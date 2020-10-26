‘Fake Melania’ Trending Amid Photo of ‘Mystery’ Woman with President Trump

*Social media users are convinced that Donald Trump is travelling with a Melania Trump doppelganger because the real first lady is quarantined while battling COVID-19.

On Thursday, Melania Trump was photographed smiling while boarding Marine One wearing a black sleeveless dress and black glasses. Critics claim her smile is proof that the woman in the images is not the real Mrs. Trump. Many noted that the teeth of the mystery woman is another dead giveaway that she’s not Melania.

“Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that,” George Conway, husband of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, tweeted.

“Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles,” user Daniel Noriega tweeted, along with pictures of Melania’s alleged body doubles.

Check out the images below of the side by side comparison of the two women via the Twitter posts below.

Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx — Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Melania’s apparent disdain for her husband supports this conspiracy theory.

She has frequently been captured avoiding holding her husband’s hand at various events. Most recently, she was filmed pulling her hand away from Trump’s after his last presidential debate.

I don’t typically get into this kind of this, but it’s the teeth for me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6yYeDdgQx — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 25, 2020

The hashtag #FakeMelania continues to trend on Twitter, with users posting side-by-side images of the real Melania’s teeth compared to fake Mrs. Trump.

“Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania,” read a post by BlueinaRedState.

Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy — BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020

And then there’s this post…

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

And another one for comparison…

Do you think Trump is travelling with a fake Melania? Sound off in the comments below.

Harpo who dis woman? Chile y’all know it’s bad when Trump is traveling with a Melania body double. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7ZSVCtxvew — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) October 25, 2020