Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Join Forces to Release Debut Album

*Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces on a new project that seems long overdue.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning duo are set to drop their first full-length album as artists, Billboard reports.

In announcing their next project, Jam said: “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”

The forthcoming LP will feature “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography,” reads a statement issued by BMG.

When you know you know #legends thank you @bet #yeassssss

“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” adds Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”

James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis are best known for their catalog of hits that includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Usher, Gwen Stefani, George Michael, Mariah Carey and many more.

Their untitled album “is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career,” said John Loeffler, BMG’s executive vp, repertoire & marketing, New York. “Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”

The album is set to drop next year, with BMG media teasing,”Get ready for them to make history again in 2021.”