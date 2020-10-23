race
Racist Jet Blue Passenger Goes on Long, Loud N-word Rant; It Doesn’t End Well for Him / WATCH
*The story we’re about to tell you is true. It’s the tale of a another white racist who couldn’t handle the smallest bit of reality, all while, we might add, he was wearing a Burger King crown.
The absolute insanity went down earlier this week in Jamaica as a Jet Blue flight to JFK in New York City was preparing to depart from Kingston. According to reports, a man initially got aggravated when he was told there was no more overhead space for his bag, and began cussing loudly as he walked to his seat which was bed enough.
But then he really went HAM when he got into it with a nearby female passenger over seating assignments. Check out the videos below.
So @JetBlue what y’all going to do about this? Got my lawyer on stand by👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/mbcI5Ry4dK
— 〽️ekA✨ (@KING__MEKA) October 21, 2020
@JetBlue pic.twitter.com/Eu6lvy9llt
— 〽️ekA✨ (@KING__MEKA) October 21, 2020
Norman Manley International Airport. Kingston, Jamaica. They got his ass though. pic.twitter.com/9NFwgrEmsq
— Tallsome Lee 🇯🇲 (@leinova) October 22, 2020
As you can see, while screaming at the top of his voice, he’s not only accusing the woman of assaulting him, he’s also, for no reason at all (at least to us) repeatedly using the n-word and expletives while morphing into a complete ass.
The a-hole’s rant went on so long, other passengers got enraged and it escalated to violence. While he was being held back by several flight attendants, a male passenger charges and throws a punch. He wasn’t alone, as other passengers took physical shots at him during the chaos.
Lawd hav’ mercy! Anyhoo, it took a minute, but eventually (Black) Kingston cops escorted the guy off the plane in handcuffs (oh, the irony). It’s unclear if he, or any other passenger, was charged with a crime.
Revolt Announces New Social Justice Documentary 'From Pain to Power' (Trailer)
From Pain to Power preview from EURweb on Vimeo.
*REVOLT is behind a new captivating documentary that takes a close look at the passionate struggle for social equality happening today, and the robust grassroots efforts propelling the movement forward. “From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” will premiere on Monday, Oct. 26.
“From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” spotlights the fight for social justice, starting at the March on Washington and spreading to the streets of Kentucky, Atlanta, and beyond. The film features intimate interviews with some of the most well-known celebrities and activists at the forefront of the social justice battle including Tip”T.I.” Harris, Tamika Mallory, Mysonne, Ben Crump, Drumma Boy, Shabazz the OG, Dr. Frank Smith, Ms. Opal Lee, Linda Sarsour, Bridgett Floyd, Lonita Baker, Angela Williams, and Mothers of the Movement: Kadiatou Diallo, Thelma Pannell-Dantzler, Sybrina Fulton, Wanda Johnson, Maria Hamilton, Gwenn Carr, and Tamika Palmer.
“Our resilience as Black people in America after centuries of oppression is nothing short of remarkable,” says activist Tamika Mallory. “We need to continue to archive our brilliance, our power and yes, even our pain, and REVOLT TV is the platform for our full stories.”
“We are honored that REVOLT saw that this is a critical moment in African American and civil rights history, and with T.I. leading the charge, this should be shown to the world,” says Steve Raze and Mac Mills, executive producers and CEOs of AGA Agency.
“After months of mass protests in the streets demanding social justice – and now a presidential election just weeks away – it’s obvious that we’re at a historic crossroads where systemic change is not only possible, but critically necessary,” says Detavio Samuels, Chief Operating Office at REVOLT. “From Pain to Power not only documents this moment in time, but charts our next steps forward. We couldn’t be any prouder to premiere this program on REVOLT.”
Watch the trailer above.
Indiana High School Apologizes After Student is Listed in Yearbook Photo as ‘Black Guy’
*The superintendent of an Indiana high school issued a video apology this week after a photo caption in the school’s 2020 yearbook listed an African American student on the boys’ basketball team as “BLACK GUY” instead of by his name.
The image from the Brown County High School yearbook went viral on social media, prompting the video message from school district Superintendent Laura Hammack on Tuesday.
“It has been brought to our attention that that yearbook has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it,” she said. “We are currently trying to better understand what that situation is all about.”
Officials launched an investigation after being made aware of the situation, and Hammack said the school district has promised the student and his family that “this awful situation” will be addressed.
“This is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy,” she said.
Hammack said it was unclear exactly how the caption made it through a series of revisions with the yearbook. In a joint statement released earlier Monday with high school Principal Matthew Stark, administrators acknowledged that the yearbook is put together by a group of students in the “only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see.”
To rectify the situation, Hammack said the school district is planning on republishing new yearbooks and having the school district foot the expense.
Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
*Former Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock, an unapologetic advocate for Donald Trump — interviewed No. 45 at the White House Wednesday for his new gig at Outkick.com, a newly launched website that features Whitlock and Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis and focuses on politics and sports.
On the eve of Trump’s last Presidential debate with Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden, Whitlock asked him if he has any changes in strategy from the previous debate.
“No, but I’ll listen to you,” Trump told Whitlock. “If you have any ideas, I’ll take them.”
“Let Joe Biden talk,” Whitlock told the president. “He’ll do the work for you.”
The 15-minute chat Wednesday also touched on Trump’s disconnect with Black America.
“I know I look incredibly young, but I actually have lived long enough to remember back when rappers loved…Donald Trump before he was president,” Whitlock said. “What changed your relationship with Black celebrities, entertainers?”
Trump reminisced about the 87 rap songs he said he was featured in.
“It was always Trump, Trump, Trump this. My daughter would call me, ‘Dad you’re in another song,'” he told Whitlock.
“Then when I ran for politics, there was like a wall,” Trump said. A wall that shouldn’t be there, the president said.
Trump then regurgitated his usual, “Nobody has done for the Black community what I have done … Prison reform, criminal justice reform.” He went on to say that for 100 years Democrats have had the black vote on lock.
“It’s a habit. It’s almost habit to vote for a Democrat,” Trump said. “Now you have a lot of (Black) people going into the Republican party.”
An hour before the interview aired, Whitlock appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to promote it and spoke about Trump’s appeal to Black men.
“I think we’ve been carrying on a façade for three and a half years as Black men that somehow we can’t relate to Donald Trump, that we didn’t celebrate him in hip hop music for decades, that he wasn’t friends with countless Black athletes, celebrities, entertainers,” he told Carlson.
“The masculinity of Trump, he represents the patriarchy,” Whitlock said. “He is not politically correct. Those are things, I’m just, I’m sorry, a lot of Black men can relate to. It’s not really surprising to me he’s starting to make head way in that direction.”
They also talked about Antifa being the “modern day KKK,” and Whitlock praised Trump for intervening to get Big Ten college football back.
“The other reason I am here is college football. In 1984, me and my dad were in a 400-square-foot apartment,” Whitlock said. “The only people looking for me were college football coaches. Getting a college football scholarship changed my life. Your help getting Big Ten football back rang true.”
Trump told Whitlock he worked quickly to make it happen.
“When I heard that the Big Ten was out, I said ‘We got to get them open,'” he said. “I worked very hard for a very short period of time, very focused…we got them thinking about it …and we got them to do it.”
By the end of the interview, after Whitlock called Antifa the “modern day KKK,” Trump couldn’t get enough of Whitlock, telling him, “You are so smart and you are so right and Antifa is a disaster. I have a lot of respect for you.”
Watch below, if you can stomach it.
