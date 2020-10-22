Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Charlamagne tha God on Why ‘Black Voters Are Drawn to Trump’ [VIDEO]
*“Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God said he understands why some young Black voters support President Donald Trump, specifically Black males.
During his appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN show on Tuesday, the radio host was asked what he wants from the presidential candidates.
“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said, New York Post reports. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”
“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.
READ MORE: Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
“I’m voting for Kamala Harris … I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” says Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod), when asked who he’s voting for. “…I’m just so tired of … old white male leadership in politics.” pic.twitter.com/QFTbTgJUhe
— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 21, 2020
Lemon then asked if Harris will attract Black voters to the polls.
“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.
Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent” who can lead the country into the future, “because I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics.”
The media personality has made clear that he is voting for Harris instead of Joe Biden.
Hear more from Charlamagne on the issue via the clip below.
Amber Rose Clams Ex Kanye West ‘Has Bullied Me for 10 Years’ [VIDEO]
*Amber Rose has opened up about her relationship with ex Kanye West, claiming the bipolar rapper has bullied her since their 2010 breakup.
Rose told host Adam22 of the “No Jumper” podcast that she “didn’t get anything” from their time together.
“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the 37-year-old mother of two said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.”
Rose later admitted that “I don’t really think about him like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago.”
READ MORE: Blair Underwood and Jay Pharaoh On Roles in New Hulu Film ‘Bad Hair’ / WATCH
Amber Rose says that Kanye West and Trump are the same person “twins” pic.twitter.com/8iSGApjAfX
— Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 22, 2020
She also addressed Ye previously implying that the former stripper was dirty and that he “had to take 30 showers” after their breakup.
“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose said her her decision to cal it quits with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”
After West, Rose dated rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Sebastian, followed by rapper 21 Savage. She welcomed another son, Slash, in October 2019 with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Scroll up and watch her full No Jumper interview via the YouTube clip above.
Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
*Jennifer Hudson has spoken out about her Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” competing with National Geographic’s limited series on the queen of soul.
The Oscar-winning actress shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson had this to say about the two projects: “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.”
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson on Playing Aretha Franklin: ‘I Still Feel Like She’s In Me’
Now is the time each one of us must raise our voice. It is so important to amplify this call to action.
This is about the future we’d like to see. It’s my hope that every single person who can vote is inspired to make their voice heard! #vote
Full song: https://t.co/EgUCRoDOKA pic.twitter.com/XaoJfMjNx2
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 20, 2020
“Respect” was set for release in theaters in August 2020, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus. It will have a limited release in the U.S. on Dec. 25, before a wide release on Jan. 15, 2021.
The film’s director Liesl Tommy previously said this of Hudson, “Jennifer may be one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with,” she says. Adding, “we were both so humbled by the task that we just agreed that there would be no ego in the process and that Aretha would be the diva in the room at all times, not us.”
Months after filming wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
Of her personal connection with Franklin, Hudson shared, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
Filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reports. .
Genius: Aretha is slated to debut in early 2021.
Niecy Nash: Actress to Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show
*Comedian and actress Niecy Nash is cooking up her own daytime talk show.
CBS Television Distribution is reportedly preparing to shoot a pilot presentation for the show with James Corden’s Fulwell73, per TheWrap.
Nash previously hosted Style Network’s “Clean Hous” between 2004 and 2011.
News of the project coincides with Nash speaking out about the criticism she has received over her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.
“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” was the response from Nash while chatting with her Instagram followers.
“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote. Adding, “I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see!”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.
The 50-year-old star claims her new lifestyle has nothing to do with her gender nor is she “coming out of the closet.”
Most recently, Nash appeared alongside her new wife in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows the actress wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she said.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
