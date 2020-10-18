Social Heat
Ex-Army Sgt. Sues Young Dolph; His Video Post of Her Twerking in Uniform Led to Dismissal / WATCH
*Ex-army sergeant #AkeishaNorris has filed a lawsuit against rapper #YoungDolph after she claims she was fired for twerking to his music in a viral video he shared, causing a mental breakdown.
The video in question was posted Sept. 2018, and it featured Norris dancing along to one of his tracks, @allhiphopcom reports. Dolph eventually took the video and put it on his website in the lead-up to the release of Role Model. Afterward, her superiors in the Army National Guard saw the clip and disciplined Norris. She was relieved of her duty as sergeant while on active duty in Kuwait, and she was subsequently sent back to the United States.
“[Norris] was called before her superior officers and disciplined, leading to a mental breakdown. As a result, she was sent back to the United States and dismissed from the military,” said her lawyer Keith Altman. In the legal docs, Norris said that she used to be friendly with Dolph, and has claimed that she developed PTSD after he posted her image without her consent. She is suing the rapper for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
She is also seeking punitive damages and compensatory damages for financial loss. She claims that Dolph humiliated her, caused mental anguish, and damaged her reputation.
Scroll down to see the video Akeisha Norris twerking while in uniform.
Ex-army sergeant #AkeishaNorris has filed a lawsuit against #YoungDolph after she claims she was fired for twerking to his music in a viral video he shared, causing a mental breakdown. The video in question was posted Sept. 2018, and it featured Norris dancing along to one of his tracks, @allhiphopcom reports. Dolph eventually took the video and put it on his website in the lead-up to the release of Role Model. Afterward, her superiors in the Army National Guard saw the clip and disciplined Norris. She was relieved of her duty as sergeant while on active duty in Kuwait, and she was subsequently sent back to the United States. "[Norris] was called before her superior officers and disciplined, leading to a mental breakdown. As a result, she was sent back to the United States and dismissed from the military," said her lawyer Keith Altman. In the legal docs, Norris said that she used to be friendly with Dolph, and has claimed that she developed PTSD after he posted her image without her consent. She is suing the rapper for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is also seeking punitive damages and compensatory damages for financial loss. She claims that Dolph humiliated her, caused mental anguish, and damaged her reputation.
Here is the video of Akeisha Norris twerking while in uniform:
EUR Commentary
Instead of Meaningful Commitment to Cube’s C.W.B.A., Trump’s Platinum Plan Disregards Rapper’s Most Innovative Ideas
*This past Tuesday, social media users were outraged to discover via Twitter that former N.W.A. member and “Are We There Yet?” actor, Ice Cube has collaborated with the Trump Administration. The news was revealed when Katrina Pierson, senior advisor to the Trump campaign publicly thanked the rapper using the social site for his assistance in consulting the Administration on its “Platinum Plan.”
Originally introduced at a campaign rally in Atlanta back in September, the Platinum Plan is an economic proposal intended for Black Americans with the goal of financially empowering them through four pillars: opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness. According to Ice Cube, his involvement with the proposal came only after the teams of both Biden and Trump contacted him regarding interest in his own plan for Black Americans entitled “A Contract with Black America” (C.W.B.A.). However, this explanation did not suffice as the rap icon’s actions still left many of his followers appalled even prompting famed journalist, Roland Martin to question whether he got: “used politically for their purposes.”
Performing damage control with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday, Ice Cube elaborated further on his involvement saying, “One campaign said ‘We love what you have, but let’s really dig into [it] after the election.’ And one campaign said ‘We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did, so I didn’t run to nobody”” (Vera, 2020, para.3).
Ice Cube’s “A Contract with Black America” is a twenty-two-page, thirteen-point, ambitious demand to politicians: “that strikes at the heart of racism and presents a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice” (Hamilton, 2020, para.1). Developed in July, a couple months after the murder of George Floyd, the C.W.B.A. extensively covers not only how to redress the wealth gap between Whites and Blacks through initiatives like federal funding of “baby bonds” and one-time interest free loans for home ownership, but also touches upon judicial and police reform solutions such as eliminating privately run prisons and abolishing qualified immunity for officers, respectively.
Overall, the C.W.B.A. is a mostly practical and very well-researched manifesto that thoroughly examines the sins of America against its Black citizenry and provides a list of solutions to rectify them.
