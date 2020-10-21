Miami Cop Goes Viral for Wearing Pro-Trump Mask at Voting Site

*A uniformed Miami police officer who went viral for wearing a “Trump 2020” face mask at a polling site on Tuesday will be disciplined.

Miami police chief Jorge Colina hasn’t decided how to punish Officer Daniel Ubeda, the Miami Herald reports. Twitter users are accusing of Ubeda of voter intimidation over the now-viral image posted online.

In the photo, Ubeda is seen wearing the pro-Trump mask that says “No more bullsh*t.” He was allegedly in line to vote at the time.

“The city of Miami and the Miami Police Department do not support or endorse any candidate,” said Miami Mayor Francis Súarez in a press conference on Tuesday, noting that Ubeda’s “actions have violated departmental policy and he will be disciplined.”

READ MORE: More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

“A police officer is supposed to be impartial,” Suárez added. “Irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would’ve been problematic.”

The person who snapped the photo was Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

“He may have been going to vote. But he was in full uniform with the mask and a gun. That’s voter intimidation,” Simeonidis said, adding that Ubeda “laughed it off’ when asked about his Trump mask.

We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020

Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier claims Ubeda will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

“Obviously this is a clear violation of our department policy regarding campaigning while on duty,” Papier said. “Additionally, the mask has offensive language, which is also a violation of department policy.”

In a statement on Twitter, the department wrote, “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”