‘Fake Melania’ Trending Amid Photo of ‘Mystery’ Woman with President Trump
*Social media users are convinced that Donald Trump is travelling with a Melania Trump doppelganger because the real first lady is quarantined while battling COVID-19.
On Thursday, Melania Trump was photographed smiling while boarding Marine One wearing a black sleeveless dress and black glasses. Critics claim her smile is proof that the woman in the images is not the real Mrs. Trump. Many noted that the teeth of the mystery woman is another dead giveaway that she’s not Melania.
“Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that,” George Conway, husband of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, tweeted.
“Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles,” user Daniel Noriega tweeted, along with pictures of Melania’s alleged body doubles.
Check out the images below of the side by side comparison of the two women via the Twitter posts below.
READ MORE: Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Donald: ‘F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****!’
Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx
— Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Melania’s apparent disdain for her husband supports this conspiracy theory.
She has frequently been captured avoiding holding her husband’s hand at various events. Most recently, she was filmed pulling her hand away from Trump’s after his last presidential debate.
I don’t typically get into this kind of this, but it’s the teeth for me. 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6yYeDdgQx
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 25, 2020
The hashtag #FakeMelania continues to trend on Twitter, with users posting side-by-side images of the real Melania’s teeth compared to fake Mrs. Trump.
“Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania,” read a post by BlueinaRedState.
Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
And then there’s this post…
Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020
And another one for comparison…
Here’s another side-by-side. Notice her height…#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/opYQZWXYLK
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
Do you think Trump is travelling with a fake Melania? Sound off in the comments below.
Harpo who dis woman? Chile y’all know it’s bad when Trump is traveling with a Melania body double. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7ZSVCtxvew
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) October 25, 2020
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
Iggy Azalea Shares Photos of Son Onyx After Split From Playboi Carti
*Iggy Azalea has officially joined the single mothers club after she and baby daddy, rapper Playboi Carti, called it quits.
Word on the curb is that the foreign born rapper was aware that Carti was cheating when she got pregnant to try and save the relationship. Apparently his cheating didn’t stop during Iggy’s pregnancy.
She recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about the breakup.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Welcomes First Child with Playboy Carti: ‘I Have A Son’
View this post on Instagram
She then gave fans their first look at her son Onyx, the baby boy she shares with the hip-hop star. Check out the post above.
The “Fancy” rapper announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti reportedly began dating in 2018, and she later praised him for his honesty, Us Weekly reports.
“The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing,” she said. “He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head.’ It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”
Yara Shahidi to Host ‘A Different World’ Table Read Directed By Debbie Allen
*Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-winner Debbie Allen is directing a table read of “A Different World” with Tessa Thompson, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Kelly McCreary, Oswin Benjamin and Lil’ Yachty on Tuesday.
The event is part of the Zoom Where It Happens series finale on October 27 at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST.
Shahidi will serve as host of the episode, with Thompson playing Kinu, McCreary will portray Whitley, Reid will play Freddie and Jaleesa, Allen will depict Adele, Benjamin will assume the role of Dwayne Wayne, and Lil Yachty will appear as Ron.
READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
Allen previously recalled how the Los Angeles Riots caused tension behind the scenes on “A Different World,” the popular 90’s sitcom about life at a fictional HBCU. The series ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 on NBC.
“The L.A. riot episode was amazing. It was unsettling what was going on in the L.A. riots and what we had to go through to get that show on the air. We got through it and we showed people rioting,”Allen said in a recent episode of the TV One docuseries “Uncensored.”
The big note we got from the network was about the white looters,” Allen recalled in shock. “I had people coming out of the liquor store and I gave them a line, I said say it: ‘Free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last.’ I thought I was going to hear about that. They complained about the white looters. I’m like are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?.” she added.
“So what did we do? We got Roseanne [Barr] and Tom Arnold,” she explained. “We reshot it with them because that was a ratings victory to get them on A Different World. That was very interesting. I mean the show was about so many other things. But that’s a little nugget on the inside of what we have to go through. I was always going into the principal’s office.”
Meanwhile, the production team behind the “Different World” Zoom table read includes Thompson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Latanya Richardson-Jackson, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay, per Deadline.
The finale of “Zoom Where It Happens” on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. pt/ 9 p.m. ET and those wanting to attend must register here beforehand.
