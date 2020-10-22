Entertainment
THE REAL: Kim Coles On A ‘Living Single’ Reboot + More from the Ladies!
*On Thursday, October 22, the ladies discuss the proper way to let a friend know you don’t care for her significant other.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais wants to be told if her friends don’t like her boo. Co-host Loni Love claims that she would keep her opinion to herself and let her friend find out on her own if he isn’t all that! She also reveals that her friends actually like her boyfriend James more than they like her! Co-host Adrienne Houghton confesses that her husband Israel is much better at maintaining friendships than she is.
And, during these difficult times of living during a pandemic, Loni encourages people to keep a journal about their lives while in quarantine. She suggests that future generations could learn from our experiences, especially from people of color.
Later, funny lady Kim Coles pops in to chat about her series In the Cut, the possibility of a Living Single reboot, and the text chain that she still shares with her former costars even after the show went off the air over 20 years ago.
Which Of the Ladies Would Confess If They Don’t Like Their Co-Hosts’ Significant Others?
Adrienne’s Husband Israel is Better at Maintaining Friendships Than She Is!
Loni Thinks It’s Important That We Write Our Stories, Especially During COVID.
Will Living Single Get A Reboot? Kim Coles Has The Scoop!
Garcelle Beauvais: My last relationship, I found out after I broke up with him, that nobody liked him for me. And, I wish, personally, that they had said it to me. I wish they had said it to me earlier. So, I don’t know if I would listen to that.
Loni Love: You gotta find out for yourself. Huh-uh.
Garcelle: Really? You wouldn’t tell me, Loni?
Loni: Huh-uh. (Wags her finger) There’s some things that I don’t get into.
Garcelle: Really?
Jeannie Mai: See? I’m the opposite, Garcelle. I would have to say something. But, I would have to say it like this. I would say, “Garcelle, what I’m about to tell you, I’m telling you as your du– as your friend, it is my responsibility to keep it trill with you and also always look out for you as I want you to do for me. I’m doing what I want you to do for me. This should not change our relationship. I’m not gonna change the way I am. I’m just always gonna have my eyes here.” (Points at her eyes and then at the camera.) “But, this is what I’m about to tell you. Your man sucks.”
Garcelle: I’d rather hear that. I’d rather hear that.
(Loni & Jeannie laugh)
Jeannie: See? I would tell you.
Garcelle: I’d rather hear that.
Loni: No, I’m gonna let you find out ‘cause I’m gonna be like– I’m gonna be like, “Is it good, girl? Okay. I know you’ll get out of it when you need to get out of it.” That’s it.
Garcelle: (Laughs) There’s that.
Audible Joins Forces with LeBron James for Multi-Project Deal
*LeBron James‘ SpringHill Company has inked a multi-project deal with Audible, focused on producing culturally influential audio content.
According to the press release, the multi-project slate kicks off with More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote. The first-of-its-kind special, produced in collaboration with Cadence 13, will launch in support of the More Than A Vote initiative, a new voting rights organization led by a coalition of Black athletes and artists including James aimed at combating voter suppression and misinformation that disproportionately disenfranchises communities of color. More Than A Vote is available for pre-order today at Audible.com/morethanavote, and will premiere on October 27th for free within the Audible Premium Plus catalog.
“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”
READ MORE: Stacey Abrams and LeBron James Join Forces for Animated Short About Voting [WATCH]
Watch @Dame_Lillard make his plan to vote — with some help from @OBJ, @SkyDigg4, @KingJames, @StaceyAbrams, and a few surprises 🤫
Then make your plan to vote at https://t.co/9XigCM7nTv @FairFightAction pic.twitter.com/koRGhqwwL8
— More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) October 15, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote., co-hosted by media and political analyst Tiffany D. Cross,offers an educational deep dive into the history and the truths of voting. Through storytelling, interviews, archival audio and song, the program will draw on the wisdom, humor, and talents of a remarkable group of entertainers, writers, public officials, athletes and artists including:
- Leon Bridges, Grammy-winning Artist
- LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
- Andra Day, Grammy-nominated Artist
- Addisu Demissie, Executive Director, More Than A Vote
- Rutha Mae Harris, Freedom Singer and Civil Rights Legend
- LeBron James, Co-Founder, More Than A Vote
- Martha S. Jones, Professor History, Johns Hopkins University
- Desmond Meade, President, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition
- Jalen Rose, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member
- Amanda Seales, Actress and Comedian
- Tommie Smith, Olympic Athlete
- Octavia Spencer, Oscar-winning Actress
- Maria Taylor, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member
The exclusive audio special will also incorporate facts about the electoral process and education around the very real threat that voter suppression poses to American democracy – specifically in African-American communities.
The More Than A Vote special will be part of Audible’s Words + Music, a growing collection of original audio productions combining storytelling and music, designed exclusively for Audible listeners.
For more information on this title, please visit Audible.com/morethanavote.
Gospel Duo Juan and Lisa Winans Hit Billboard’s Top Ten Gospel Airplay Chart With ‘It Belongs To Me’ Featuring Marvin L. Winans
*“It Belongs To Me” by gospel duo Juan and Lisa Winans featuring Marvin L. Winans has landed at No. 9 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week.
The couple’s first non-holiday track, released on Dare Records, marks their first time charting together as recording artists. “It Belongs To Me” is a beautifully rendered and timely message of faith and assurance, needed during the world’s current time of social and political unrest.
“Having ‘It Belongs To Me’ reach the top ten means that people are hearing the song, and that makes me proud and grateful because I truly believe this message of hope is a much needed one,” says Juan.
“It’s incredible to know that this declaration of faith and hope is reaching so many people,” adds Lisa. “We’re so grateful, and our prayer is that the listener would internalize this message and begin to sing, speak, and shout ‘It Belongs To Me’ over every area of their lives. God is able.”
MORE NEWS: Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
Grammy-nominated recording artists and songwriters Juan and Lisa Winans are today’s millennial Christian couple. Juan, a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story,” written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starring his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans, go to www.juanandlisawinans.com.
Charlamagne tha God on Why ‘Black Voters Are Drawn to Trump’ [VIDEO]
*“Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God said he understands why some young Black voters support President Donald Trump, specifically Black males.
During his appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN show on Tuesday, the radio host was asked what he wants from the presidential candidates.
“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said, New York Post reports. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”
“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.
READ MORE: Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
“I’m voting for Kamala Harris … I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” says Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod), when asked who he’s voting for. “…I’m just so tired of … old white male leadership in politics.” pic.twitter.com/QFTbTgJUhe
— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 21, 2020
Lemon then asked if Harris will attract Black voters to the polls.
“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.
Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent” who can lead the country into the future, “because I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics.”
The media personality has made clear that he is voting for Harris instead of Joe Biden.
Hear more from Charlamagne on the issue via the clip below.
