Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
*Former Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock, an unapologetic advocate for Donald Trump — interviewed No. 45 at the White House Wednesday for his new gig at Outkick.com, a newly launched website that features Whitlock and Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis and focuses on politics and sports.
On the eve of Trump’s last Presidential debate with Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden, Whitlock asked him if he has any changes in strategy from the previous debate.
“No, but I’ll listen to you,” Trump told Whitlock. “If you have any ideas, I’ll take them.”
“Let Joe Biden talk,” Whitlock told the president. “He’ll do the work for you.”
The 15-minute chat Wednesday also touched on Trump’s disconnect with Black America.
“I know I look incredibly young, but I actually have lived long enough to remember back when rappers loved…Donald Trump before he was president,” Whitlock said. “What changed your relationship with Black celebrities, entertainers?”
Trump reminisced about the 87 rap songs he said he was featured in.
“It was always Trump, Trump, Trump this. My daughter would call me, ‘Dad you’re in another song,'” he told Whitlock.
“Then when I ran for politics, there was like a wall,” Trump said. A wall that shouldn’t be there, the president said.
Trump then regurgitated his usual, “Nobody has done for the Black community what I have done … Prison reform, criminal justice reform.” He went on to say that for 100 years Democrats have had the black vote on lock.
“It’s a habit. It’s almost habit to vote for a Democrat,” Trump said. “Now you have a lot of (Black) people going into the Republican party.”
An hour before the interview aired, Whitlock appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to promote it and spoke about Trump’s appeal to Black men.
“I think we’ve been carrying on a façade for three and a half years as Black men that somehow we can’t relate to Donald Trump, that we didn’t celebrate him in hip hop music for decades, that he wasn’t friends with countless Black athletes, celebrities, entertainers,” he told Carlson.
“The masculinity of Trump, he represents the patriarchy,” Whitlock said. “He is not politically correct. Those are things, I’m just, I’m sorry, a lot of Black men can relate to. It’s not really surprising to me he’s starting to make head way in that direction.”
They also talked about Antifa being the “modern day KKK,” and Whitlock praised Trump for intervening to get Big Ten college football back.
“The other reason I am here is college football. In 1984, me and my dad were in a 400-square-foot apartment,” Whitlock said. “The only people looking for me were college football coaches. Getting a college football scholarship changed my life. Your help getting Big Ten football back rang true.”
Trump told Whitlock he worked quickly to make it happen.
“When I heard that the Big Ten was out, I said ‘We got to get them open,'” he said. “I worked very hard for a very short period of time, very focused…we got them thinking about it …and we got them to do it.”
By the end of the interview, after Whitlock called Antifa the “modern day KKK,” Trump couldn’t get enough of Whitlock, telling him, “You are so smart and you are so right and Antifa is a disaster. I have a lot of respect for you.”
Watch below, if you can stomach it.
Obama/Trump/Political
Obama to Address Black Men Specifically in Tonight’s Drive-In Rally for Biden (Video)
*In Barack Obama’s scheduled drive-in rally tonight in Philadelphia, he’ll talk directly to Black voters — and Black men specifically — in an effort to earn their vote for his former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The POWER Interfaith coalition, a Pennsylvania-based progressive group, conducted a poll this month, reported first by Politico, that found that 72 percent of Philly’s Black male voters under the age of 50 are backing Biden. Comparatively, 91 percent of Black voters above 50 years old in the same survey are supporting the Democratic nominee. Among the younger male voters, 14 percent are casting a ballot for Trump and 9 percent are undecided.
“I think they’re worried,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, executive director of POWER Interfaith, of Biden’s campaign. “In the city of Philadelphia, the largest segment of the population is African American of any one group. And when African American males don’t show up, that could certainly be a problem.”
Meanwhile Obama released a video Tuesday evening that offered a preview of the rally, telling young people that they can create “a new normal” in American politics by going to vote.
“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching and fighting for change,” Mr. Obama said. “Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America. One that’s fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. We can come out of this moment stronger than before.”
Watch below or here on Twitter:
One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/vfHnP4XPxK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020
In the final 13 days of the election, Obama is expected to play a big role in Democratic campaigns up and down the ticket: He’s appearing in ads across the country for Democratic Senate candidates, including in Maine, Georgia and South Carolina. He and former first lady Michelle Obama also filmed digital spots for Biden, which appear on their Facebook pages, and he has helped raise enormous sums of money for Biden and Senate contenders.
Biden, who is debating President Trump in Nashville on Thursday, is not attending the Pennsylvania visit with Obama.
crime
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
#BlackLivesMatter
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
