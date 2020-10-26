Paramount+ Developing Reboot Series of 1983’s ‘Flashdance’ Movie

*The 1983 dance drama “Flashdance” is being given the reboot treatment at Paramount Television Studios.

The series will stream on CBS All Access, which will soon be rebranded as Paramount+, TheWrap reports.

Tracy McMillan is writing the script which will be executive produced by Angela Robinson, who will also direct the pilot. Lynda Obst will also EP, as she was associate producer on the original Jennifer Beals-led movie Paramount Studios.

The original film centerd on a Pittsburgh woman with two jobs as a welder and an exotic dancer who wants to get into ballet school.

The classic drama gave us Irene Cara’s hit single “What A Feeling.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.”

In related news, last month, ViacomCBS revealed that CBS All Access will be called Paramount+ beginning next year.

via Decide.com:

Paramount+ is expected to launch in 2021, replacing CBS All Access with a new streaming service that combines content from Comedy Central, CBS, BET, Paramount, and more ViacomCBS brands, along with live sports, breaking news, and originals.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”