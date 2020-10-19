Entertainment
WATCH Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ TRAILER
*Get ready for Rainey. Ma Rainey, that is. Yep, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” from Netflix is headed to theaters AND your streaming device. But, what’s it all about? Read on for the summary.
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis’ score.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
On Netflix: December 18, 2020
In Select Theaters: November
Directed by: George C. Wolfe
Screenplay by: Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Based on the Play by: August Wilson
Produced By: Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a., Dany Wolf
Executive Producer: Constanza Romero
Director of Photography: Tobias Schliessler, ASC
Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Costume Designer: Ann Roth
Editor: Andrew Mondshein, ACE
Composer: Branford Marsalis
Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo,
Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown, Joshua Harto
Lavern Cox, Lena Waithe, Elle Lorraine Discuss Their New Hulu Film ‘Bad Hair / EUR Exclusive WATCH
*“Bad Hair” is a horror-comedy written and directed by Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) making its Hulu debut on October 23.
The film is set in 1989 Los Angeles where Anna (Elle Lorraine “Insecure”) – an overlooked assistant at a music video channel- is looking to get her big break in front of the camera. Her dreams come to a screeching halt when her boss leaves the company, and new management takes over. A new executive, ex-model Zora (Vanessa Williams) steals Anna’s ideas for revamping the network, but not before telling her to change up her look if she wants to get ahead.
A trip to an exclusive salon run by mysterious stylist Virgie (Laverne Cox) leaves Anna with a “killer weave” that has a thirst for blood. Inspired by the Korean hair horror genre, the film also stars Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Usher, Kelly Rowland, James Van Der Beek and Jay Pharaoh.
MORE NEWS: T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
Jill Munroe spoke with the cast about the new film and explored some of their personal thoughts about themes in the film.
Jill: Is it ok to alter yourself in order to get the opportunity to get into the room, like Anna did in the film?
Elle Lorraine: To be honest I’ve done it at times. So, I’m not going to sit here on a high horse and pretend that I’ve never conformed or assimilated to be comfortable in a room. I understand that journey and that need. But, there is not a time that we should feel like we have to. We should be able to present ourselves as we are, in our natural state. And be appreciated for what we bring to the table… no there isn’t a time, but it’s a process and we’re still transforming.
Lena Waithe: For me, I spent so much of my life conforming. When you are a queer person and you know it, but you can’t tell anyone, you’re constantly wearing a mask. And once I moved to Los Angeles in my early twenties, I took the mask off fairly early… and sort of shunned that. But I think that’s because of my experience, and knowing that I was a little different from everyone else, and trying to be like everyone else… I had to learn that lesson quickly and very early, that when you try to hide who you are, you suffer.
Jill: In the film, Anna’s new weave seems to get her the life she has been searching for, was there a moment in your life where hair has been transformative?
Laverne Cox: So many moments, it’s always transformative. I was thinking about the first time I went blonde. I have this really intense relationship with blonde hair. Particularly because I’ve read my bell hooks – she’s an author, black feminist writer – and she’s very critical of black folks and blonde hair, and them sort of embracing white supremacy beauty standards – so I have this very intense relationship with blonde hair. The first time I went blonde, I felt like the whole world sort of looked at me differently. I was excited by that, but also troubled me deeply. It’s just really complicated.
Beastie Boys, for First Time Ever, Licenses Song for Commercial Use…for Joe Biden (Watch Ad )
*The Beastie Boys had never before licensed any of their songs for an ad until this presidential election.
During Sunday’s Steelers/Browns game, their 1994 classic “Sabotage” was featured in a spot for the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The ad focuses on how the COVID-19 shutdowns have decimated the live music industry. It highlights a club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Blind Pig, that remains shuttered after a 50-year run as a pillar of the community. The owner blames its closing on what he considers Donald Trump’s shortsighted response to the coronavirus crisis.
According to Variety, a Biden campaign spokesperson said the Beastie Boys, who had “never licensed music for an ad until now,” agreed to the use of “Sabotage” in the spot “because of the importance of the election.
The song begins about 40 seconds into the 60-second spot, allowing the climactic appearance of Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in masks to appear as if they were part of the classic Spike Jonez video.
According to Variety,
The late Adam Yauch stipulated in his will that the music he was involved in creating could not be used for product advertising purposes. The group has sued Monster Energy and GoldieBox for using their songs in the past. They have allowed “Sabotage” to be used in trailers for “Star Trek” and the “Destiny 2” videogame.
Regina Hall: Actress Signs First-Look Deal with Showtime
*Regina Hall has inked a first-look TV deal with Showtime.
The actress will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative, TheWraps reports. She is currently developing a one-hour special that she will star in and executive produce.
“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”
“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”
READ MORE: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
In related news, Showtime has renewed Hall’s dark comedy “Black Monday” for a third season. The show is an 80s comedy that follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to “Black Monday,” the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987.
Hall plays the ruthless and ambitious Dawn, who is “brash like the boys” and totally ride or die. SPOILER: season two ends with a twist – Dawn locked up after “having taken full credit for the titular Black Monday scam in order to help her on-and-off again beau Mo (Cheadle) avoid life in prison,” per Vulture.
“Dawn just never gets it right,” Hall joked as she discussed the finale with the outlet.
Meanwhile,Hall is also starring in and executiving producing the film “Masters” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. You can also catch her in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.
