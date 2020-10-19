Television
Samuel L. Jackson and Daughter Zoe Jackson to Produce Series About Gang Culture
*Samuel L. Jackson and his daughter Zoe Jackson are producing a docuseries about marginalized communities and gang culture.
The duo will partner with Ample Entertainment for the self-shot series, titled. “Life on the Edge.”
Here’s more about the project from Deadline:
The production team will use Deepfake technology and self-shot footage to capture the day-to-day life of individuals in the shadows of some of the most notoriously violent groups in the world, all as they struggle to live life despite their circumstances.
“No one has ever looked at these groups from a fresh perspective – from the inside out. These are young people trying to find a place in a chaotic world up against extraordinary odds. I can’t think of stories more worthy of telling,” said Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Jackson in a statement.
“We could not be more excited for this partnership and the chance to skip the stereotypes and get real,” added Ample co-founder Ari Mark.
Zoe Jackson’s credits include serving as a producer on “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” Ample Entertainment is producer of the Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.
Samuel and Zoe are the latest father and daughter to join forces in Hollywood.
We previously reported, Ludacris partnered with Netflix for his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.” The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
The series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way, per Deadline.
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a series starring the actor.
The comedy is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Regina Hall: Actress Signs First-Look Deal with Showtime
*Regina Hall has inked a first-look TV deal with Showtime.
The actress will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative, TheWraps reports. She is currently developing a one-hour special that she will star in and executive produce.
“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”
“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”
In related news, Showtime has renewed Hall’s dark comedy “Black Monday” for a third season. The show is an 80s comedy that follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to “Black Monday,” the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987.
Hall plays the ruthless and ambitious Dawn, who is “brash like the boys” and totally ride or die. SPOILER: season two ends with a twist – Dawn locked up after “having taken full credit for the titular Black Monday scam in order to help her on-and-off again beau Mo (Cheadle) avoid life in prison,” per Vulture.
“Dawn just never gets it right,” Hall joked as she discussed the finale with the outlet.
Meanwhile,Hall is also starring in and executiving producing the film “Masters” and Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. You can also catch her in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.
T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
*T.I. has come to Ice Cube’s defense after the rapper caught heat for working with Trump’s reelection campaign on the Platinum Plan for Black America.
Trump’s “Platinum Plan” is a four-year plan that includes a $500 billion package for the Black community and aims to create 3 million new jobs and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.
Ice Cube previously hit up social media to drop a video titled, “What’s In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
I hope all these people with podcast and radio shows telling the world I’m too unqualified and uneducated to talk about a document I created, don’t get asked to pull out their Communications degrees and show you they are qualified and educated enough to speak to you over airwaves
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 19, 2020
The hip-hop star took to social media to address how he was approached by Democrat and Republican leaders about his Contract with Black America initiative.
“Both parties contacted me,” he said. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election.”
Cube has been catching flak from fans, colleagues and liberals for meeting with the Trump administration, many calling him a sellout.
In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, T.I. was quick to defend Cube.
“I think people are being presumptuous,” he said. “To add input to this initiative for the greater good of your people, and only one side responds? That’s not Cube’s fault.” Obviously he highlighted that Republicans are quick to utilize any interest in helping them out as an endorsement, but T.I. thinks it’s the fault of the Democrats for not engaging with him.
Watch T.I. share his thoughts on the controversy via the clip above (starting at the 14:28 of the YouTube video).
Leslie Jones Admits ‘I Wasn’t Very Free’ at SNL, Does Not Regret Leaving Show
*Leslie Jones has opened up about her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” and she had made clear that she does not miss the sketch comedy show “at all.”
“I don’t miss it. At all,” she said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“That job was hard, man,” Jones added “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”
Jones first joined the NBC series in 2014 as a writer before being bumped up to a prominent cast member position. She earned three Emmy nominations during her five seasons. The comedian tells ET that she only misses her fromer SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson.
Last fall Jones announced she wouldn’t be returning for SNL’s 45th season.
The wait is over! #SupermarketSweep premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! 🛒 @SuperSweepABC pic.twitter.com/Sb3FxnMnb6
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 18, 2020
Jones dished with PEOPLE about leaving SNL for a new venture, hosting the reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” which airs Sundays on ABC.
“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” she said. “If you give somebody $100,00, that’s the biggest ‘God bless you’ you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it’s possible to still win.”
“The game play in sweep has always been the strongest part of the show,” Jones continued. “Now I am bringing a little bit of me and joy and fun and joking and messing with the contestants. It’s just wonderful. You get to see their real personality when they pull up to the sweep, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what you’re about. Oh, okay. I like this.’”
Jones says everybody’s a winner on the game show. “If they don’t win the big money, they get to take home the total of the cart. So there’s no losing.”
As a longtime fan of the competiton series, Jones once auditioned to be a contestant, telling ET: “I trained my roommate. I made her watch the show. I took her to the grocery stores. I made her run up and down the aisle. Like, we trained,” she says.
So when their big gameplay day arrived, Jones says “We were the last four teams and they were bringing people in to compete against each other, but you had to stay for that part,” she recalls, but as it turns out, they couldn’t complete the competition because Jones’ roomate had to bail to go to work
“She was like, ‘I gotta go.’ And I lost my ever-living mind,” Jones says. “I don’t think they were ever gonna let me on that lot again ‘cause I called her every type of name I could come up with. I was like, ‘I’ll never talk to you.’ Then I was like, ‘I’m not riding home with you.’”
“Supermarket Sweep” airs Sundays ET/PT on ABC.
