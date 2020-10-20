Social Heat
R. Kelly’s Latest Request for Release Denied After Alleged Beating in Lockdown
*Once again, R.Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer has been shut down. Page Six reports that a federal judge in Chicago rejected the disgraced singer’s latest attempt for a release amid claims he was attacked by another inmate while no one “raised a finger” to help.
In addition to that, it was also said that US District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s request to hold a hearing over the alleged August jailhouse beating. Leinenweber wrote in his ruling, “While this incident is concerning, it does not warrant immediate release.” He added, “This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly.”
Last week, his lawyers claimed in a filing that footage provided by prosecutors showed that no one at the prison tried to help Kelly during the attack until after the fight was over. However, in the ruling, Leinenweber wrote that the inmate who allegedly beat Kelly, Jeremiah Farmer, had since been transferred to a different facility, which meant he was no longer a threat to Kelly.
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Not Filmed by Bravo Over COVID-19 Concerns
*#CynthiaBailey and #MikeHill jumped the broom last week in front of almost 200 of their family and friends, which has been the talk of the innanet, seeing that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. While the ceremony and reception were beautiful, the couple was apparently missing one thing–coverage from #Bravo.
According to @TMZ_tv, who spoke with production sources at the network, a camera crew from Bravo was set to be on location for Cynthia’s wedding, which quickly changed when the location of the event changed. The wedding was reportedly set to take place outdoor, and was moved to an indoor venue because of Hurricane Delta.
Well, the venue change reportedly made Bravo change it’s mind, and the network decided it wasn’t “safe or appropriate” to send a crew to film in a closed space.
Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. :( She Confirms / WATCH
*As we previously reported, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson got engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden back in 2018, three years after the duo started dating. While things seemed to be going pretty well, fans began wondering if they were still an item after she was recently seen celebrating her birthday without him.
While Taraji didn’t speak on her relationship status at that time despite all the speculation, she’s now opening up about their status, confirming that they are no longer together.
The 50-year-old appeared on the ”Breakfast Club” where Taraji, host Charlamagne Tha God, Tracie Jade, and Jay Barnett discussed how trauma impacts intimate relationships. While sharing her experience, Taraji revealed that it “just didn’t work out” between her and Hayden.
Ex-Army Sgt. Sues Young Dolph; His Video Post of Her Twerking in Uniform Led to Dismissal / WATCH
*Ex-army sergeant #AkeishaNorris has filed a lawsuit against rapper #YoungDolph after she claims she was fired for twerking to his music in a viral video he shared, causing a mental breakdown.
The video in question was posted Sept. 2018, and it featured Norris dancing along to one of his tracks, @allhiphopcom reports. Dolph eventually took the video and put it on his website in the lead-up to the release of Role Model. Afterward, her superiors in the Army National Guard saw the clip and disciplined Norris. She was relieved of her duty as sergeant while on active duty in Kuwait, and she was subsequently sent back to the United States.
“[Norris] was called before her superior officers and disciplined, leading to a mental breakdown. As a result, she was sent back to the United States and dismissed from the military,” said her lawyer Keith Altman. In the legal docs, Norris said that she used to be friendly with Dolph, and has claimed that she developed PTSD after he posted her image without her consent. She is suing the rapper for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
She is also seeking punitive damages and compensatory damages for financial loss. She claims that Dolph humiliated her, caused mental anguish, and damaged her reputation.
