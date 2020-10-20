Entertainment
Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Monica + More Added to BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
*NEW YORK, NY –– The 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers.
Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present. Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign. Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” launches a new initiative entitled “Hip Hop Cares,” which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year’s spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin’ Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scottand Mustard with 3 nominations each.
Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” – will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.
BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET’s new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00 am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55 pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00 pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00 pm KST.”
THE REAL: Garcelle Wants Equality for Black Women! Plus, Romeo Miller & DeRay Davis Stop By!
*On Tuesday, October 20, the ladies discuss the challenges of being a Black woman in today’s society.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais explains how every day is a fight and that she just wants equality! Co-host Loni Love gives examples of how she and her Black sisters are treated differently from others, but has hope that change is coming.
In 2020, is taking a man’s last name an antiquated tradition? Garcelle confesses that changing to her ex-husband’s name is one of the biggest regrets that she has from her previous marriage. Co-host Adrienne Houghton describes the many steps that she had to take to change her name after marrying her husband Israel.
And, Adrienne gives an update on her journey to motherhood and the reasons for putting off her lifelong dream for as long as she did.
Then, Zonnique and Romeo Miller stop by to talk about their new talk show The Mix and the importance of the younger Black generation getting their voices heard during this time of social unrest. Also, Romeo confesses that it took a pandemic to get father and him to do something together that we all do every day – watch TV!
Also, the ladies welcome DeRay Davis to the show to chat about his series Snowfall, the status of his polyamorous relationship, and what it has been like performing at comedy clubs after being in COVID-19 quarantine for so long.
Garcelle: Black Women Are Just Looking For Equality
The Latest in Adrienne’s Journey to Become a Mother
It Took A Pandemic to Get Romeo and Master P To Finally Do This One Thing Together!
DeRay Davis on Performing Stand-Up Comedy Post Quarantine
Garcelle: Black Women Are Just Looking For Equality
Garcelle Beauvais: Every day is a fight. I posted something on my Instagram the other day that, “My skin is not a crime.” Like, I don’t understand why they hate us so much. At first it was like, “intimidating”, because we know– you know– We got we’re “triple threats”, “quadruple threats”, all of it, right? But I really– after a while, it’s like, “Give us a chance!” Why do I have to work 110 times harder just to be seen… just to be heard? And, after a while, it really gets to you. And it’s hard to explain– as a mom, it’s hard to explain to my kids! But, I feel that we always have to fight harder. We always have to, you know just… try harder and keep saying, “Look at me! Look at me! See me! Value me! Accept me!” And, after a while, you know, you just want to be accepted for your credentials… for what you do!
*EDIT*
Garcelle: We are not asking to be treated more special or differently. We just want equality. Whether it’s in payment. Whether it’s in promotions. Whether it’s, you know, job opportunities. We’re not asking for you to give us a handout. Just give us what we earn and what we — what we deserve.
Loni Love: And I think things are happening. You’re so correct. We’re asking for equality and we’re asking for equity… and equity more so, you know, especially as Black people. When we, you know– I think people don’t realize the financial disparities. It’s not just the health disparities, but financially, too. It’s like, um, the way we’re charged on our charge cards… a lot more than the other races. It’s a lot of things going on.
Adrienne Houghton: Systemic issues!
Loni: But, I wanna say that we are making some progress. Yes, it’s systemic…
Garcelle: We are.
Adrienne: It’s systemic!
Loni: (Stutters and giggles) Systemic racism. But, if you are feeling exhausted, take a break! I wanna say that. It’s okay to turn off the news sometime. It’s okay to spend time with your family. Read a book. Do something, um, you know, for yourself and take a break. It’s okay to take a break and come back. But, you’re always gonna be Black… and, that’s the way it is.
‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Michael K. Williams Had to Channel ‘My Own Trauma’ to Play Montrose
*Michael K. Williams has revealed that he channeled his own “trauma” to play Montrose Freeman in HBO’s hit sci-fi drama “Lovecraft Country.”
“He’s traumatized,” Williams tells PEOPLE of Montrose, who is struggling with sexuality issues. He’s also a victim of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. “We meet this man, and he’s already a survivor of the Tulsa Massacre. He moved to the south side of Chicago, which is kind of a war-zone in itself. This is also happening through the Jim Crow era.”
Williams continues: “He has issues, unresolved issues about himself that he was never allowed to explore.”
When it comes to Montrose’s sexuality, Williams says, “Montrose doesn’t know if he’s gay or straight or bisexual.”
“He was never given the opportunity to explore any of that. He was told by society, his community and by his family what Black masculinity should look like, and he had to stuff anything away that didn’t resemble what he was told. That’s who Montrose is when we find him. He’s in a lot of pain,” Williams says.
I will not allow Hollywood to stereotype or to desensitize my experience growing up in the hood.This is my job as an actor, to show the integrity, to show the class, to show the swagger, to show the danger, to show the pain, to show the bad choices. Those things exist in everyone’s community. But no one’s asking those actors if they are afraid of being typecast. Link in bio for full story. Thank u @ackime_snow I love seeing myself through ur lens🖤
Williams also explains how the series challenges Black masculinity.
