Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Opens Up to Gayle King About Deadly Police Raid [VIDEO]
*In a new interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker reiterated his previous claims that Louisville Police did not identify themselves during the botched drug raid that left Taylor dead.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment in March.
A search warrant revealed cops believed Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, 30, was hiding drugs or money at the apartment.
At the time of the raid, Glover was already in police custody 10 miles away. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s home. Many believe the officers targeted Taylor to rob her the money and drugs they believed she was in possession of.
Three undercover Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.
Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.
#EXCLUSIVE: Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker sits down with @GayleKing to discuss what happened the night Breonna was killed by police in her home & what justice means for him.
Only on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. https://t.co/Tg5XMB4vVo pic.twitter.com/U78myKFSFI
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 13, 2020
The charges against Walker were ultimately dropped and now he is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.
Walker told Gayle King “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night. Hear him tell it via the Twitter video above.
Walker said he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.
“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”
Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.
“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”
Louisville police continue to maintain that they identified themselves when they knocked on Taylor’s door.
Walker is suing the city of Louisville and its law enforcement over the March 13 drug raid.
He is reportedly seeking $10.5 million for “false arrest, malicious prosecution, assault” and other charges.
“My life changed forever in the early morning of March 13,” he said in a previous interview.
‘Coming 2 America’ Set for Amazon Prime Release After $125 Million Deal
*Eddie Murphy’s hotly anticipated “Coming 2 America” will hit Amazon Prime in December.
Variety reports the Paramount Pictures is negotiating a sell of the comedy to Amazon Studios worth an estimated $125 million, with possible tie-ins with McDonald’s and Crown Royal.
Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.
“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”
The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Aresenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.
People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.
The project will be directed by Craig Brewer who will work from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Barris reportedly rewrote a previous draft by original “Coming to America” writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, per comicbook.com.
Brewer, who recently worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly back in December.
“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”
“Coming 2 America” is slated to drop on Dec. 18.
Darius McCrary Reunties with Kellie Williams, Flirts with Transgender Artist Sidney Starr
*Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams are best known for playing siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow on the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters.” Now they are reuniting for a new movie in which they play a married couple.
Here’s more from EW.com:
The film, Christmas in Carolina, is a holiday rom-com that follows Elle (Atlanta‘s Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love (and Christmas) until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. On a whim, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With some trepidation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger gift than she could have imagined.
View this post on Instagram
🤯 The #Undeniable @sidneystarrbad what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo … #sidneystarr 🔥🔥🔥🔥
In related news, McCrary is currently making headlines over his interest in transgender artist Sidney Starr.
McCrary posted a video of Starr dancing to Lloyd’s “Bass Line” and captioning the post, “The #[email protected] what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo …”
Starr’s fired off a “Thanks baby baby” in response, leading many to wonder whether the two were dating.
View this post on Instagram
McCrary later posted a shirtless pic, with Sydney commenting, “Sexy daddy goodnight xoxos.”
The actor responded with some heart-eyed emojis.
While the pair are openly flirting on Instagram, it is unclear whether they are in a relationship.
Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
