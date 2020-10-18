This Fool (Catrell Walls) Charged with Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old Cousin During School Livestream!

*A Chicago man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his cousin during her remote learning class on Thursday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Catrell Walls on Saturday after the seven-year-old victim told investigators and her father about the abuse. The heinous act took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in Chatham and it was filmed while a remote learning session was live via Google Meets.

Prosecutors said the child signed in during an independent study session which is conducted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and students are instructed to stay on mute and turn their cameras off. However, the victim signed on to the session at 1:10 p.m. and was on mute but left her camera on.

Four students were also logged on and two of them noticed Walls forcing the victim to perform a sexual act and said “What’s going on? What’s happening?” Their comments alerted the teacher who was using a separate computer while conducting the session and she told everyone to log off. The incident was reported to the school’s principal and they contacted the victim’s family along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and police. The teacher also told investigators she saw Walls pick up the computer and turning it off.

