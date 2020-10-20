R. Kelly’s Latest Request for Release Denied After Alleged Beating in Lockdown

*Once again, R.Kelly’s bid to get out of the slammer has been shut down. Page Six reports that a federal judge in Chicago rejected the disgraced singer’s latest attempt for a release amid claims he was attacked by another inmate while no one “raised a finger” to help.

In addition to that, it was also said that US District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s request to hold a hearing over the alleged August jailhouse beating. Leinenweber wrote in his ruling, “While this incident is concerning, it does not warrant immediate release.” He added, “This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly.”

Last week, his lawyers claimed in a filing that footage provided by prosecutors showed that no one at the prison tried to help Kelly during the attack until after the fight was over. However, in the ruling, Leinenweber wrote that the inmate who allegedly beat Kelly, Jeremiah Farmer, had since been transferred to a different facility, which meant he was no longer a threat to Kelly.

