’ma address this sh*t too. All y’all n*ggas on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, n*gga, you can’t convince no n*gga to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that sh*t when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not.”
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free
*Kevin Boseman, older brother of late actor Chadwick Boseman, is celebrating two years of being cancer free.
The 48-year-old dancer and choreographer shared the news on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14.
“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Kevin wrote. “October 14, 2020.”
He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”
Kevin noted that he shared the news “because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news,” according to TheGrio.
READ MORE: Viola Davis Remembers ‘My Baby’ Chadwick Boseman at ‘Ma Rainey’ Event
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, #Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, #KevinBoseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission. ____________________________________ “Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary, October 14, 2020,” he wrote. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.” ____________________________________ Similar to Chadwick, Kevin said he initially did not share the news publicly, but felt this time of remission is something “to smile about” in a year full of so much tragedy. ____________________________________ “I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so—click the link in our bio to read more!
“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”
Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”
His remission anniversary comes less than two months after Chadwick died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.
The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.
The sad news was shared his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
