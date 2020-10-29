Wayne Brady Demands Social Media Platforms Do Better at Protecting Underage Girls [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Wayne Brady is calling out social media networks to take more responsibility in protecting minors.

Brady appeared on “The Talk”, and expressed his concern about platforms like Facebook and Instagram making it easy for perverted men to send inappropriate private messages to underage users.

Brady recalled the experience of his 17-year-old daughter Maile, and how he and his ex-wife Mandie have been monitoring her social media accounts, ET reports.

“Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media because even when she’s near-grown—’cause she’ll be 18 in February, you are still a child, so we have to monitor that,” he said. “And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slide in.”

READ MORE: Wayne Brady on the ‘Fear’ Black People Have for Cop Culture [VIDEO]

Big thanks to @Kroger for helping my fam w a lil dessert battle w @Mangum1 and his fam! You know he can’t touch my quarantine baking skills! Any requests? https://t.co/RnInW2V0Mo — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) October 19, 2020

Brady said Mandie once pretended to be their daughter and interacted with an older man.

“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady said. “And then she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”

Brady then called for social media companies to do better at implementing tools for reporting and removing child sex predators.

“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”

Scroll up and hear/watch Wayne Brady tell it via the clip above.

Tune in to “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.