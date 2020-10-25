Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH

*Poor Lil Boosie. Like they say on the streets, he ain’t see it comin’. No he didn’t. Dude had no clue that Mike Tyson, of all people, was gonna blow his mind.

All Tyson did was brilliantly ask the Louisiana rapper something that social media has been asking him for years, but of course it was never to his face and it came via a physical force that’s also intimidating.

Anyway, Lil Boosie, as you know (if you follow him) has VERY STRONG opinions on gay and transgender people. Remember the incident not too long ago where damn near demanded that Dwyane Wade not cut off his son-now daughter’s penis.

With no hesitation, Tyson incisively and quietly asked Boosie is it possible he is a “homosexual” and that is why he lashes out.

Boosie stuttered a bit before answering.

Below is the full interview followed by some of the Twitter reactions.

READ THIS: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ – But He Still Named A Soundstage After him

Naturally, folks couldn’t wait to chime in

Can y’all imagine the way he would have responded if it was ANYBODY else saying this to him? 🤔🤫😭😭 pic.twitter.com/beEgtSL24H — 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020

Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP — 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020

He didnt sound confident at all in saying he was straight 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uv2BpzmLGk — DAV 🚀 (@lokeydav) October 24, 2020

Ay S/O to mike Tyson man. He really checked this man and this is what we need to do more often with problematic men. This man was so scared he didn’t make any sense. Lmao “i only got offended because it’s a child” but yet he had his CHILDREN sexually abused? Make that make sense pic.twitter.com/0kwDGJVyOn — PastorChippy (@xBallisLife31x) October 24, 2020

Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP — 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020

I have been like this my whole life why do people act like you become gay when you become an adult can we just go back more than 30 years ago I’m 38 my uncle said we knew you was like that when you were a small child everybody know — NYC BX Butt Sniff👃 (@ButtSniff10) October 24, 2020