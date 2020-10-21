News
Miami Cop Goes Viral for Wearing Pro-Trump Mask at Voting Site
*A uniformed Miami police officer who went viral for wearing a “Trump 2020” face mask at a polling site on Tuesday will be disciplined.
Miami police chief Jorge Colina hasn’t decided how to punish Officer Daniel Ubeda, the Miami Herald reports. Twitter users are accusing of Ubeda of voter intimidation over the now-viral image posted online.
In the photo, Ubeda is seen wearing the pro-Trump mask that says “No more bullsh*t.” He was allegedly in line to vote at the time.
“The city of Miami and the Miami Police Department do not support or endorse any candidate,” said Miami Mayor Francis Súarez in a press conference on Tuesday, noting that Ubeda’s “actions have violated departmental policy and he will be disciplined.”
Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.
This is city funded voter intimidation.
Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem
— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020
“A police officer is supposed to be impartial,” Suárez added. “Irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would’ve been problematic.”
The person who snapped the photo was Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.
“He may have been going to vote. But he was in full uniform with the mask and a gun. That’s voter intimidation,” Simeonidis said, adding that Ubeda “laughed it off’ when asked about his Trump mask.
We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020
Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier claims Ubeda will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”
“Obviously this is a clear violation of our department policy regarding campaigning while on duty,” Papier said. “Additionally, the mask has offensive language, which is also a violation of department policy.”
In a statement on Twitter, the department wrote, “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”
Obama/Trump/Political
Obama to Address Black Men Specifically in Tonight’s Drive-In Rally for Biden (Video)
*In Barack Obama’s scheduled drive-in rally tonight in Philadelphia, he’ll talk directly to Black voters — and Black men specifically — in an effort to earn their vote for his former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The POWER Interfaith coalition, a Pennsylvania-based progressive group, conducted a poll this month, reported first by Politico, that found that 72 percent of Philly’s Black male voters under the age of 50 are backing Biden. Comparatively, 91 percent of Black voters above 50 years old in the same survey are supporting the Democratic nominee. Among the younger male voters, 14 percent are casting a ballot for Trump and 9 percent are undecided.
“I think they’re worried,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, executive director of POWER Interfaith, of Biden’s campaign. “In the city of Philadelphia, the largest segment of the population is African American of any one group. And when African American males don’t show up, that could certainly be a problem.”
Meanwhile Obama released a video Tuesday evening that offered a preview of the rally, telling young people that they can create “a new normal” in American politics by going to vote.
“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching and fighting for change,” Mr. Obama said. “Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America. One that’s fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. We can come out of this moment stronger than before.”
Watch below or here on Twitter:
One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/vfHnP4XPxK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020
In the final 13 days of the election, Obama is expected to play a big role in Democratic campaigns up and down the ticket: He’s appearing in ads across the country for Democratic Senate candidates, including in Maine, Georgia and South Carolina. He and former first lady Michelle Obama also filmed digital spots for Biden, which appear on their Facebook pages, and he has helped raise enormous sums of money for Biden and Senate contenders.
Biden, who is debating President Trump in Nashville on Thursday, is not attending the Pennsylvania visit with Obama.
Entertainment
Niecy Nash Could Not Care Less About Losing ‘Fans’ Over Same Sex Marriage
*Actress Niecy Nash puts it this way if you’re no longer a fan of hers after her recent same sex marriage.
“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” is the response from Nash — who wed Jessica Betts in August — while chatting with her Instagram followers.
“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote.
She added, “I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see!”
As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.
What’s also interesting is the dance the The 50-year-old actress is doing with her sexuality. You see, she’s claiming her new lifestyle has nothing to do with her gender nor was she “coming out of the closet.” Madame Nash is sticking to her claim that she isn’t bisexual.
“Niecy Nash’s confusing statements caused concern among the LGBT community who long for a formerly heterosexual role model. But Niecy insists she’s still heterosexual. She just happens to be with a girl at this moment in time,” is the interesting observation that blogger Sandra Rose made about the situation.
We don’t always agree with Rose, but on this, we think she hit the nail on the head.
News
Michael Steele: Former RNC Chair Endorses Joe Biden for President
*Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has endorsed presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Steele has been vocally anti-Trump, and noted his concerns about this administration in piece published by NBC News.
“Many of Donald Trump’s supporters bring legitimate concerns to the table. During my time leading the GOP, I endeavored to address these and other grievances through the lens of unity and growth. But Trump has energized the party through the exact opposite means — by focusing on stoking division and eroding our core principles,” Steele wrote.
“Although Vice President Biden and I disagree on some policy points, I believe he will earnestly pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration. My support for Biden is because we share an everlasting loyalty to what is ultimately best for our nation,” he continued.
Where you stand in the moment matters. In this moment, leadership, decency, constitutional norms matter. Character matters. Our vote matters. The president we choose matters. I stand with @JoeBiden because America matters. #Vote https://t.co/TGR08YQ3gd
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 20, 2020
“Rather than binding up the nation’s wounds, Trump exacerbates division. Rather than standing up to the world’s dictators, Trump cravenly seeks the favor of thugs. Rather than fostering free enterprise, Trump embraces economic principles not only outdated in Lincoln’s time, but made even worse today by a leader who lost close to a billion dollars in a single year running a casino. Rather than seeking to build on the legacy of the Republican Party’s founders, of which Trump is surely ignorant, Trump has posited a single purpose for the GOP — the celebration of him,” he wrote.
Continuing, “Consequently, America has watched as the Republican Party stopped pursuing its animating principles of freedom and opportunity. It has given up its voice on things that mattered and instead bent the arc of the party towards the baser motives of one man, who is neither a Republican nor a conservative,” Steele said.
“Many of the grievances that Trump has exploited are legitimate and should be addressed — but responsibly, not demagogically. Much of middle America is, in fact, viewed by coastal elites with a mixture of condescension and contempt,” he noted.
You can read Steele’s full op-ed here.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
