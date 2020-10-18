crime
This Fool (Catrell Walls) Charged with Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old Cousin During School Livestream!
*A Chicago man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his cousin during her remote learning class on Thursday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Catrell Walls on Saturday after the seven-year-old victim told investigators and her father about the abuse. The heinous act took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in Chatham and it was filmed while a remote learning session was live via Google Meets.
Prosecutors said the child signed in during an independent study session which is conducted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and students are instructed to stay on mute and turn their cameras off. However, the victim signed on to the session at 1:10 p.m. and was on mute but left her camera on.
Four students were also logged on and two of them noticed Walls forcing the victim to perform a sexual act and said “What’s going on? What’s happening?” Their comments alerted the teacher who was using a separate computer while conducting the session and she told everyone to log off. The incident was reported to the school’s principal and they contacted the victim’s family along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and police. The teacher also told investigators she saw Walls pick up the computer and turning it off.
R. Kelly Jail Beating Went Down While No Guard ‘Raised A Finger’ Says Legal Team
*We’re hearing more about that attack that R. Kelly experienced back in August.
A recently released video shows the the jailed singer being punched by another inmate and that not one guard intervened or even “raised a finger” to help him until the attack was well underway.
In a new court filing. Kelly’s legal team asserts that the singer, who is being held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who had punched Kelly repeatedly to get media attention for himself, according to a CNN report.
The August assault left Kelly with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” the filing said. As of this posting, his lawyers have not released the video, however.
MORE NEWS: Vegan Dishes and Holiday Wishes: Keshia Knight Pulliam Talks Recipes & ‘The Christmas Aunt’ / WATCH
Eventually, a guard, identified by center officials as “D. Szyhowski,” ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, CNN reported, citing a Bureau of Prison report.
In their filing on Friday (10-16-20), Kelly’s attorneys wrote that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.
“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”
Kelly is facing federal and state charges in Illinois, including child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and federal charges in New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Georgia Man Charged with Shooting Death of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
*A Georgia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
We previously reported… Spike Lee took to social media to announce the murder of the beloved Atlanta-based actor, who appeared in multiple films by the director.
Byrd appeared in Lee’s “Bamboozled,” “Clockers,” “Get on the Bus,” “Girl 6,” and “He Got Game.”
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post earlier this month.
The 70-year-old was gunned down near his home in Atlanta on Oct. 3.
READ MORE: Spike Lee Announces Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta Overnight
According to reports, Byrd was found with several gunshot wounds to his back.
Numerous tips from the public lead investigators to Atlanta resident Antonio Rhynes, 30, and he has been charged with one count of felony murder.
In addition to Lee’s film, Byrd was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
“We Shared Much Hard Work And Fun Over Our 24 Years Of Doin’ Da DAMN THANG,” Lee wrote in an Instagram tribute.
“T-Byrd Is My Guy. Many Of The Funniest, Hysterical, And Illest Lines He Skillfully Delivered He Wrote Himself Or — Even Better — Just AD LIBBED On the Spot,” he wrote.
Amy Cooper (Central Park Karen) Made Second Call to Police with False Claim Against Black Man
*Amy Cooper, the white woman who made headlines earlier this year for calling police to falsely claim she was being threatened by Black man in Central Park, appeared in court via video Wednesday to signal she is prepared to take responsibility via a guilty plea and perform community service.
New details have emerged in the case, with police noting that after Cooper’s May encounter with bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation), Amy made a second call to police with another false accusation about Christian, MSN reports.
In her first call to 911, Amy said an “African American man” was threatening her and her dog. In a second call to 911, she alleged Christian “tried to assault” her.
“At no time did the man later identified as Christian Cooper try to assault her,” assistant district attorney Joan Iluzzi said during Wednesday’s hearing. “Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored.”
READ MORE: Central Park Karen (Amy Cooper) will be Prosecuted Whether Victim Cooperates or Not
Amy has been charged with falsely reporting details about her encoutner with Christian.
Illuzi said she is prepared to “take responsibility for her actions” through a program designed to “educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.”
“This process can be an opportunity for introspection and education,” Illuzi said.
Christian said in a statement Wednesday, “My focus has been and continues to be fixing policing and addressing systemic racism. The immediate thing we can do to address systemic racism is vote the White nationalist out of the White House on November 3rd.”
He told ABC’s “The View” in May that he accepted Amy’s apology.
“I think it’s a first step. I think she’s gotta do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement … it was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she’s gotta sort of examine why and how that happened,” he said.