“We are so conditioned to mask our pain as Black men in America. We’re not allowed to cry, we’re not allowed to be vulnerable. We’re not allowed to be soft. I hope that Montrose will at least open up a conversation for Black men in America,” he says. “I don’t know if Montrose is straight or gay. He doesn’t know that. He was never given the chance to know. He was told so much about what a Black man is supposed to be that he just pulled away at all the soft parts of himself, but that is not human. We are who we are. It’s okay to b soft. It’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay for a Black man to say to another Black man ‘I love you.’ ”
The veteran actor says he had to “find my own pain and my own trauma” to play Montrose, “which was a very painful experience for me,” he admits. “All the generational pain that had been passed down through my own personal experiences, I had to dig deep down in that for Montrose.”
Williams also hopes viewers appreciate the father/son dynamic that’s explored in the series between Montrose and his son Atticus (Jonathan Majors).
“I would hope that after watching Lovecraft, people walk away with this understanding of the beauty and necessity of a father-son relationship in the Black community. Black fathers have been ripped away from their sons for so many years, mine included. That was the main thing that attracted me to this to this role was the opportunity to play dad to that amazing Jonathan Majors and for us to explore what father and son bonding looks like and how we can rebuild that and treasure it. There’s an absence of the Black male in our community for a lot of reasons and some of it isn’t our fault but the need is there. It’s a beautiful thing to look at. I hope Montrose will remind us how much little Black boys need their fathers,” Williams shares.
You can watch the full season of “Lovecraft Country’ on HBO.
How Herb Alpert’s ‘Rise’ Topped the Chart 41 Years Ago Today for All the Wrong Reasons (EUR Video Throwback)
*Some people of a certain age hear the 1979 instrumental “Rise” by Herb Alpert and think back no further than the 1997 image of Notorious B.I.G. and Puffy on a yacht. But there’s an entire generation of fans who, to this day, hear the song’s baseline strut and are instantly taken back to a critical scene on the soap opera “General Hospital.”
A rape scene.
On October 20, 1979, “Rise” went to No. 1 in the U.S. after it was used in a scene featuring Luke Spencer and Laura Webber, “General Hospital’s” “Luke & Laura” lovebirds whose immense popularity would explode beyond their own soap – and daytime dramas in general – to become a cultural flashpoint.
But the iconic characters, played by Genie Francis and Anthony Geary, weren’t even a couple when Geary reportedly suggested “Rise” to the show’s music director for his pivotal scene with Francis.
In fact, Laura was still with Scottie Baldwin when Luke – after Laura rebuffed his declaration of love – threw on the DJ’s record player and raped Laura on the floor of the campus disco, as “Rise” played in the background.
Watch below:
“General Hospital” ran this song several times a week for a short period after this scene, until writers transformed Luke and Laura into romantic lovers and made his redemption a part of their storyline.
“Rise,” written by Andy Armer and Herb’s nephew Randy “Badazz” Alpert, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 exactly three months after its July 20, 1979 release from the album of the same name. It remained at the top for two weeks, and gave Alpert the distinction of becoming the first and only artist to score Hot 100 chart toppers with both an instrumental performance and a vocal performance (1968’s “This Guy’s in Love With You,” written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David).
“Rise” was also a fixture on Black radio in 1979, having peaked at number four on the R&B chart and number seventeen on the disco chart.
Sean “Puffy” Combs came along 18 years later and gave “Rise” new life by choosing its bass line for Biggie’s track “Hypnotize.” Released on March 1, 1997, one week before the rapper’s death in a drive by shooting, Puff’s production laced with B.I.G.’s indelible lyrics took “Rise” back to the Hot 100 summit. The original spent the entire summer of ’79 climbing the charts until that episode of “General Hospital” shoved it into the No. 1 spot on Oct. 20. Biggie’s version debuted at No. 2 and reached the pinnacle a week later.
Randy Alpert told the website songfacts.com, “I asked Puffy, in 1996 when he first called me concerning using ‘Rise’ for ‘Hypnotize,’ why he chose the ‘Rise’ groove. He told me that in the summer of 1979 when he was I think 10 years old the song was a huge hit everywhere in New York and ‘Rise’ along with Chic’s ‘Good Times’ were ‘The Songs’ that all the kids were dancing and roller skating to that summer. He had always remembered that summer and that song. When he first played the loop for Biggie, Biggie smiled and hugged him.”
Randy Alpert continued: “Over the years I was approached by Ice Cube, Easy E, Vanilla Ice, and maybe another 4-5 artists to use the song and I never said yes until I heard a rough version of Biggie’s recording. I was sent a cassette from Puffy and when I cranked it up I not only immediately loved it but my gut thought that this could be a #1 record once again.”
While “Hypnotize” wasn’t the only record to sample “Rise,” it was by far the most successful.
Monica used the groove on “I’m Back” from her 2002 album “All Eyez on Me.”
And Bell Biv DeVoe sampled the groove in their 2016 single “Run,” the trio’s first track in 14 years.
