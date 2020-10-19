Michael B. Jordan to Adapt ‘Static Shock’ Comic Book for Warner Bros. and DC

*Michael B. Jordan is producing a movie based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static, popularly known as Static Shock.

Jordan announced the project Friday on Twitter, which he will produce through his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society production company.

Here’s what Variety says of the plot: “The character is a teen who transforms into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated series aired on Kids’ WB in the early 2000s and was one of the few superhero series starring a Black character.”

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to Underserved Communities

Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s. Jordan will produce a movie adaptation of the comic book, which was unveiled by Reginald Hudlin during August’s DC FanDome.

“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”

During the DC FanDome panel where the film’s development was announced, Phil LaMarr, who voiced Static on the animated series in the early 2000s, said, “Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level….It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Jordan will next appear in the thriller “Without Remorse,” scheduled to be released next year.