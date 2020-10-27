Entertainment
‘Selena: The Series’ – Official Trailer Debut from Netflix! / WATCH
*Today, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Selena: The Series” – A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.
MORE ABOUT SELENA: THE SERIES
Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.
From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.
source: Netflix
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Brian Courtney Wilson Says Be ‘Still’ on New Album
*“Move past fear,” said Grammy nominated Brian Courtney Wilson about the meaning of the title to his new album “Still” (EMI/Motown Gospel). “You got to stay focused on your assignment. It’s in the Bible. Be still and keep moving without doubting and move mountains.”
“Still” is the Chicago native’s fifth album and in that time since 2009 he has garnered multi-Grammy nominations, a Billboard Music Award nomination, and has won multiple Stellar Awards, a Dove Award and an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award. Featured artists on “Still” include Maranda Curtis and Jeff Pardo. Grammy nominated Eric Roberson (United Tenors) co-wrote the track “Waiting” which encourages one to recognize when God has answered your prayers.
“The best feeling I had was when Eric Roberson sent it to me,” Brian said about the single “Waiting.” “I was almost in tears. It’s why I was feeling this peace.”
Other tracks on the album include “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler);” “Ain’t No Need to Worry,” featuring Maranda; “Forever;” “Sure As;” the title track “Still;” “Merciful and Mighty,” and “Fear is Not Welcome,” featuring Jeff.
Wilson launched his first solo tour, “Just (B) Tour,” just before the pandemic hit and grounded everyone home.
“It went well,” he said when I asked about the tour. “I’m looking forward to doing it again. We’re figuring out a way to do it virtually.” www.BrianCourtneyWilson.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
crime
Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]
*The leader of the NXIVM sex cult has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Keith Raniere used NXIVM as a self-help workshop to force at least over a dozen women and teen girls to have sex with him. His alleged crimes ar documented in the HBO series “The Vow,” which was recently picked up for a second season.
Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges back in June 2019, PEOPLE reports.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Toni Braxton Drops Emotional Music Video for ‘Gotta Move On ft. H.E.R.’ [WATCH]
*Toni Braxton has released new visuals for her latest single “Gotta Move On,” which features guitar and a guest appearance from H.E.R.
Directed by Mike Ho (Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj), the cinematic video follows star crossed lovers, featuring actor/fitness personality Corey Calliet, as their relationship unravels grounded by Toni’s ever soulful vocals. Known for training celebrity clients such as Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, JuJu Smith-Schuster, the “Gotta Move On” video serves as Calliet’s first leading role.
“Gotta Move On” impacted Adult R&B radio lastweek, securing the #1 most added song at the format. Braxton is the only artist to have a #1 song at Adult R&B format in the last four decades.
She released her tenth studio album Spell My Name back in August.
Check out the music video for “Gotta Move On” via the YouTube player above.
In related news, the superteaser for the upcoming new season of “Braxton Family Values” shows cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.
