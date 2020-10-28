Today’s Video
Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Reports of ‘Relentless Racism’ Suffered by Black Cadets (Watch)
*The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned Monday following reports of ongoing systemic racism at the military college.
The 80-year-old stepped down days after the Washington Post documented “relentless racism” suffered by the Black cadets at the state-sponsored school. The retired four-star general wrote in a public resignation letter that Gov. Ralph Northam and other state politicians had “lost confidence in my leadership” and “desired my resignation.”
One 2019 graduate, Keniya Lee, told the Post that a professor “reminisced” about her father’s membership in the Ku Klux Klan. Another Black student claimed a white classmate told him he was going to “lynch” him and use his “dead corpse as a punching bag.”
At the time, Peay said any allegation of racism or discrimination would be “investigated and appropriately punished, if substantiated.”
Northam, who graduated from VMI in 1981, launched a formal investigation and third-party review in an order signed by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and the chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Peay’s letter said that VMI cadets “continue to be educated in a physical environment that honors the Confederacy and celebrates an inaccurate and dangerous ‘Lost Cause’ version of Virginia’s history. It is long past time to consign these relics to the dustbin of history.”
‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
*An activist in Kansas City has made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners a new one has gone viral.
Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, calling out the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate good PR, and then singling out each and every member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Her fire and civic engagement was a thing of beauty. She wasted no time getting to the point once taking the stand.
“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.”
“So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.
So I’m going to spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”
Amber Ruffin Has Some Thoughts on Black Rappers Supporting Trump (Watch)
*”Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin shared her thoughts on the recent support President Trump has received from Black male rappers.
Ice Cube, 50 Cent and Kanye West were all on her hit list. The comic, who also has her own show on NBC’s streaming network Peacock, came for the trio in extended riffs.
The bit had her repeatedly interrupting Meyers with her frustration as he was trying to continue on with the show.
These ‘White Savior’ Videos and Photos are Why Comic Relief Will No Longer Send Celebrities To Africa (Watch)
*The UK charity Comic Relief, founded in 1985 in response to famine in Ethiopia, says it will stop sending celebrities to Africa for fundraising appeals due to recent criticism.
Celebs including singer Ed Sheeran, have been branded “white saviors” for making videos in poverty-stricken villages. Sheeran’s trip to Liberia in 2017 for the organization was called “offensive and stereotypical.”
TV host Stacey Dooley was also criticized over pictures of her holding a young boy in Uganda last year were labelled “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” by Labour MP David Lammy. “The world does not need any more white saviors,” he was quoted as saying, adding that picture conjured “a colonial image of a white, beautiful heroine holding a black child, with no agency, no parents in sight.”
Comic Relief founders Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis have both since suggested that the organization will move away from its traditional approach of celebrity-fronted campaign films towards a local approach using filmmakers from Africa to make more authentic pieces.
