Samuel L. Jackson and Daughter Zoe Jackson to Produce Series About Gang Culture

*Samuel L. Jackson and his daughter Zoe Jackson are producing a docuseries about marginalized communities and gang culture.

The duo will partner with Ample Entertainment for the self-shot series, titled. “Life on the Edge.”

Here’s more about the project from Deadline:

The production team will use Deepfake technology and self-shot footage to capture the day-to-day life of individuals in the shadows of some of the most notoriously violent groups in the world, all as they struggle to live life despite their circumstances.

“No one has ever looked at these groups from a fresh perspective – from the inside out. These are young people trying to find a place in a chaotic world up against extraordinary odds. I can’t think of stories more worthy of telling,” said Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Jackson in a statement.

“We could not be more excited for this partnership and the chance to skip the stereotypes and get real,” added Ample co-founder Ari Mark.

Zoe Jackson’s credits include serving as a producer on “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” Ample Entertainment is producer of the Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

Samuel and Zoe are the latest father and daughter to join forces in Hollywood.

We previously reported, Ludacris partnered with Netflix for his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.” The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.

The series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a series starring the actor.

The comedy is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.