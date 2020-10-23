Charlamagne tha God Reacts to 50-Cent Supporting Trump: ‘I Can’t Pick Racism and Fascism’ [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is the latest celebrity to slam rapper 50 Cent for supporting Trump’s re-election.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. His comment was in response to Biden’s tax plan that would increase taxes on Americans who make over $400,000, while those who make less would receive tax cuts. “F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62 percent are you out of ya fucking mind,” he added.

“Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism,” Charlamagne told Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on Fox Business.

“I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit. We gotta get that fascism out of the White House. But I’m not mad at 50, I mean honestly 50 just said out loud what a lot of people were thinking. When I saw that, I thought that,” he added.

Watch the full interview above.

We previously reported, Charlamagne said he understands why some young Black voters support President Donald Trump, specifically Black males.

During his appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN show on Tuesday, the “Breakfast Club” host was asked what he wants from the presidential candidates.

“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said, New York Post reports. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”

“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.

Lemon then asked if Harris will attract Black voters to the polls.

“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.

Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent.”

“I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics,” he said.