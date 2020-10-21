Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Brianna Collins Shows God ‘Honor & Praise’ with New Single
*“See God through my music,” said Gospel’s Brianna Collins about her new single release “Honor and Praise” produced by Drew Baxter. “This song…my gratitude, at the time, about what God had done in my life thus far – my mother helped me with it. I released it on my own. I’m all about worship. It’s a lifestyle.”
The “Honor and Praise” single was written by Brianna, a Kingdom Image Award nominee, and her second single, “Thank You” produced by Bishop Robbie Baxter, from an upcoming EP project to be released in 2021.
“When I started my ministry I was 16,” Brianna said. “I started singing in front of people at age 8. When I was called to do this, I was 16. My godfather said, ‘I want you to lead.’ At 18 I started singing professionally.”
Brianna Collins went on to perform for three-time Grammy Award winning Dorinda Clark-Cole (The Clark Sisters), for her “Singers and Musicians Conference” and her Thanksgiving Rally in Ohio. Collins is also in school pursuing a Bachelors degree in Music at the University of Akron.
“It’s the worshipping that keeps me sane,” she said. “I’m actually going to do an EP with a total of 8 songs next year.”
Aside from college and her music ministry, Brianna is a Worship Leader at her church, the Mass Choir Director and Team Leader for the Young Adult Praise Team at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Akron, OH.
“Love is the message in my ministry,” she said when asked, “It’s the purity of my music, it’s what I’m all about.” www.IAmBRising.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.
Pastor Cal Keeps Love Alive on ‘Married at First Sight’ (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
*For 11 seasons, “Married at First Sight” (MAFS) has been the ultimate experiment in matchmaking as couples who have never met – complete strangers – tie the knot.
If you are not familiar with the popular Lifetime series, people looking for love are matched by relationship experts (Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson-known as Pastor Cal) and agree to tie the knot before meeting their mates.
The show follows the couples for a few weeks as they experience their first meeting at their weddings, their honeymoons, meeting each other’s families, and other milestone events all the while being counseled by the experts. At the end of each season, the couples are given the chance to continue in their marriage or get a divorce.
While some may question the show’s premise, the EUR spoke to Pastor Cal recently and he said the series is genuine.
“My job on the show is to get these couples, put them together, and make sure they stay together,” said Pastor Cal. “My goal is to look at their differences, see where they’re compatible, counsel them and in some cases, threaten them, to make it work. All the experts, our focus, is simply making sure the couples stay together.”
As for a method in which the couples are matched, he added, “There isn’t a solid formula we apply to every couple. It has to be tweaked as we find out people’s peculiarities. It can be nerve-wracking but it’s rewarding in the end.”
Like many MAFS seasons, there are surprising revelations and this one, featuring couples from New Orleans, is no exception.
“Season 11 has brought us so many surprises,” Pastor Cal said. “Even in casting, one of the couples we thought would get along much quicker is one of the ones lagging behind. And one couple we thought would move slower to intimacy are moving ahead. And that’s with Miles and Karen being the slower and Woody and Amani being the faster of the two.”
He continued, “Also, by my own admission, I fall on the sword on this one, I was not expecting Bennett and Amelia to get along so well. I thought she would be put off more by his lack of profession. It was a big surprise to me.”
The next MAFS season will include Atlanta couples and after that the show heads to Houston, which is casting now. Pastor Cal told the EUR that the show adapts to the couples from each city.
“I believe that every city we film in brings a certain flavor and the participants from that city take on the flavor from that city,” Pastor Cal said. “New Orleans is laid-back, they party, and it’s a very fun city as opposed to a city like D.C. that is very political, buttoned up, and tight. But definitely we found that every city influences the participants. We definitely see different personalities coming out of each city.”
Speaking of Atlanta, Pastor Cal is the lead pastor at Progression church in the peach city. He and his wife Wendy have a marriage coaching organization that offers marriage and relationship conferences, boot camps, and seminars worldwide.
While COVID-19 may have slowed down the in-person events, that has not stopped people from contacting Pastor Cal for love connections, “Because of COVID, we’re online. I get more people through DM’s, email, etc. asking me to match them.”
And how does the church feel about the show?
“My church actually loves it.” Pastor Cal said. “They are so supportive and such an incredible group of people. They tell people about the show. Our church was actually founded on relationships, so it was an easy fit. Our church was founded on positive marriage and positive family.”
Look out for Pastor Cal’s book, “Marriage Ain’t for Punks,” slated to come out next year.
If you are interested in being on “Married at First Sight” and live in Houston, click here to apply.
For more information on MAFS’ current season, click here.
Niecy Nash Could Not Care Less About Losing ‘Fans’ Over Same Sex Marriage
*Actress Niecy Nash puts it this way if you’re no longer a fan of hers after her recent same sex marriage.
“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” is the response from Nash — who wed Jessica Betts in August — while chatting with her Instagram followers.
“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote.
She added, “I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see!”
As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.
What’s also interesting is the dance the The 50-year-old actress is doing with her sexuality. You see, she’s claiming her new lifestyle has nothing to do with her gender nor was she “coming out of the closet.” Madame Nash is sticking to her claim that she isn’t bisexual.
“Niecy Nash’s confusing statements caused concern among the LGBT community who long for a formerly heterosexual role model. But Niecy insists she’s still heterosexual. She just happens to be with a girl at this moment in time,” is the interesting observation that blogger Sandra Rose made about the situation.
We don’t always agree with Rose, but on this, we think she hit the nail on the head.
BLIND ITEM: Singer’s Jailhouse Schemes
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list singer turned child rapist/pornographer had himself beat up in jail in a bid to get out. He still has that escape from the country plan all put together.
Can you guess the A+ list singer?
