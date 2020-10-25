Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
*Poor Lil Boosie. Like they say on the streets, he ain’t see it comin’. No he didn’t. Dude had no clue that Mike Tyson, of all people, was gonna blow his mind.
All Tyson did was brilliantly ask the Louisiana rapper something that social media has been asking him for years, but of course it was never to his face and it came via a physical force that’s also intimidating.
Anyway, Lil Boosie, as you know (if you follow him) has VERY STRONG opinions on gay and transgender people. Remember the incident not too long ago where damn near demanded that Dwyane Wade not cut off his son-now daughter’s penis.
With no hesitation, Tyson incisively and quietly asked Boosie is it possible he is a “homosexual” and that is why he lashes out.
Boosie stuttered a bit before answering.
Below is the full interview followed by some of the Twitter reactions.
READ THIS: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ – But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
Naturally, folks couldn’t wait to chime in
Can y’all imagine the way he would have responded if it was ANYBODY else saying this to him? 🤔🤫😭😭 pic.twitter.com/beEgtSL24H
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
This part 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W7fHJrdzji
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
He didnt sound confident at all in saying he was straight 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uv2BpzmLGk
— DAV 🚀 (@lokeydav) October 24, 2020
Ay S/O to mike Tyson man. He really checked this man and this is what we need to do more often with problematic men. This man was so scared he didn’t make any sense. Lmao “i only got offended because it’s a child” but yet he had his CHILDREN sexually abused? Make that make sense pic.twitter.com/0kwDGJVyOn
— PastorChippy (@xBallisLife31x) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
I have been like this my whole life why do people act like you become gay when you become an adult can we just go back more than 30 years ago I’m 38 my uncle said we knew you was like that when you were a small child everybody know
— NYC BX Butt Sniff👃 (@ButtSniff10) October 24, 2020
Busta Rhymes Posts This Remarkable Before & After Snap Then Gets Trolled by 50 Cent / LOOK
*OK, it’s confession time. We gotta say we’re not exactly huge fans of rapper Busta Rhymes because of the questionable things we’ve seen him say and do both publicly and privately.
However, today we got nothing but praise for Rhymes because of a personal achievement he recently pulled off that will provide inspiration to anyone who has a goal.
As you can from the very dramatic before and after Instagram pics below that the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper put the work and dedication in to make a remarkable change in his body and no doubt, his mind.
READ THIS: Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
In his caption he not only encourages other, he says he’s now (and he looks it) in “the best shape” of his life. He also tells fans to also look out for new music.
DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10.30.20 PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! CLICK LINK IN BIO
Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge Thank you Legend @mrolympia08 Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche
View this post on Instagram
👀😆They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up 😆😆😆#bransoncongac #lecheminduroi
And then along came 50 Cent whose known to frequently rain on folk’s parde, if you get our drift. And just as predicted, he did what he does and also put up a split-screen pic with Busta Rhymes‘ before shot on the left and a side profile picture of a shirtless Tracy Morgan. He captioned the post:
They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
However, on the second slide, 50 Cent seemed to congratulate Busta on his weight loss and even indicated he was looking forward to hearing new music from him:
** FEATURED STORY **
Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson’s ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
*In the late 1980s, Rudy Houston was a well-recognized and talented model and dancer, perhaps best remembered as the leading man in Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” video.
He was the guy that women went crazy over because of his looks and dance moves. Houston was also the man who singer Pebbles was asking in her song, “Mercedes Boy,” if he wanted to ride with her in the song’s video, released in 1988.
While Rudy Houston was his name back in the day, today, he is a she…and goes by the name Lana Houston.
And according to Lana Houston, she is now “all-woman” in every sense of the phrase.
WHOAH! DID U SEE THIS? Ex-NBAer Zach Rudolph Files for Divorce Weeks After Tweeting ‘I Married A Ho’
Her sex change journey has been a long road, which for the most part, remained out of the media’s broad reach, until now because Houston is back and wants the world to know.
“Yes, it is true that I have transitioned from male to female,” Houston said in a statement that appears on I Love Old School Music’s website. “I began my transition from male to female in 1995. I needed time away from the entertainment industry to find my inner peace and embark on my intense and wonderful journey to womanhood. I am finally at peace. I am currently residing in L.A., where I work as an artist painting portraits and abstracts.”
Houston said she is grateful for her sex transition and to have fans. She is also looking for songwriters and music producers to collaborate with.
“Thanks to all those who were concerned about my whereabouts,” Houston said. “I’m back from the ‘dead.’ ”
LisaRaye McCoy Creates An OnlyFans Account – Will You Subscribe? / VIDEO
*If you haven’t heard, LisaRaye McCoy has announced that she’s joining the subscription website OnlyFans.com.
The 53-year-old actress and talk-show host made the announcement on her Instagram page. Her basic subscription price will be $20 a month.
In a 2 minute-17 second video, LisaRaye is seen seated wearing a white blouse and finger-styling her bob. A female voice off-camera voice suggests she create an OnlyFans for her fans in a way to further connect with them. At first LisaRaye sort of pooh poohs the idea, but then she comes around.
“You know what? I could really get with that,” she says. “Because I promise you when I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted.
She goes on to explain that this may be a good idea because she says she has lots of content to share but doesn’t want to share it on Instagram where people are always going to have something to say:
“If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Baltimore Couple Creates Card Game ‘Winsults,’ An Updated Version of ‘The Dozens’ (Video)
View this post on Instagram
She also promised to post “special stuff and all this behind-the-scenes stuff.”
It isn’t clear if LisaRaye will bare it all for the real cash. Some folks reportedly earn $200 per view.
LisaRaye McCoy isn’t the only celebrity who’s decided to join OnlyFans. Model Blac Chyna, rapper Cardi B, and model Amber Rose have started OnlyFans pages as well.
