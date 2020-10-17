Social Heat
Deyjah Harris (T.I.’s Daughter) Speaks ‘On Behalf of the Women’ on His New Album
*Ahead of the release of T.I.’s 11th studio album ”The L.I.B.R.A.,” (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta), the rapper spoke with the New York Post to share what fans can expect from his new project.
He told the outlet that the album features some of his kids. His son Domani, 19, appears on the appropriately titled “Family Connect,” which is one of two tracks produced by his oldest son Messiah, 20. Meanwhile, his 19-year-old daughter Deyjah, closes out the album with “Deyjah’s Conclusion.”
“Deyjah ain’t really one for the spotlight,” T.I. explained. He said of his daughter who made headlines earlier this year after he revealed on a podcast that he goes with her to the gynecologist to make sure that she was still a virgin. “But I said, ‘I got a spot for a song. Do you want to speak on behalf of the women of your generation?’ I didn’t expect her to do it, and she was like, ‘I got something to say.’ The things that she had to say were so powerful.”
Social Heat
Kodak Black Update: Rapper Transferred from Kentucky Prison After Suit of Alleged Torture
*As was previously reported, rapper Kodak Black filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, claiming he was abused and “tortured” at Big Sandy maximum security prison in Kentucky. He even spoke out on Instagram to share details with fans about what he was experiencing inside the facility.
According to the latest updates by TMZ, the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said that after making complaints, Kodak was finally transferred to a safer place.
Kodak was recently moved to USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois, where the rapper says the guards are treating him better than in Kentucky.
Kodak’s attorney shared that he also spoke with KB on the phone this Wednesday, and he told him he was happy to be out of Big Sandy, adding that the guards at Thomson are more professional.
Social Heat
Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Takes A Stab At Defending ‘Cuties’: It’s ‘Very Misunderstood’
*Netflix co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos is defending the platform’s controversial French arthouse feature ‘Cuties;’ claiming it’s “very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the US. Recently, Sarandos participated in a Q&A, reflecting on the platform’s global growth over the past four years. During, he spoke on their vision expanded well past North America
“It’s a little surprising in 2020 America that we’re having a discussion about censoring storytelling,” Sarandos says. “It’s a film that is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the United States. The film speaks for itself. It’s a very personal coming of age film, it’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance without any of this controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy.”
Meanwhile, the streaming giant is facing an indictment in Texas, after a grand jury in Tyler hit them last month on criminal charges for promoting content that “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created.” In response, the company stated, “’Cuties‘ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”
Politics
Sheryl Lee Ralph is PISSED About Kanye West Being on Ballot! Tells Wendy: ‘I Almost Threw Up’ / WATCH
*As many of you already know, this is an important election this year.
Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people’s surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states.
However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye’s name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary #SherylLeeRalph.
While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye’s name on the ballot.
“I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up,” Ralph said. “I was so upset, I said, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?’”
