Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Opens Up to Gayle King About Deadly Police Raid [VIDEO]

*In a new interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker reiterated his previous claims that Louisville Police did not identify themselves during the botched drug raid that left Taylor dead.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment in March.

A search warrant revealed cops believed Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, 30, was hiding drugs or money at the apartment.

At the time of the raid, Glover was already in police custody 10 miles away. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s home. Many believe the officers targeted Taylor to rob her the money and drugs they believed she was in possession of.

Three undercover Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.

#EXCLUSIVE: Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker sits down with @GayleKing to discuss what happened the night Breonna was killed by police in her home & what justice means for him. Only on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. https://t.co/Tg5XMB4vVo pic.twitter.com/U78myKFSFI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 13, 2020

The charges against Walker were ultimately dropped and now he is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.

Walker told Gayle King “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night. Hear him tell it via the Twitter video above.

Walker said he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.

“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”

Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.

“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

Louisville police continue to maintain that they identified themselves when they knocked on Taylor’s door. Walker is suing the city of Louisville and its law enforcement over the March 13 drug raid. He is reportedly seeking $10.5 million for “false arrest, malicious prosecution, assault” and other charges. “My life changed forever in the early morning of March 13,” he said in a previous interview.