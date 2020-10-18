President Donald Trump
We Wish: Trump Says He Might Flee, er, ‘Leave the Country’ If He Loses Election / WATCH
*While speaking to a crowd during his Friday rally in Georgia, Donald Trump shared that he may resort to drastic action if Americans don’t vote for him to be re-elected.
Trump told his supporters, “I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me.”
He then asked the audience what he should do if he “lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” adding “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?’ he asked. I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.” He went on to jokingly suggest “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.” Well, with that said, please make sure you get out and vote! 🇺🇸
INTERESTING STORY: Murder of Dedrick Gobert (‘DOOKY’ in ‘Boyz N The Hood’) Detailed
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae While speaking to a crowd during his Friday rally in Georgia, he shared that he may resort to drastic action if Americans don’t vote for him to be re-elected. __________________________________________________ Trump told his supporters, “I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me.” __________________________________________________ He then asked the audience what he should do if he “lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” adding “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?’ he asked. I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.” He went on to jokingly suggest “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.” Well, with that said, please make sure you get out and vote! 🇺🇸 ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: The Hill __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Entertainment
The Ice Cube/Donald Trump Hook Up: Here’s the Inside Story Via Politico
*(Via Politico) – This is the story of how Ice Cube wound up in a room with Jared Kushner less than two months before the election — then locked arms with Donald Trump in a move that delighted the president’s supporters and angered many African Americans.
Late last month, the iconic rapper quietly slipped into Washington, D.C., for a three-hour meeting near the White House with Kushner and other senior advisers to Trump. After a summer of racial unrest, Ice Cube was promoting a “Contract with Black America” to help lift African Americans economically. He wanted the administration’s ear.
Eager to siphon off a slice of Joe Biden’s black support, Trump had been wooing African Americans for months. Landing Ice Cube’s endorsement was a stretch, but a collaboration with the famous rapper would still be a big get. Even heading off an Ice Cube endorsement of Joe Biden would send a message, Trump allies thought.
After that sitdown, White House aides went back and forth with Ice Cube over his 13-point blueprint — parts of which they agreed with, others they did not. But a few weeks later, when Trump released his own proposal to boost African Americans, it included Ice Cube’s biggest ask: a $500 billion capital infusion into the Black community.
RELATED: More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
After the Trump campaign revealed Wednesday that Ice Cube had helped shape the president’s plan, an array of Black commentators responded with fury. Touré said the artist was “being used”; Roxane Gay asked: “How … does the guy from NWA become MAGA?”
A person familiar with the discussions said Ice Cube touched base with Biden’s campaign, too, but received only a vague commitment to have “a seat at the table” if the former vice president won. So Ice Cube moved ahead with Trump, saying he would take political support from anyone for his plan, regardless of party.
Get the rest of the story about Ice Cube hooking up with Donald Trump at Politico.
Entertainment
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
Obama/Trump/Political
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]