Anyhow, two days before his interview with Cuomo, Ice Cube tweeted that the: “Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”
However, after viewing both his and the Trump Administration’s proposal for Black Americans, I can confidently say that very little of Cube’s suggestions went into the Platinum Plan. Trump’s proposal is nothing more than empty promises written in a vague manner to create false hope amongst Black voters in order to win over some of their ballots this election. Cube’s proposal addresses a wide range of topics such as reparations, the implementation of affirmative action at all educational institutions, mandatory civil rights and anti-racism classes at all elementary schools, changing the way schools are funded, a formal apology to Black Americans for past wrongs, revamping the credit score model, eliminating three strikes, removal of Confederate statues, and lots more. All subjects Trump’s plan either fails to touch on or fully implement.
The Platinum Plan is brief in its points and makes promises that simply could have been accomplished in Trump’s first term. For example, it promises to: “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.” But, this is laughable coming from a President, who just two weeks ago at the first presidential debate had the opportunity to denounce white supremacy, but hesitated, telling one racist group to instead: “Stand back and stand by.”
Trump also had the chance to advocate on the part of an anti-lynching bill back in June, when Representative Bobby Rush introduced the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Congress, specifically the House. The bill would of recognized lynching as a hate crime for the first time under federal law, however its passage through the Senate was blocked by Senator Rand Paul, who felt that it as too broad. Where was the President when this was happening? I’ll tell you, not caring in the White House.
Ice Cube’s C.W.B.A has many great ideas, but he is wasting his time if truly believes the current administration will fully implement any of his most significant recommendations in their proposal. President Trump is a walking contradiction, he will say anything if it means personal gain. Black voters should take heed this coming election.
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
crime
This Fool (Catrell Walls) Charged with Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old Cousin During School Livestream!
*A Chicago man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his cousin during her remote learning class on Thursday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Catrell Walls on Saturday after the seven-year-old victim told investigators and her father about the abuse. The heinous act took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in Chatham and it was filmed while a remote learning session was live via Google Meets.
Prosecutors said the child signed in during an independent study session which is conducted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and students are instructed to stay on mute and turn their cameras off. However, the victim signed on to the session at 1:10 p.m. and was on mute but left her camera on.
Four students were also logged on and two of them noticed Walls forcing the victim to perform a sexual act and said “What’s going on? What’s happening?” Their comments alerted the teacher who was using a separate computer while conducting the session and she told everyone to log off. The incident was reported to the school’s principal and they contacted the victim’s family along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and police. The teacher also told investigators she saw Walls pick up the computer and turning it off.
A Chicago man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his cousin during her remote learning class on Thursday. Police arrested 18-year-old Catrell Walls on Saturday after the seven-year-old victim told investigators and her father about the abuse. The heinous act took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in Chatham and it was filmed while a remote learning session was live via Google Meets. Prosecutors said the child signed in during an independent study session which is conducted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and students are instructed to stay on mute and turn their cameras off. However, the victim signed on to the session at 1:10 p.m. and was on mute but left her camera on. Four students were also logged on and two of them noticed Walls forcing the victim to perform a sexual act and said "What's going on? What's happening?" Their comments alerted the teacher who was using a separate computer while conducting the session and she told everyone to log off. The incident was reported to the school's principal and they contacted the victim's family along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and police. The teacher also told investigators she saw Walls pick up the computer and turning it off.
crime
R. Kelly Jail Beating Went Down While No Guard ‘Raised A Finger’ Says Legal Team
*We’re hearing more about that attack that R. Kelly experienced back in August.
A recently released video shows the the jailed singer being punched by another inmate and that not one guard intervened or even “raised a finger” to help him until the attack was well underway.
In a new court filing. Kelly’s legal team asserts that the singer, who is being held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who had punched Kelly repeatedly to get media attention for himself, according to a CNN report.
The August assault left Kelly with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” the filing said. As of this posting, his lawyers have not released the video, however.
Eventually, a guard, identified by center officials as “D. Szyhowski,” ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, CNN reported, citing a Bureau of Prison report.
In their filing on Friday (10-16-20), Kelly’s attorneys wrote that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.
“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”
Kelly is facing federal and state charges in Illinois, including child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and federal charges in New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
