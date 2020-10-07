George Floyd
George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Posts $1M Bond and Leaves Prison
*We’ve just been informed that Derek Chauvin, the now ex-Minneapolis cop who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and has been released from prison.
As has been widely reported, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after video shot by a teenager showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, reports KARE11.
Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.
Back in June, Chauvin’s bail was set at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Chauvin is bailing out today and is no longer at Oak Park Heights prison, but it is unclear whether he is still in Hennepin county custody.
Chauvin was transferred to that prison from jail only a few days after Floyd’s death. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at that time that Chauvin was transferred both for safety reasons, and because of COVID-19 concerns.
Chauvin’s trial, and those of the other officers, as of now is scheduled to start in March 2021. The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, is expected to make a decision about whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County by Oct. 15.
The $1 million conditional bail requires Chauvin to appear for all future court appearances, not to work in a security capacity and to have no firearms or firearms permit. It also bars Chauvin from leaving the state and from having any contact with Floyd’s family, reports KARE11.
St. Louis Grand Jury Indicts Couple Who Pointed Guns at #BLM Protesters
*The couple who went viral for waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have been indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon in July. According to The Associated Press, the grand jury added the charge of tampering with evidence on Tuesday.
“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Joel Schwartz, their attorney, told KMOV-TV. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”
Mark McCloskey told reporters after the court hearing that not one of protesters who damaged his property was charged in the incident.
“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” McCloskey said, according to KMOV-TV. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”
We previously reported… the protesters were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), calling on her to resign after she revealed the personal information of activists on a livestream.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey told local CBS affiliate KMOV in July.
“A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives,” he said. Mark also claims to have received a death threat from one protester.
An attorney representing the couple, Albert Watkins, said the McCloskeys’ actions were not “race related,” adding, “In fact, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white.”
Nine individuals protesting that day were charged with misdemeanor trespassing but those charges were reportedly dropped.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will likely pardon the McCloskeys if they’re convicted.
“I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail,” Parson said, noting that a pardon is “exactly what would happen” should they be convicted.
Macy Gray On Speaking with Breonna Taylor’s Mother & Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 4, the ladies of The Real welcome Macy Gray to the show to discuss her foundation MyGood.org, how she recently spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mother and is helping other families of police brutality victims deal with the aftermath of their trauma. She also spoke about becoming a R&B star instead of the rock star she intended to be.
Then, co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she and her family had to sit down to construct a plan to balance their lives and careers while they are quarantining together in New York.
And, which of the co-hosts would intentionally initiate an argument with their significant other just to reap the benefits of makeup sex? The Real’s newest co-host Garcelle Beauvais is all for it!
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray Would Rather Be a Rock Star Than an R&B Artist
Do the Ladies Intentionally Start Fights With Their Men Just for the Make-Up Sex?
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray: I actually talked to Breonna Taylor’s mom… the other day. And, uh…
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh. How was that?
Macy: It’s heartbreaking. Because there’s nothing you can say, you know… there’s nothing you can really do to– to make that better for her. But, um, you know that’s why I think that people forget about that. We do all this protesting and posting and in the background we have people really suffering… and really… finding it hard to get to the next day. You know what I mean?
Garcelle: I’m sure she found some peace with you calling her. You also mentioned Ahmaud Arbery earlier, uh, and his case played a part in motivating you to create MyGood. How so?
Macy: Um, I just remember seeing that famous video, you know, when he’s running down the street. And then, um, and then you see he literally fighting for his life and then that was it. And then, um, I just remember because I’m a mom, and just thinking about the mom– like, they have to stop playing that video ‘cause the mom is probably watching.
Garcelle: Right. It’s playing over and over again.
Macy: So, what we help with is the mental help and financial services, whatever. We’re just there for these families in the aftermath.
Loni Love: So, you guys provide mental health services to help the families.
Macy: Mental health services, financial needs. We’ve helped a couple people get lawyers. Kinda whatever they need. We’re kinda that support– just so much goes on after. You can imagine they get pulled all these different ways with the press and people calling them up to do this or that and they don’t even get time to just grieve… most of the time. And then they have other kids. You know, I’m talking to Sandra Bland’s sister and she was not being able to get out of bed for two years. You know, not being able to work for two years…
Garcelle: Wow.
Macy: So, that’s where we come in and do what we can.
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”
