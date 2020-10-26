Today’s Video
Pope Francis Appoints D.C. Bishop as First Ever African American Cardinal (Watch)
*With Pope Francis elevating Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory as one of 13 new cardinals, he will make history as the first American pope in ??? years to earn the coveted hat, and the first Black American prelate ever.
In a surprise announcement Sunday to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Francis promotes Gregory as he is trying to rebuild trust in an archdiocese rocked by sexual abuse cases. Although the move was widely anticipated, as D.C. archbishops are typically elevated to cardinal after their appointments, it’s nonetheless symbolically significant in the U.S. Catholic Church, where Black people have been underrepresented among the leadership, according to The Washington Post.
Gregory, 72, was appointed archbishop of Washington last year to take over for Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had been accused of mishandling clerical abuse cases. Archbishop Gregory has also been critical of President Donald Trump over his use of rhetoric and visits to religious sites.
The archbishop rebuked Trump’s visit to a shrine to St John Paul II in Washington, calling it “baffling and reprehensible.” The visit came in June, a day after the president had ordered the dispersal of peaceful protesters near the White House.
As a cardinal, Gregory will be eligible to vote in any papal election until he reaches the cutoff age of 80.
Watch Pope Francis announce Gregory below:
crime
White Georgia Teenager Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for Plotting to Attack Historic Black Church
*A 17-year-old Georgia girl will spend four years in juvenile detention for plotting to attack a historic Black church.
The unnamed racist teenager was arrested in November 2019 when authorities discovered her plan to kill members of the century old Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
Her sinister plot was reportedly similar to the plans of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black members of the Charleston, South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.
Authorities were made aware of the teen’s plan after receiving a tip from a student at her high school. The tipster overheard the girl discussing the murder plot, Complex reports.
READ MORE: Rapper Offset Pulled from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
Officials found a t-shirt in her backpack that read, “Free Dylann Storm Roof” and it featured swastikas on the sleeves. She also outlined her plan in a notebook.
“I do believe myself to be a white supremacist,” she wrote on another shirt, according to authorities.
The teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. She will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for four years, where she will rceive counseling, and will face 10 years of probation, according to the report.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done,” the teen said in court on Thursday.
“While we are angered and frustrated by this incident, we do not hold hostility against this defendant,” said presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “While she apparently hates or hated us, we do not hate her, and do not wish to nullify her future, and do not give up on her.”
In addition to juvenile detention, the teenager must write an apology letter to the church.
#BlackLivesMatter
Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
*A video posted to social media shows several Anne Arundel County, MD police officers forcibly removing a Black man during a traffic stop as he narrates the incident.
Officers are shown asking 23-year-old Antoine Lee Wedington of Brooklyn Park, MD to get out of the car, saying they have warrants for his arrest. Wedington, in the passenger seat, explains to the camera that the driver was stopped for speeding, and expresses confusion over the reason for his record being searched. After refusing to comply with officers demands to exit the vehicle, they try to remove him forcibly.
During the struggle, he asks the officers to let him leave the vehicle himself. When pressed against an SUV, he shouts at the driver, Heather Janney, to continue filming.
Wedington was eventually charged with resisting arrest. The videos, which Janney posted to her TikTok account @heatherjanney, have been viewed more than 22.5 million times, prompting pickups from TMZ and other outlets across the country.
The videos end with Janney crying and what appears to be a baby in the backseat. Wedington told police during the arrest he was saying goodbye to his family who were in the vehicle with him. Wedington kissed Janney as he was pulled out of the vehicle.
Watch the videos below:
@heatherjanneyEarlier in the video :/
@heatherjanneyThe last part.♬ original sound – Heather Janney
In a news release Saturday, police said that Wedington was identified during a traffic stop when the female driver was pulled over for speeding around 3:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Shady Side and Deale Churchton roads in Deale. Officers asked the driver and Wedington for identification, and Wedington refused, police said. Wedington said in the videos he didn’t think it was legal for police to identify him.
“He wasn’t arrested because he didn’t produce his ID,” said police spokesman Lt. AJ Gardiner. “He was arrested because he was (identified as) Antoine and he didn’t comply.”
Officers identified Wedington with a database and discovered he had two active warrants issued in Anne Arundel County, at least one for failure to appear in court, Sgt. Kam Cooke said in an interview. Cooke said he did not know the nature of the other warrant.
News
Photo Essay Reexamines Race Relations and Stereotypes
*“Let’s Talk About Race” is a compelling photo essay published in O, The Oprah Magazine, and it aims to challenge the ways we view race, race relations, and stereotypes.
The magazine’s editor-in-chief Lucy Kaylin commissioned photographer Chris Buck for the project, which has been described as “Oprah’s vision of the future.”
As The Huff Post notes, each of the three photos in the essay depicts “women or girls of color in a role reversal from the ways in which they are stereotypically seen ― or not seen ― compared to white women or girls.”
One image shows East Asian women at a nail salon being pampered by white female beauticians. Another image shows a young white girl at a toy store standing before a row of black dolls, and the last image shows a white female maid tending to a posh Hispanic woman while she’s on the phone.
POLITICAL INSIGHT: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Trump Keeps Beating Biden Over the Head with the Crime Bill
“The story grew out of a big ideas meeting we had with Oprah; it was a topic on all of our minds and she was eager for us to tackle it,” Kaylin said in a statement to HuffPost.
“The main thing we wanted to do was deal with the elephant in the room — that race is a thorny issue in our culture, and tensions are on the rise. So let’s do our part to get an honest, compassionate conversation going, in which people feel heard and we all learn something — especially how we can all do better and move forward. Boldly, with open hearts and minds,” she added.
Buck said producing the eye-opening photos for O magazine will hopefully inspire others to explore and talk about race.
“The fact that they’re coming from O, The Oprah Magazine was part of the real allure for me,” he told HuffPost. “Oprah is someone who both white women and black women connect and relate to and she’s in a unique place to talk about race in this country because she has a strong and loyal audience among all demographics of women.”
“I knew that there was a vision to raise questions [about race] without being heavy-handed or mean-spirited,” he added. “That’s the way in which I approached the execution and helped them to create the images.”
