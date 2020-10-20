Activist Najee Ali Cancels Starz Subscription to Protest 50 Cent’s Endorsement of Trump

It’s funny – when the quarantine was finally lifted, and clothing stores across the country were allowed to reopen, blacks far and wide emerged from their section 8 apartments and used their COVID relief money to buy GUCCI, Prada, Versace and other European brands created by old white, nigga-hating racists.

Be patient – I’m going somewhere with this …

That’s right – as I write this sentence, some fool in the ghetto is putting on his Louis Vuitton belt – it’s the newest addition to his collection of overpriced junk he’s purchased since the pandemic began.

Pookie and so many others like him are part of a lynch mob on Twitter bashing rapper Ice Cube for meeting with president Trump recently.

Here’s the irony behind it all: while these idiots pay thousands to wear brands created for WHITE PEOPLE, they still have the audacity to point their crusty, dusty, ashy fingers at Ice Cube. Why?

How could anyone with intelligence call this man a “sellout?

According to multiple sources, including his own Twitter page, Cube successfully negotiated a multi-billion dollar deal with the Trump administration aimed to empower Black America for YEARS to come. It’s called the “platinum plan.”

Don’t you niggas like platinum? You’ve been whining about “reparations” for decades. Why y’all fools complaining? He’s trying to HELP.

Who cares where the money is coming from. Does it matter? I didn’t see any of this energy back in April, when that stimulus check came in the mail. I thought y’all niggas hated Trump and the government. It hasn’t stopped you from using y’all’s EDD cards to buy crab legs and Escalades. That’s courtesy of Trump.

When did it become a rule that you have to “like” whoever you’re doing business with? Trump will never be compared to Nelson Mandela. He may very well be an undercover racist – but in the grand scheme of things, who gives a damn? Y’all niggas want help or what? Al Sharpton and his pal Jesse won’t be offering you the same deal anytime soon.

Why y’all mad?

It’s a sad reality – the black community is plagued by monolithic thinking, especially when it comes to issues surrounding race and politics. It’s gotten so ingrained, that if an individual publicly disagrees with or questions the black majority in any fashion, there are often swift and vicious consequences. Ice Cube is the latest example of what happens when a black independent thinker decides to challenge the status quo.

He asked a simple question: When will Democrats be required to EARN the black vote?

Seems reasonable.

They’ve shown a lack of urgency to empower the neighborhoods and townships they govern. Nevertheless, black and brown communities led by Democrats routinely vote for the same politicians. It’s insanity.

Ice Cube went to another source for support, and now he’s being labeled a “sellout” for his efforts. How typical. Maybe he should’ve waited another 30 years for Democrats to finally reciprocate the support and loyalty they’ve received from minorities without having to EARN any of it.

Is that what it takes for a black individual to avoid being called a sellout – accepting the status quo?

In case some of y’all need help remembering just how “pro black” rapper Ice Cube has always been, let me remind you of his role as a founding member of the notoriously controversial 1980’s rap group “NWA” – Niggas With Attitude.

As teenagers, they created songs with lyrics that directly challenged the white power establishment in America, including their most popular and polarizing hit, “F*ck the Police.”

During his portion of the classic anthem, Cube laments racism’s impact on the welfare and social status of minorities, and he eviscerates law enforcement and the criminal justice system for its disproportionately harsh treatment of African Americans.

It’s some of the most “pro black” musicianship you’ll ever hear.

More than 30 years later, after helping to empower the careers and aspirations of several black performers via film and television – Cube finds himself in a rather precarious position as rumblings of his alleged “coonery” reverberate throughout the Black community.

That’s right – despite his contributions to hip hop and black culture as a whole, the successful mogul is being accused of turning his back on other minorities because of his recent dealings with president Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

It’s my understanding that Cube recently contacted Democrats and Republican leaders about drafting a official contract between themselves and African American voters. The stipulations were to include tangible and actionable steps both parties would take to accommodate the interests and concerns of African Americans.

According to the reports I’ve seen, Cube garnered tepid responses from Democrats (no surprise there), while Trump’s administration jumped at the opportunity to meet with him. It’s not a matter of Cube choosing one group over the other – he gave Democrats an opportunity to participate in the discussion and they passed on it.

I’m not aware of what he and Trump discussed, but it’s probably safe to assume that Cube expressed his frustration at how both parties routinely pander to black voters during every election cycle, while failing to actually deliver on any of the promises they make.

Nevertheless, even after explaining his intentions publicly, Cube is being thrown into a pile of black celebrity castaways. The list includes Kanye West, football hall-of-fame inductee and civil rights pioneer Jim Brown, and Steve Harvey.

These men were each given hell on social media for their interactions with the commander-in-chief, but is it fair to call them “sellouts” for merely thinking outside of the box?

Why do blacks scoff at the terms “monolith” and “groupthink,” even though evidence proves there’s a collective bias within the community against anyone who dares to step outside of certain norms and cultural traditions?

I could go on and on about why it’s problematic for black people to alienate one another based on their political affiliations. But it’s even more disheartening to witness a community spew hate and vitriol at one of their own simply because he’s choosing to ignore the political boundaries established for the black voter.

The Black Hat is written by Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood