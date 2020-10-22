Charlamagne tha God on Why ‘Black Voters Are Drawn to Trump’ [VIDEO]

*“Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God said he understands why some young Black voters support President Donald Trump, specifically Black males.

During his appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN show on Tuesday, the radio host was asked what he wants from the presidential candidates.

“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said, New York Post reports. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”

“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.

READ MORE: Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris … I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” says Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod), when asked who he’s voting for. “…I’m just so tired of … old white male leadership in politics.” pic.twitter.com/QFTbTgJUhe — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 21, 2020

Lemon then asked if Harris will attract Black voters to the polls.

“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.

Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent” who can lead the country into the future, “because I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics.”

The media personality has made clear that he is voting for Harris instead of Joe Biden.

Hear more from Charlamagne on the issue via the clip below.

