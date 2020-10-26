Social Heat
Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Donald: ‘F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****!’
*Lil Pump is the latest entertainer to endorse Donald Trump for president.
Late Sunday night, the 20-year-old rapper took to his Instagram story to share a message to fans, letting them know who he’s voting for in this upcoming election.
”All I gotta say is Trump 2020 b****,” he said while explaining why he’s now #TeamTrump. “F*** I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, b***** ass n—. F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****.” Following his video, Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia shared another post to Instagram; a photoshopped picture of himself sitting with the president along with the caption that read: “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”
The Miami rapper’s support for Trump comes days after 50 Cent endorsed him for those same reasons: concerns over Biden’s proposed taxed rate for top earners.
MORE NEWS: Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Buying Drugs From 'Criminals' in Diss Over Dating Serial Killer
Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
*In a recent interview, #TylerPerry opens up about reconciling with #SpikeLee.
As far as Spike Lee‘s former criticism of some of his characters where he referred to them as “coonery and buffoonery,” Tyler says that his critique in particular kind of hurt.
Despite this, he still named one of the soundstages on his Tyler Perry Studios lot after the filmmaker: “If any criticisms stung, it would have been his, because I had so much respect and admiration for him. People’s opinions are their opinions, but that doesn’t negate the fact of the work that he’s done. And he’s due the honor of having a stage named after him and more than that.”
Tyler continues and explains that Spike Lee actually reached out to him following an interview Tyler had with another media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, where they discussed a feud similar to theirs between Harlem Renaissance writers Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston. Tyler says Spike decided to come to Atlanta to speak with him directly:
“I opened the door. I said, ‘Come in here, so I can beat your ass.’ And [Lee] said, ‘Fair enough.’ And we sat and we had a conversation. … He laid out his views and his opinions, which I respected. And he heard mine, and he respected them. So we can both exist in the same world with very different …”
MUST READ/SEE: Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson's 'What Have You Done for Me Lately' Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
Ex-NBAer Zach Randolph’s Wife Files for Divorce Weeks After He Tweeted ‘I Married A Ho’
*Former Sacramento Kings player Zach Randolph’s wife Faune Drake Randolph has filed for divorce after he tweeted a shocking statement about his estranged wife.
According to The Blast, Faune filed for divorce last week against the retired-NBA player at a courthouse in Los Angeles. Prior to the divorce, the couple were married for six years and had five children together. However, they also knew each other since childhood and raised in the same church.
Last month, Randolph tweeted the following about Faune stating that “married a ho.” After the public caught wind of the tweet, he claimed someone hacked his Twitter account.
SHOCKING NEWS! LisaRaye McCoy Creates An OnlyFans Account – Will You Subscribe? / VIDEO
Carl Crawford Just Wants Megan The Stallion is to Honor Her Contract; Unsure About ‘Personal Stuff’
*In a new interview with Heavy, Carl Crawford talks his professional and personal relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, claiming he wants her to settle her contractual issues, and adding that he’s unsure about their “personal stuff.”
The 1501 Certified Entertainment founder says, “Well, the media makes it look like that we parted ways. But we’re still in heavy talk. We’re still contractually together, so of course we want her to do well. You don’t want her to do bad because it’s not going to benefit us if she does bad, you know? So, we want her to do well. We just want her to honor her contract. That’s the whole big deal behind the situation.”
“They didn’t want to honor her contract but, they wanted to switch a few things and they never talked to me about it; they just sent the lawyers to me and all that stuff so… it was just really one of those deals to where you just – things kind of went left and it’s just unfortunate. Oh yeah there’s going to be a resolution as far as like you know, trying to get the contract renegotiated or whatever like that. We’ll definitely handle the business part but, just far as the personal stuff… I don’t really know about that. The business part is what we’re working on so we’ll definitely take care of that hopefully soon. We did that situation and that’ll take care of itself at one point and everybody can move on. That’s the best for everybody in my mind.”
HOT NEWS! Amber Rose Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: 'I'm Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)'
