3rd-Degree Murder Charge Dismissed Against Derek Chauvin, Ex-officer in George Floyd Case
*A judge has dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder after he was captured on video in May pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd for almost 10 minutes before he died.
On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said prosecutors did not have probable cause to charge Chauvin with third-degree murder, which is a crime committed without premeditation or intent to kill. The judge said the evidence supports taking a second-degree murder charge to trial. If convicted, it could lead to decades in prison.
Here’s more from MSN.com:
Cahill also upheld a manslaughter charge against Chauvin and all six charges against three other officers who were a part of Floyd’s arrest team. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd, Cahill noted, while Thao kept bystanders at bay.
In his ruling, Cahill said a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in cases in which a defendant’s actions were “eminently dangerous to other persons” and were not specifically targeted at the person who died.
READ MORE: George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Posts $1M Bond and Leaves Prison
In August, Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion in court stating there was no probable cause to support the murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. The documentation claimed the fentanyl in George Floyd’s system caused his death instead of the prolonged pressure from Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes. Additionally, it stated several pre-existing conditions contributed to his death, the Daily Mail reported.
‘If [Mr. Floyd] was found dead at home alone and no other apparent causes, it would have been acceptable to label his death an overdose.”
“The evidence presented by the State does not indicate that Chauvin’s actions were eminently dangerous to anyone other than Floyd,” Cahill wrote in his ruling this week.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reacted to the ruling, stating “The court’s decision to dismiss just one of the lesser charges against just one of the defendants — while leaving intact all the charges against the other three defendants — is based on how appellate courts have interpreted the statute in question,” Ellison said in a statement.
“We are considering our options in light of the court’s strong order on the remaining charges,” he added.
All four former cops are awaiting trial set for March 8, 2021. It is expected that they will be acquitted.
Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
*Jennifer Hudson has spoken out about her Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” competing with National Geographic’s limited series on the queen of soul.
The Oscar-winning actress shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson had this to say about the two projects: “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.”
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson on Playing Aretha Franklin: ‘I Still Feel Like She’s In Me’
Now is the time each one of us must raise our voice. It is so important to amplify this call to action.
This is about the future we’d like to see. It’s my hope that every single person who can vote is inspired to make their voice heard! #vote
Full song: https://t.co/EgUCRoDOKA pic.twitter.com/XaoJfMjNx2
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 20, 2020
“Respect” was set for release in theaters in August 2020, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus. It will have a limited release in the U.S. on Dec. 25, before a wide release on Jan. 15, 2021.
The film’s director Liesl Tommy previously said this of Hudson, “Jennifer may be one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with,” she says. Adding, “we were both so humbled by the task that we just agreed that there would be no ego in the process and that Aretha would be the diva in the room at all times, not us.”
Months after filming wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
Of her personal connection with Franklin, Hudson shared, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
Filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reports. .
Genius: Aretha is slated to debut in early 2021.
Terrence Howard Sues 20th Century Fox; Says Use of His Image on ‘Empire’ Logo is Unauthorized
*So, is his money funny now that “Empire” is gone and he’s no longer employed by 20th Century Fox Television?
Well, that could be the case, but what we do know is that Terrence Howard‘s case against them is over their use of his likeness to promote the former hit Fox TV show about a family owned record label and all the drama that came with it.
In any event, the actor is accusing 20th Century Fox TV officials of using his likeness from the movie “Hustle & Flow” to promote “Empire.”
Howard, who played Lucious Lyon on the show for 6 seasons, says the bosses at Fox TV failed to offer a satisfactory answer when he asked how they came up with the “Empire” logo – since he never sat for a photoshoot.
GOOD BUSINESS MOVE: Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food Talks Launch of Franchise
He says he ultimately determined the image was taken from the “Hustle & Flow” scene where “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” was being recorded in a studio.
“The still frame was selected, reversed (face looking left, not right), and subjected to CGI that simply distilled the cinematographer’s skilled capture of the head with vibrant light and shadow.”
Howard insists he should be compensated for use of the image as he would have been paid by officials at Paramount – the studio behind Hustle & Flow – if 20th Century Fox got a proper license to use his image from the movie.
Howard is suing for damages and wants an accounting of all the Empire merchandise using the logo, according to TMZ.
Of course the key question is why did he wait until NOW to pursue this line of action? Hmm, maybe our question up top about money being funny is more appropriate than we first thought.
Speaking of thoughts, what are yours about this situation?
Rudy Giuliani Responds to His ‘Inappropriate’ Hotel Scene in ‘Borat’ Sequel: ‘A Complete Fabrication’
*Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has fired back at claims he acted inappropriately in the upcoming “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
Multiple media outlets have described his scene in the upcoming comedy, which you can read below via cleveland.com:
In the scene, Tutar, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, poses as a conservative TV reporter and arranges an interview with Giuliani at a hotel. They end up in a bedroom where she untucks his shirt and takes off his microphone. The former New York City mayor then lies down on the bed and suggestively puts his hand down his pants before Borat, in a wig and bikini, storms in and yells, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!” Giuliani leaves after an awkward exchange between the three.
“Rudy, Trump would be disappoint, you are leaving hotel without golden shower,” Borat says in parting.
Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. Cohen was reportedly wearing a pink bikini when he interrupted the spoof interview, PEOPLE reported.
READ MORE: Black Woman Dubbed Trump’s ‘Nodding Lady’ Claims Trolls Are Targeting Her Employees
(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.
At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020
“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani explained. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”
The former mayor of New York City took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to this latest spoiler from the film.
“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.”
Giuliani said his appearance in the movie is being used as “an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” referring to his role in the New York Post’s unverified report on Hunter Biden’s alleged emails and keeping one of the Trump campaign’s main talking points over the last couple of weeks in the news cycle.
Did Giuliani act inappropriately during his mock interview? Was the scene edited? You decide when “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” drops Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
