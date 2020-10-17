Deyjah Harris (T.I.’s Daughter) Speaks ‘On Behalf of the Women’ on His New Album

*Ahead of the release of T.I.’s 11th studio album ”The L.I.B.R.A.,” (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta), the rapper spoke with the New York Post to share what fans can expect from his new project.

He told the outlet that the album features some of his kids. His son Domani, 19, appears on the appropriately titled “Family Connect,” which is one of two tracks produced by his oldest son Messiah, 20. Meanwhile, his 19-year-old daughter Deyjah, closes out the album with “Deyjah’s Conclusion.”

“Deyjah ain’t really one for the spotlight,” T.I. explained. He said of his daughter who made headlines earlier this year after he revealed on a podcast that he goes with her to the gynecologist to make sure that she was still a virgin. “But I said, ‘I got a spot for a song. Do you want to speak on behalf of the women of your generation?’ I didn’t expect her to do it, and she was like, ‘I got something to say.’ The things that she had to say were so powerful.”

