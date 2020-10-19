News
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Small Asteroid May Hit Earth Before Election Day
*Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has warned that a space rock, known as Asteroid 2018VP1, is set to reach Earth a day before the presidential election on Nov. 3rd.
Tyson made the announcement on Twitter, noting that the rock is approaching Earth at more than 25,000 mph.
The asteroid is reportedly the size of a refrigerator but Tyson makes clear that even if it enters Earth’s atmosphere, there is no cause for worry.
“It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election,” Tyson wrote on Twitter. “It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe.”
READ MORE: Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in Facebook Post
Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr.
It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election.
It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/eiy9G9w4Ez
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 18, 2020
NASA also confirmed news of the asteroid reaching Earth on Nov. 2.
“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth,” NASA wrote on Twitter. “It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.”
Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.
— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020
“Close approaches by small objects of this size are not rare, and even if something of this size were to impact, the object would not likely survive the Earth’s atmosphere,” Donald Yeomans, a senior researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told The New York Times in August.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
*T.I. has come to Ice Cube’s defense after the rapper caught heat for working with Trump’s reelection campaign on the Platinum Plan for Black America.
Trump’s “Platinum Plan” is a four-year plan that includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.
Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities
I hope all these people with podcast and radio shows telling the world I’m too unqualified and uneducated to talk about a document I created, don’t get asked to pull out their Communications degrees and show you they are qualified and educated enough to speak to you over airwaves
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 19, 2020
The hip-hop star took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his Contract with Black America initiative.
“Both parties contacted me,” he said. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election.”
Cube has been catching flak from fans, colleagues and liberals for meeting with the Trump administration, many calling him a sellout.
In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, T.I. was quick to defend Cube.
“I think people are being presumptuous,” he said. “To add input to this initiative for the greater good of your people, and only one side responds? That’s not Cube’s fault.” Obviously he highlighted that Republicans are quick to utilize any interest in helping them out as an endorsement, but T.I. thinks it’s the fault of the Democrats for not engaging with him.
Watch T.I. share his thoughts on the controversy via the clip above (starting at the 14:28 of the YouTube video).
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Leslie Jones Admits ‘I Wasn’t Very Free’ at SNL, Does Not Regret Leaving Show
*Leslie Jones has opened up about her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” and she had made clear that she does not miss the sketch comedy show “at all.”
“I don’t miss it. At all,” she said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“That job was hard, man,” Jones added “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”
Jones first joined the NBC series in 2014 as a writer before being bumped up to a prominent cast member position. She earned three Emmy nominations during her five seasons. The comedian tells ET that she only misses her fromer SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson.
Last fall Jones announced she wouldn’t be returning for SNL’s 45th season.
READ MORE: Leslie Jones: Comedian Not Returning to ‘SNL’ for Season 45
The wait is over! #SupermarketSweep premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! 🛒 @SuperSweepABC pic.twitter.com/Sb3FxnMnb6
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 18, 2020
Jones dished with PEOPLE about leaving SNL for a new venture, hosting the reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” which airs Sundays on ABC.
“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” she said. “If you give somebody $100,00, that’s the biggest ‘God bless you’ you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it’s possible to still win.”
“The game play in sweep has always been the strongest part of the show,” Jones continued. “Now I am bringing a little bit of me and joy and fun and joking and messing with the contestants. It’s just wonderful. You get to see their real personality when they pull up to the sweep, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what you’re about. Oh, okay. I like this.’”
Jones says everybody’s a winner on the game show. “If they don’t win the big money, they get to take home the total of the cart. So there’s no losing.”
As a longtime fan of the competiton series, Jones once auditioned to be a contestant, telling ET: “I trained my roommate. I made her watch the show. I took her to the grocery stores. I made her run up and down the aisle. Like, we trained,” she says.
So when their big gameplay day arrived, Jones says “We were the last four teams and they were bringing people in to compete against each other, but you had to stay for that part,” she recalls, but as it turns out, they couldn’t complete the competition because Jones’ roomate had to bail to go to work
“She was like, ‘I gotta go.’ And I lost my ever-living mind,” Jones says. “I don’t think they were ever gonna let me on that lot again ‘cause I called her every type of name I could come up with. I was like, ‘I’ll never talk to you.’ Then I was like, ‘I’m not riding home with you.’”
“Supermarket Sweep” airs Sundays ET/PT on ABC.
News
John Leguizamo Says Latinos Who Support President Trump ‘Are Like Roaches for Raid’ [VIDEO]
*Actor John Leguizamo is not down with his fellow Latin Americans supporting Republicans and the re-election of Donald Trump.
“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo told Bill Maher on Friday’s “Real Time.”
When Maher cited a report that Trump is polling well with young Latino men, Leguizamo responded, “I just feel like there is a level of self-hate or just a lack of care for the rest of your Latin brother and sisters who are in cages who are being demonized by this president. I mean, hate crimes against Latin people are way up,” he said.
“Hate crimes against Latin people are way up. How can you not … 23 people were shot in El Paso for just being Latin, and you don’t care so you’re gonna vote for this braggadocio president?” he added, referring to the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. “I just feel like it’s self-defeating and selfish.”
READ MORE: Instead of Meaningful Commitment to Cube’s C.W.B.A., Trump’s Platinum Plan Disregards Rapper’s Most Innovative Ideas
“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid” – actor @JohnLeguizamo on #RealTime pic.twitter.com/8VPpCYZvCD
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 17, 2020
Leguizamo suggested that Trump was attempting to gain Latin supporters by minimizing Joe Biden’s faith.
“They’re microtargeting Latin people in Arizona through WhatsApp … and they’re spreading this stuff that Biden is about to steal the Virgin Mary,” he said. “First of all, he’s a super Catholic. … What’s he gonna be, like the Grinch with a big bag stealing the Virgin Mary? Who’s gonna carry those heavy-a** statues? Come on! He’s not taking the Virgin Mary.”
A recent New York Times report attributed what it called “the macho appeal of Donald Trump” to the boom in support from Latin men.
“Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base. Those supporters see him as forceful, unapologetic and a symbol of economic success,” The Times writes.
Last month, Leguizamo announced that he planned to boycott the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards over the lack of Latinx representation in TV and film.
“If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told, and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”
“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there. … It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us,” he added. “We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”
Watch John and Bill’s “Real Time” moment via the Twitter video below.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]