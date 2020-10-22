Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Join Forces to Release Debut Album
*Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces on a new project that seems long overdue.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning duo are set to drop their first full-length album as artists, Billboard reports.
In announcing their next project, Jam said: “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”
The forthcoming LP will feature “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography,” reads a statement issued by BMG.
“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” adds Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”
James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis are best known for their catalog of hits that includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Usher, Gwen Stefani, George Michael, Mariah Carey and many more.
Their untitled album “is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career,” said John Loeffler, BMG’s executive vp, repertoire & marketing, New York. “Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”
The album is set to drop next year, with BMG media teasing,”Get ready for them to make history again in 2021.”
#BlackLivesMatter
African-American Museum in Louisville Unveils Exhibit for Black Victims of Police Violence (Video)
*The African-American Museum in Louisville, Ky unveiled a new art exhibit called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection, which was created in memory of black victims of police violence.
New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, each designed in the colors of a victim’s local sports team. The number is the victim’s age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.
Rivero said he began the project in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, and as there were more and more victims, he added jerseys, including Breonna Taylor’s.
View the jerseys on display in this WHAS 11 news report on the exhibit below.
#BlackLivesMatter
MD GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Drops ‘Part 2’ of Viral Campaign Ad Touring Baltimore Blight (Watch)
*Kim Klacik, the GOP congressional candidate from Baltimore, has a sequel to her viral video from August, where she walked the poor neighborhoods of the city and blamed its condition on longtime failed Democratic leadership.
In the her new ad released over the weekend, “Part 2: The Plan,” Klacik, continues walking the streets but is more specific with her ideas to better Baltimore, including school choice and offering tax credits for residents to buy and rehabilitate the city’s over 17,000 abandoned buildings. The clip ends with women of varied ages and races, all dressed in Republican red, filing in formation behind her as she walks forward. “Baltimore doesn’t have to vote Democrat,” she says at the end, with the women posed behind her.
Klacik is running to fill the vacant seat left by the late, legendary Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Watch her new ad below:
‘Is This The Same Joy That Paraded Around in Blackface?’: Black GOP Candidate Calls Out Joy Behar on ‘The View’ (Watch)
*Things went left on “The View” Friday with the appearance of a Black guest from the right.
Kim Klacik, the Maryland GOP candidate running for Baltimore’s congressional seat last held by the late Democrat Elijah Cummings, gained national attention over the summer after her campaign ad showed her walking through the city’s poorest neighborhoods and blaming Democratic leadership for poverty and crime.
All parties were appearing on “The View” from their homes due to social distancing. Klacik, 38, had already gotten side-eye vibes after spending the first part of her interview defending President Trump’s racism by citing his restoration of “funding for HBCUs” and “criminal justice reform.” When co-host Joy Behar called her out for refusing to acknowledge that Trump lied about the severity of the coronavirus, Klacik asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”
Behar became enraged. “That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back,” she said. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”
“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik replied.
That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?”
“Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—” Klacik explained before getting cut off again by Hostin.
“Wow! Wow!” Hostin continued.
“Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me?” Klacik asked.
“All right, before this becomes a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye,” Behar said, cutting the interview short.
“That’s being very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik said.
Watch below:
Later Klacik took to Twitter to criticize Behar.
“The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off,” she wrote. “Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”
The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off.
Why are they silencing Black Women?
Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020
Klacik lost to Kweisi Mfume (D) in an April special election earlier this year. She’s now facing off against Mfume again in November’s general election.
In 2016, Behar admitted on “The View” that she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old.
She said her curly Afro was her real hair but that she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”
